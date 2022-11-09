Moody's downgrades Park-Ohio's CFR to B3, unsecured notes to Caa2; outlook stable

New York, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated ("Park-Ohio"), including the corporate family rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2, the probability of default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the senior unsecured rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook was revised to stable from negative. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that Park-Ohio's debt/EBITDA will remain high at near 6x. Further, free cash flow will only be modestly positive in 2023 as recovery in the company's very weak credit metrics will be gradual. Moody's had previously expected Park-Ohio to reduce leverage and generate positive free cash flow in 2022. However, ongoing cost inflation, restructuring actions and an elevated inventory position will result in free cash flow being materially negative for the year and debt/EBITDA will be near 7x at the end of 2022.

Moody's believes some of Park-Ohio's end-markets, especially within its Engineered Products segment, have favorable demand trends heading into 2023. Higher volumes in this segment coupled with recent restructuring initiatives in its Assembly Components segment should improve EBITA margins to at least 4% in 2023 compared to below 3% the last two years. However, Moody's believes that a majority of Park-Ohio's business remains exposed to a potential broader economic slowdown in 2023. Therefore, Moody's believes the company will be unable to regain the level of EBITA margin, leverage and cash flow seen prior to the pandemic.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Park-Ohio's ratings reflect the company's exposure to several volatile end markets such as automotive, energy and industrial, weak EBITA margin and high financial leverage. Park-Ohio maintains a high degree of diversification in its end markets and customer base compared to peers, with revenue expected to be about $1.7 billion at the end of 2022. However, the scale of the company's three separate business segments is moderate relative to other industrial suppliers.

Despite favorable top line growth in 2022, Park-Ohio's earnings and cash flow have failed to recover compared to Moody's initial expectations. The company's Assembly Components segment has been severely impacted by higher raw material costs and volatile automotive production schedules. Park-Ohio has undertaken restructuring efforts and enacted price increases within this segment. Nonetheless, Moody's expects the operating margin in Park-Ohio's Assembly Components segment to remain much weaker than historical levels.

Demand in Park-Ohio's other segments, Supply Technologies and Engineered Products, has remained strong in 2022. Higher volumes in Engineered Products and completed facilities consolidation will help improve the company's fixed cost absorption. The company also has a favorable backlog tied to aerospace, rail and oil and gas end markets. This will contribute to continued growth in 2023 in this segment. However, demand in Supply Technologies is likely to soften in 2023 as macroeconomic conditions remain challenging.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Park-Ohio will maintain adequate liquidity and moderately improve its operating leverage over the next twelve months.

Park-Ohio's SGL-3 liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectations for Park-Ohio to maintain adequate liquidity through 2023. During 2022, liquidity has become tighter as Park-Ohio has increased its reliance on its $405 million asset-based lending facility (expiring November 2024) to support higher working capital investments, restructuring actions and acquisitions. Moody's expects Park-Ohio to maintain total liquidity of at least $150 million between cash on hand and ABL availability, which is below prior expectations of at least $200 million. Free cash flow is expected to be modestly positive in 2023 at approximately $10 million as earnings improve and Park-Ohio works to unwind the elevated inventory position within its Supply Technologies segment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Park-Ohio is able to improve its operating performance and cost management to maintain an EBITA margin above 5.5% and debt/EBITDA below 5.5x. An expectation for consistently positive free cash flow and materially less reliance on the ABL will also support a higher rating.

The ratings could be downgraded if Park-Ohio's liquidity does not improve due to persistently negative free cash flow or diminished availability under its ABL. Further, EBITA margin remaining below 4% or debt/EBITDA expected to be sustained above 6.5x could also result in a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated is a publicly traded industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing company with three primary business segments: Supply Technologies; Assembly Components; and Engineered Products. Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated is a subsidiary of Park Ohio Holdings Corp., who is the holder of public equity. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 2022 was approximately $1.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Cavanagh

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

