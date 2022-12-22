Moody's downgrades Parkdean's CFR to Caa1 from B3; outlook stable

London, December 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Caa1-PD from B3-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of RICHMOND UK HOLDCO LIMITED (Parkdean or the company), a UK holiday park operator. At the same time Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 the ratings of the backed senior secured first lien term loan B and the backed senior secured first lien revolving credit facility (RCF), borrowed by Richmond UK Bidco Limited. The outlook of both entities remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's downgraded the ratings because of (1) increased refinancing risk as the company approaches March 2024 when it will need to refinance its full capital structure in constrained funding markets with much higher interest costs and an already weak interest cover ratio (2) a more challenging operating environment that will lead to higher leverage, weaker credit metrics and lower liquidity.

Moody's expects weaker consumer confidence and inflationary pressure to weigh on the company's performance although parts of the business have proven to be resilient in previous downturns. As a result the rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA to be slightly above 9x by year end 2022 (compared to 7.2x at year-end 2021) and to remain elevated in 2023 before gradually reducing to 8.5x by year end 2024. Moody's-adjusted EBITA / Interest is expected to deteriorate below the 1x level in 2023, although depreciation exceeds Parkdean's "maintenance capital" requirement given recent significant investments. However, Moody's also expects EBITDA less capital spend/Interest to be less than 1x in 2023 and 2024. Free cash generation is expected to be significantly negative in 2022 will be moderately positive in 2023 helped by a much-reduced capital spend and working capital reversal.

More positively, the company's ownership of most of its parks (externally valued at Â£1.8 billion in December 2021) provides asset backing to creditors.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations primarily reflect governance risks from the company's tolerance for high leverage. Mitigating some of its ESG risks, the company has a comprehensive strategy encapsulated in 25 commitments to achieve by 2025 as part of its ESG plan.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weak operating performance and elevated leverage in 2023 that will constrain liquidity and increase refinance risk ahead of the upcoming debt maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the company's ratings if Parkdean successfully refinances its maturities and sustains good operating performance while preserving profitability leading to EBITDA growth and deleveraging. Quantitatively, an upgrade would require Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA to decline below 7.5x and EBITA / Interest well above 1x while generating positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity.

Moody's could downgrade Parkdean's ratings if operational underperformance results in declining EBITDA and sustainably negative free cash flow generation or an increasing likelihood of debt restructuring.

LIQUIDITY

As of 30 September 2022 the company had GBP8.9 million of cash and cash equivalents. The company will need to rely on external sources to support seasonal working capital variations and project-based capital expenditures.

To support its working capital swings and project-based capex, the company will be able to rely on RCF of GBP100 million (undrawn as of 30 September 2022). The company has extended part of RCF at the reduced amount of GBP91 million until March 2024.

Moody's considers liquidity to be weak largely driven by the debt maturities that are due within 18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 ratings of the outstanding GBP538.5 million backed senior secured first lien term loan B and the GBP100 million RCF are one notch above the group's Caa1 CFR. The ratings on these instruments reflect their contractual seniority in the capital structure and the cushion provided by the GBP150 million second-lien term loan. Both rated instruments are secured on a first priority ranking basis by all assets of the company, including most of the real estate holdings.

In addition, the financing consists of two ground rent transactions totaling GBP242.7 million (as at 31 December 2021), which are structured as an on-balance-sheet finance lease liability.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Richmond UK Bidco Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: RICHMOND UK HOLDCO LIMITED

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Richmond UK Bidco Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: RICHMOND UK HOLDCO LIMITED

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Parkdean controls a portfolio of 66 caravan parks that are geographically diversified across the coastal areas of England, Wales and Scotland. It owns around 33,000 pitches (around 10% of the UK market) and has relationships with around 20,000 caravan owners.

The Canadian investment firm Onex Corporation acquired the company in March 2017. The group operates in four business segments: (1) caravan and lodge sales, (2) holiday sales, (3) owners' income, and (4) on-park spend.

