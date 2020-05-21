Moody's downgrades Patriot Container (dba Wastequip) ratings (CFR to B3 from B2); outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Patriot
Container Corp. (dba Wastequip), including the company's
corporate family rating (CFR, to B3 from B2) and probability of
default rating (to B3-PD from B2-PD), along with the
rating for its first lien senior secured credit facilities (to B2 from
B1) and second lien term loan rating (to Caa2 from Caa1). The ratings
outlook is stable.
"Following the dividend recap and Confab acquisition, Wastequip's
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 6.0x and cash flows are
weak relative to the level that commensurate with its previous B2 CFR
rating", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst
for the company. "We believe the current weak market conditions
will challenge the company's ability to achieve deleveraging expected
at the time of the transaction", added Singh. Moody's
anticipates the spending levels of waste management companies to contract
and the pull-back in demand levels will weaken the company's
earnings and cash flows from current levels.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically,
Wastequip's earnings are vulnerable to shifts in sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable
to the ongoing adverse impact of the outbreak. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's actions reflect the impact on Wastequip of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
The following rating actions were taken:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Patriot Container Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility 1st
Lien, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility 2nd
Lien, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Patriot Container Corp.
....Outlook, remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Wastequip's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's modest scale,
elevated leverage of close to 6.0x and concentration in the waste
handling and recycling equipment sector. The company's earnings
are sensitive to timing of projects, client spending levels and
potential for customers to defer purchases and moderate customer concentration.
Moody's expect Wastequip's leverage to increase above 7.0x
as weak market conditions will contract spending levels at waste management
companies and increase risk of contract deferral. The rating,
nonetheless, benefits from the company's leading market position
within the highly fragmented waste handling and storage space and meaningful
market share held by the company across its major product lines.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Wastequip will
generate weak but positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity
despite the anticipated revenue contraction over the next 12-18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings decline result in
debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 8.0x and liquidity
deteriorates such that operations become cash consumptive.
Ratings could be upgraded if Wastequip's end market outlook improves,
earnings grow such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained
below 6.0x and free cash flow-to-debt is above 3%.
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wastequip is a
leading manufacturer of waste handling and recycling equipment used to
collect, process, and transport solid and liquid waste in
North America. The company is majority-owned by financial
sponsor H.I.G. Capital. Wastequip's
sales in last twelve months to March 2020 were $619 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Shirley Singh
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653