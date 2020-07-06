Moody's downgrades Pan Brothers' ratings to B3 from B2; outlook remains negative

Singapore, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Pan Brothers Tbk (P.T.)'s corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the senior unsecured rating on the 2022 notes issued by a wholly owned subsidiary of Pan Brothers, PB International B.V., and guaranteed by Pan Brothers and all of its subsidiaries.

The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade to B3 reflects the continued uncertainty with respect to the refinancing of Pan Brothers' upcoming debt maturities, including its fully drawn revolving credit facility," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Analyst.

The company has a large amount of debt maturing over the next 12-18 months, including a $138.5 million revolving credit facility due February 2021 and $171 million of senior unsecured notes due January 2022.

"While the company is currently negotiating refinancing arrangements for its revolving credit facility, a firm agreement is not yet in place and so the timing of the execution of its plans remains uncertain," adds Cheong, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Pan Brothers, "Even assuming the company refinances the revolving credit facility, refinancing risk will remain high given the bond maturity in January 2022".

Pan Brothers liquidity is thin, with a cash balance of $39 million and no availability under its $138.5 million revolving credit facility as of 31 March 2020. Moody's expects the company to have negative free cash flow through 2020-2021, meaning it will be reliant on external funding to address its near-term debt maturities.

Pan Brothers' liquidity buffer fluctuates as a result of its highly seasonal working capital needs. While working capital tends to unwind in the second half of the year, any unexpected delays in orders or customer receivables, which could arise because of the unpredictable nature of the current operating environment, will pressure its already tight liquidity position.

Pan Brothers is exposed to the retail industry which has been significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak given its sensitivity to demand and sentiment.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects Pan Brothers' earnings to remain flat in 2020, given the company's ability to pivot its production to other revenue channels, such as the production of masks and medical jumpsuits, which will offset expected declines in its fashion apparel sales.

However, higher debt levels as a result of increased working capital needs will likely weaken its debt/EBITDA and EBITA/interest expense to 5.2x and 1.8x respectively in 2020.

The outlook remains negative reflecting high refinancing risk and weak liquidity.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the governance risk stemming from Pan Brothers' concentrated ownership by Ludijanto Setijo and Anne Patricia Sutanto, who hold President and Vice President positions respectively on the Board of Directors, with effective 22.88% and 9.09% respective stakes in the company.

These governance concerns are partially balanced by the presence of two independent commissioners on its three-member board of commissioners, and by the company's track record of a prudent dividend policy and strong shareholder support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, Moody's is unlikely to upgrade Pan Brothers' ratings over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, the outlook could return to stable if the company refinances and extends its $138.5 million revolving credit facility as well as its $171 million 2022 bond, and materially strengthens its liquidity position, with its financial metrics remaining within its current B3 rating parameters.

Moody's could further downgrade the ratings if Pan Brothers fails to address its upcoming debt maturities, or if the negative impact on revenues and working capital becomes more severe than currently expected, such that its financial leverage exceeds 6.5x and EBITA/interest falls below 1.0x over a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Pan Brothers Tbk (P.T.) is the largest listed manufacturer of garment products in Indonesia, with a total production capacity of 117 million pieces of garments per year at 31 March 2020.

The company employs around 38,000 people across 12 manufacturing locations in west and central Java.

Pan Brothers generated approximately $674 million in revenue for the 12 months ended 31 March 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stephanie Cheong

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ian Lewis

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

