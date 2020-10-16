Moody's downgrades Pan Brothers to Caa1; outlook remains negative

Singapore, October 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Pan Brothers Tbk (P.T.)'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3.

At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the senior unsecured rating on the 2022 notes issued by PB International B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Pan Brothers, and guaranteed by Pan Brothers and all of its subsidiaries.

The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"The downgrade reflects our material concerns over Pan Brothers' ability to refinance its imminent upcoming debt maturities," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Analyst and Lead Analyst for Pan Brothers.

"While the company has made some progress in its refinancing efforts, no binding agreement is in place yet and so the timing of the execution of its plans remains highly uncertain and significantly challenging for the company's ratings," adds Cheong.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pan Brothers has a large amount of debt coming due over the next 12-15 months, namely (1) a $138.5 million revolving credit facility due February 2021, of which $133.5 million was drawn as of 30 June 2020, and (2) $171 million of senior unsecured notes due January 2022.

As of 30 June 2020, Pan Brothers' cash balance of $40 million was insufficient to cover its maturing debt. As such, the company is reliant on external funding to address its near-term debt maturities.

Pan Brothers' Caa1 CFR primarily reflects its weak liquidity position.

The rating also considers the company's earnings growth through 30 June 2020, its stable margins, and its long-standing relationships with major global apparel retailers.

The rating also reflects its small scale, the seasonality of its operations, moderate customer concentration and its relatively high leverage at 4.4x for the 12 months ending 30 June 2020.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the rating also incorporates governance risks arising from the company's concentrated ownership structure.

The negative outlook reflects the ongoing uncertainties regarding Pan Brothers' refinancing of its upcoming debt maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded or their outlook returned to stable prior to the completion of the full refinancing of both its revolving credit facility and bonds. However, successful refinancing could trigger an upgrade of one notch or more as it would materially improve the company's liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded further if there is an increasing likelihood that Pan Brothers will not be able refinance its upcoming maturities in full on maturity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Pan Brothers Tbk (P.T.) is the largest listed manufacturer of garment products in Indonesia, with a total production capacity of 117 million pieces of garments per year as at 30 June 2020.

The company employs around 38,000 people across 25 factories and in 10 manufacturing locations in Banten, West and Central Java.

Pan Brothers generated approximately $706 million in revenue for the 12 months ended 30 June 2020.

