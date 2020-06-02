Moody's downgrades Pasha Group's ratings, including first lien and CFR to Caa1; outlook changed to negative

$160 million of rated debt instruments
New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of The Pasha Group ("Pasha"), including
the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3,
the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
and the senior secured first lien debt to Caa1 from B2. The outlook
is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade that
was initiated on April 1, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect Moody's
expectation for liquidity and credit metrics to weaken in the face of
substantial earnings pressure amid recessionary conditions affecting Pasha's
cyclical markets, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Weak fundamentals in the company's automotive and transportation
markets, as well as Hawaii's economy, which heavily
relies on tourism and affects Pasha's US west coast-Hawaii
trade, are likely to negatively impact credit metrics into 2021.
Moody's anticipates debt/EBITDA (after our standard adjustments)
will approach 6x in 2020, from the high 4x range, before gradually
recovering in 2021. The company also faces meaningful competition
in its markets and has sizeable fixed costs partly due to an old maritime
fleet that is more likely to have mechanical disruptions, exposing
free cash flow to fluctuations. This will be tempered by the scheduled
deliveries of two new LNG-powered ships in late 2020 and early
2021, which will replace some of Pasha's older vessels and
should improve fuel efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.
Pasha has a good market position, benefiting from a long history
in logistics and automotive port processing on the US west coast,
where it has long term contracts to operate select marine port terminals,
as well as an established presence on the Hawaii-US west coast
trade lane. These factors support its longstanding relationships
with blue-chip customers. The company has also undertaken
cost reduction measures to minimize the coronavirus impacts and end market
pressures, including the renegotiation of a union contract that
is expected to provide approximately $10 million in annual labor
savings.
Moody's views Pasha's liquidity as weak, based on limited
covenant headroom that likely will tighten amid significant earnings headwinds,
particularly over the near term, and free cash flow that will be
constrained by higher than normal capital spending this year and weaker
earnings into 2021. As well, cash balances and $21
million of ABL revolver availability are modest relative to sizable annual
mandatory debt payments approximating $35 million in 2020 and 2021,
and given working capital swings that require tapping of the revolver.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weak liquidity
amid meaningful downwards pressure on revenue and earnings likely over
the next year. As well, the duration and extent of the effects
of the coronavirus on the company's business and end markets remain
uncertain.
In terms of corporate governance, Pasha is exposed to high key-man
risk as a family-owned and controlled company. It shareholders
include preferred equity holders whose funds are used for investments
in the business in addition to debt. Although the preferred stock
dividend accrues, minimizing cash outflows, the company has
previously used some incremental debt for payouts to preferred shareholders.
The Caa1 rating on the senior secured first lien debt, at the same
level as the CFR, reflects Moody's expectation of recovery
in a default scenario. The instrument rating incorporates a one-notch
override under Moody's Loss Given Default analysis, given
the presence of a large underfunded pension balance which may not provide
the modeled rating lift to the senior secured debt in the event of a default.
Moody's took the following actions on Pasha Group (The):
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Ratings Under Review
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
The ratings could be downgraded with expectations deteriorating liquidity,
including negative free cash flow or a higher reliance on revolver borrowings,
or with weakening credit metrics, including EBIT/interest expected
to remain below 1x. Aggressive financial policies that increase
leverage or weaken the metrics would also drive downwards rating pressure.
Upward ratings pressure is unlikely in the near term, at least until
business conditions improve along with the broader industrial and macroeconomic
environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with
sustained revenue and earnings growth that results in stronger credit
metrics, including debt/EBITDA expected to remain comfortably below
6x. This would be accompanied by strong liquidity, including
expectations of consistent positive free cash flow generation, with
amounts applied to debt reduction beyond required amortization (noting
also there is an excess cash flow sweep provision in the credit agreement),
and greater revolver availability.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The Pasha Group, based in San Rafael, California, is
a provider of transportation and logistics services, including ocean-based
shipping, automotive port processing and distribution, and
relocation services. The company is privately-held,
primarily by the Pasha family. Revenues approximated $917
million for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yvonne Njogu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653