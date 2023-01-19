Moody's downgrades Party City's PDR to D-PD following Chapter 11 filing

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Party City Holdings Inc. ("Party City") probability of default rating (PDR) to D-PD from Caa3-PD, corporate family rating (CFR) to Ca from Caa3 and senior secured rating to C from Caa3. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the senior unsecured rating of C and maintained the speculative grade liquidity rating (SGL) of SGL-4. The outlook was changed to stable from negative. These actions follow the company's announcement [1] that it has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

The filing follows a period in which the company has been contending with high supply chain costs, helium shortages and softening customer demand, all of which have led to an unsustainable weakening of leverage, coverage and liquidity metrics. These negative operating trends are expected to continue through 2023 necessitating a rationalization of the company's capital structure. The downgrade of the corporate family rating and senior secured rating reflect the lower than anticipated recovery at default as a result of weaker than originally expected EBITDA.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to C (LGD5) from Caa3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed C (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Party City Holdings Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

On January 17, 2023, Party City and its subsidiaries commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The company has received commitments of up to $150 million of 'new money' debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing from its senior secured first lien noteholders. Party City has also signed a transaction support agreement with more than 70% of these first lien noteholders (the notes comprise approximately $912 million of debt in total). It is anticipated that a material portion of the senior secured first lien and senior unsecured notes (latter totaling approximately $115 million of debt) will be converted into equity. The company's subsidiaries outside of the US, its' Party City franchise stores and its Anagram business are not part of the Chapter 11 proceedings. The restructuring is expected to be completed in 2Q'23.

Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw all of its ratings for Party City given the company's bankruptcy filing. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, https://ratings.moodys.com.

Party City Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of party goods and related accessories. The company's retail brands principally include Party City and Halloween City. Total revenue is approximately $2.2 billion for the LTM period ending September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 17-Jan-2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Tellis

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

