Moody's downgrades Party City's CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Party City Holdings Inc.'s ("Party City") ratings, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa3 from Caa1, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD, senior secured notes ratings to Caa3 from Caa1 and senior unsecured notes ratings to C from Caa3. The speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") was also downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3.The rating outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflect governance considerations which include Party City's weak liquidity and Moody's view that its capital structure is unsustainable at its current level of earnings which increases the risk of default. The downgrades also reflect the impact of continued weakness in Party City's operating performance and Moody's expectation that cost headwinds will persist longer than previously anticipated. Profitability has been significantly impacted by rising costs in its supply chain, helium shortages and declining demand because of inflationary pressures in the broader macroeconomic environment. Global helium capacity is likely to be slow to recover and freight costs are expected to continue to impact profitability well into 2023.

The downgrade of its speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 (weak liquidity) reflects free cash flow deficits of over $350 million for the first three quarters of 2022 which resulted in higher borrowings under its $576.5 million asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL"). At September 30, 2022, there was $445 million drawn under the ABL leaving $91.7 million available after letters of credit. While free cash flow is expected to improve in 2023, it will likely remain modestly negative after considering the company's $23 million senior notes due August 2023 and Moody's expectation that operating performance will remain constrained by demand volatility and the continued impact of cost headwinds. There will likely be working capital benefits from reduced inventory but this will also reduce the borrowing base availability under its ABL. The company will need to maintain borrowing base availability at a level no less than the greater of: (i) $46 million or (ii) 10% of the total borrowing base. Reducing availability below this level will spring testing of the company's fixed charge covenant ratio which Moody's does not expect the company to meet.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Party City's Caa3 CFR reflects its very weak credit metrics which when combined with its weak liquidity results in a high risk of a default over the next 12 months. Supply chain costs, helium shortages and weakening demand has significantly impacted the company's profitability and liquidity in 2022. As a result, debt/EBITDA is unsustainably high at 10.6x and EBIT/interest is low at 0.4x. Global helium shortages will likely continue to be a cost headwind and the company will have to continue to navigate global supply chain issues and the impact of high inflation on demand for the company's products. Party City is also exposed to changing demographic and societal trends, including the shift of consumers to purchasing goods and accessories online. The rating is supported by Party City's strong market presence in both retail and wholesale, geographic diversification, and the historically recurring and stable party goods and accessories segment.

The negative outlook reflects the meaningful deterioration in profitability, credit metrics and liquidity. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's view that, absent a material recovery in earnings, its capital structure is unsustainable which increases the risk of default.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Party City's credit impact score has been lowered to CIS-5 from CIS-4 reflecting that the governance IPS has been lowered to G-5 from G-4. The change to G-5 reflects Moody's view that that its capital structure is unsustainable at its current level of earnings. The unsustainable capital structure coupled with weak liquidity increases the risk of default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would require sustained improvement in operating performance and liquidity such that it would allow the company to repay its 2023 debt maturity at par and improve leverage to a more sustainable level.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company defaults or if Moody's recovery estimates deteriorate.

Party City Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of party goods and related accessories. The company's retail brands principally include Party City and Halloween City. Total revenue is approximately $2.2 billion for the LTM period ending September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

