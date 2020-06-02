Moody's downgrades Pasha Group's ratings, including first lien and CFR to Caa1; outlook changed to negative

$160 million of rated debt instruments

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of The Pasha Group ("Pasha"), including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3, the Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and the senior secured first lien debt to Caa1 from B2. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade that was initiated on April 1, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the Caa1 CFR, reflect Moody's expectation for liquidity and credit metrics to weaken in the face of substantial earnings pressure amid recessionary conditions affecting Pasha's cyclical markets, accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. Weak fundamentals in the company's automotive and transportation markets, as well as Hawaii's economy, which heavily relies on tourism and affects Pasha's US west coast-Hawaii trade, are likely to negatively impact credit metrics into 2021. Moody's anticipates debt/EBITDA (after our standard adjustments) will approach 6x in 2020, from the high 4x range, before gradually recovering in 2021. The company also faces meaningful competition in its markets and has sizeable fixed costs partly due to an old maritime fleet that is more likely to have mechanical disruptions, exposing free cash flow to fluctuations. This will be tempered by the scheduled deliveries of two new LNG-powered ships in late 2020 and early 2021, which will replace some of Pasha's older vessels and should improve fuel efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

Pasha has a good market position, benefiting from a long history in logistics and automotive port processing on the US west coast, where it has long term contracts to operate select marine port terminals, as well as an established presence on the Hawaii-US west coast trade lane. These factors support its longstanding relationships with blue-chip customers. The company has also undertaken cost reduction measures to minimize the coronavirus impacts and end market pressures, including the renegotiation of a union contract that is expected to provide approximately $10 million in annual labor savings.

Moody's views Pasha's liquidity as weak, based on limited covenant headroom that likely will tighten amid significant earnings headwinds, particularly over the near term, and free cash flow that will be constrained by higher than normal capital spending this year and weaker earnings into 2021. As well, cash balances and $21 million of ABL revolver availability are modest relative to sizable annual mandatory debt payments approximating $35 million in 2020 and 2021, and given working capital swings that require tapping of the revolver.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of weak liquidity amid meaningful downwards pressure on revenue and earnings likely over the next year. As well, the duration and extent of the effects of the coronavirus on the company's business and end markets remain uncertain.

In terms of corporate governance, Pasha is exposed to high key-man risk as a family-owned and controlled company. It shareholders include preferred equity holders whose funds are used for investments in the business in addition to debt. Although the preferred stock dividend accrues, minimizing cash outflows, the company has previously used some incremental debt for payouts to preferred shareholders.

The Caa1 rating on the senior secured first lien debt, at the same level as the CFR, reflects Moody's expectation of recovery in a default scenario. The instrument rating incorporates a one-notch override under Moody's Loss Given Default analysis, given the presence of a large underfunded pension balance which may not provide the modeled rating lift to the senior secured debt in the event of a default.

Moody's took the following actions on Pasha Group (The):

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Ratings Under Review

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

The ratings could be downgraded with expectations deteriorating liquidity, including negative free cash flow or a higher reliance on revolver borrowings, or with weakening credit metrics, including EBIT/interest expected to remain below 1x. Aggressive financial policies that increase leverage or weaken the metrics would also drive downwards rating pressure.

Upward ratings pressure is unlikely in the near term, at least until business conditions improve along with the broader industrial and macroeconomic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with sustained revenue and earnings growth that results in stronger credit metrics, including debt/EBITDA expected to remain comfortably below 6x. This would be accompanied by strong liquidity, including expectations of consistent positive free cash flow generation, with amounts applied to debt reduction beyond required amortization (noting also there is an excess cash flow sweep provision in the credit agreement), and greater revolver availability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Pasha Group, based in San Rafael, California, is a provider of transportation and logistics services, including ocean-based shipping, automotive port processing and distribution, and relocation services. The company is privately-held, primarily by the Pasha family. Revenues approximated $917 million for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

