Moody's downgrades Patriot Container (dba Wastequip) ratings (CFR to B3 from B2); outlook stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for Patriot Container Corp. (dba Wastequip), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR, to B3 from B2) and probability of default rating (to B3-PD from B2-PD), along with the rating for its first lien senior secured credit facilities (to B2 from B1) and second lien term loan rating (to Caa2 from Caa1). The ratings outlook is stable.

"Following the dividend recap and Confab acquisition, Wastequip's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 6.0x and cash flows are weak relative to the level that commensurate with its previous B2 CFR rating", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for the company. "We believe the current weak market conditions will challenge the company's ability to achieve deleveraging expected at the time of the transaction", added Singh. Moody's anticipates the spending levels of waste management companies to contract and the pull-back in demand levels will weaken the company's earnings and cash flows from current levels.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, very low and volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, Wastequip's earnings are vulnerable to shifts in sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the ongoing adverse impact of the outbreak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Wastequip of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Patriot Container Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility 1st Lien, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility 2nd Lien, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Patriot Container Corp.

....Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Wastequip's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's modest scale, elevated leverage of close to 6.0x and concentration in the waste handling and recycling equipment sector. The company's earnings are sensitive to timing of projects, client spending levels and potential for customers to defer purchases and moderate customer concentration. Moody's expect Wastequip's leverage to increase above 7.0x as weak market conditions will contract spending levels at waste management companies and increase risk of contract deferral. The rating, nonetheless, benefits from the company's leading market position within the highly fragmented waste handling and storage space and meaningful market share held by the company across its major product lines.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Wastequip will generate weak but positive free cash flow and maintain adequate liquidity despite the anticipated revenue contraction over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if revenue and earnings decline result in debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 8.0x and liquidity deteriorates such that operations become cash consumptive.

Ratings could be upgraded if Wastequip's end market outlook improves, earnings grow such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x and free cash flow-to-debt is above 3%.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Wastequip is a leading manufacturer of waste handling and recycling equipment used to collect, process, and transport solid and liquid waste in North America. The company is majority-owned by financial sponsor H.I.G. Capital. Wastequip's sales in last twelve months to March 2020 were $619 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology

