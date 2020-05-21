Moody's downgrades Palomar CCD, CA to Aa2 from Aa1; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the credit rating of Palomar Community College District, CA's approximately $781 million in General Obligation bonds to Aa2 from Aa1. The outlook for these ratings has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Aa2 reflects the district's large structural deficit in fiscal 2020, which has materially weakened its financial position and if not quickly addressed will see the district fall below state required minimum reserve levels. The downgrade also reflects the district's weak budgetary oversight and procedures, including the need to implement stronger internal controls, update and improve districtwide planning processes and conduct difficult salary and benefit negotiations with constituent bargaining units. These issues were noted in a recent Fiscal Crisis and Management Team (FCMAT) report, which characterized the district's finances as High Risk.

The Aa2 rating reflects the district's extremely large and San Diego metro tax base that is well positioned for continued moderate growth. The rating also reflects the district's narrow financial profile and a large but manageable debt burden coupled with a moderate pension burden, but very high OPEB burden compared to its peers. The rating incorporates the above average strength for the security and collection of property taxes for California Community College District's general obligation bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Palomar CCD. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Palomar CCD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the ongoing difficulties facing the district as it works to both improve its underlying operational policies and procedures while simultaneously identifying and implementing significant expenditure cuts to close its structural deficit. These efforts will be hindered by anticipated cuts to state community college funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in both financial reserves and liquidity

- Sustained enrollment growth supporting balanced operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Failure to promptly rectify the governance issues identified in the district's FCMAT report

- Significant reduction in the district's tax base

- Further weakening of the district's financial reserves or liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are secured by an unlimited property tax pledge of all taxable property within the district boundaries. The county rather than the district levies, collects and disburses the district's property taxes, including the portion constitutionally restricted to pay debt service on general obligation bonds. The bonds are covered by the county's teeter plan under which the district will receive its full property tax levy, including that for debt service, with the county covering any short falls due to delinquencies.

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

The district is located in northern San Diego County (Aaa stable) and serves several communities including the cities of Oceanside, Escondido, Carlsbad and San Diego among others. The district's boundaries encompass 2,555 square miles and serves an estimated population of 845,000, making it one of the largest districts in the state. The District operates its main campus in San Marcos, and education centers in the City of Escondido and the communities of Fallbrook and Rancho Bernardo. The district has additional outreach sites serving Camp Pendleton and Pauma Valley. The district's full time equivalent in fiscal year 2020 is 18,175.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

