Moody's downgrades Party City's CFR to Caa1; outlook is negative

New York, August 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Party City Holdings Inc.'s ("Party City") ratings, including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3, Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, Senior Secured Notes Ratings to Caa1 from B3 and Senior Unsecured Notes Ratings to Caa3 from Caa2. Moody's also downgraded the company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3 from SGL-2. The rating outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The downgrades reflect the impact of Party City's deteriorating profitability on its liquidity, free cash flow and credit metrics. Operating performance has been impacted by rising costs in its supply chain, helium shortages and declining demand because of inflationary pressures in the broader macroeconomic environment. Inventory balances are up 59% year over year partly attributable to higher freight and storage costs which have contributed to free cash flow deficits of $150 million for the first half of 2022. The company has increased prices to help offset these higher costs, but the discretionary nature of the company's products coupled with lower consumer purchasing power has also led to a slowdown in demand. While certain headwinds that Party City has faced appear to be transitory, such as the helium shortages, the overall macroeconomic environment remains challenging. Inflationary pressures are expected to persist and while there has been evidence of freight costs starting to decline, the situation remains dynamic.

The downgrade of the speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-3 reflects the company's adequate but weakening liquidity position which includes increased revolver borrowings and free cash flow deficits which are expected to continue for the remainder in 2022. The company increased the committed amount of its ABL to $562 million which had $142 million availability as of June 30, 2022. Party City also had $39 million of balance sheet cash. The company has springing fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x that is tested when excess availability is less than the greater of 10% of the line cap and $46 million. While we expect the company to remain in compliance, continued deterioration in operating performance could leave covenant compliance at risk. While Moody's currently views the company's liquidity as adequate, there is significant downside risk given the seasonal nature of the business and weak performance in the first half of 2022.

The negative outlook reflects the meaningful deterioration in profitability and credit metrics as well as weakening liquidity. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that the capital structure could be unsustainable and default risk could increase if the company is unable to improve its profitability amid the challenging operating environment.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Party City's Caa1 CFR is constrained by the company's weak operating performance. While the company recovered from challenges driven by the pandemic in 2021, supply chain costs, helium shortages and weakening demand has significantly impacted the company's profitability and liquidity in 2022. As a result, credit metrics are currently very weak with debt/EBITDA of 8.4x and EBIT/interest of 0.7x. While helium headwinds will likely subside, the company will have to continue to navigate global supply chain issues and the inflationary impact on demand for the company's products. Party City is also exposed to changing demographic and societal trends, including the shift of consumers to purchasing goods and accessories online. The rating is supported by Party City's strong market presence in both retail and wholesale, geographic diversification, and the historically recurring and stable party goods and accessories segment. The Caa1 is also supported by Party City's adequate liquidity and no near dated debt maturities other than the 2023 senior notes maturity of $23 million which we expect the company to be able to repay with cash.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require sustained improvement in operating performance such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and EBIT/interest expense sustained above 1x. An upgrade would also require an improvement in free cash flow generation such that it is at least modestly positive along with an increase in availability under its revolving credit facility.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance or liquidity weakens more than expected including lower than expected revolver availability or free cash flow deficits that are larger or longer than anticipated. The ratings could also be downgraded if the probability of default increases for any reason. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA remains above 7.5x.

Party City Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of party goods and related accessories. The company's retail brands principally include Party City and Halloween City. Total revenue is approximately $2.2 billion for the LTM period ending June 30, 2022.

