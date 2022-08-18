Moody's downgrades Paysafe to B2 from B1; stable outlook

London, August 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited's (Paysafe or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B2 from B1 the ratings on the senior secured bank credit facilities and backed senior secured notes borrowed at subsidiaries Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp., Paysafe Holdings UK Limited and Paysafe Finance PLC. The outlook on all ratings has changed to stable from negative.

"The downgrade to B2 largely reflects our expectation of weaker operating performance over 2022-2023 as a result of macroeconomic and regulatory challenges which will affect the company's operating environment" says Luigi Bucci, Moody's lead analyst for Paysafe.

"We anticipate a broad recovery in revenue and EBITDA over 2023 after the lows noted in 2022. However, credit metrics will continue to remain outside of the requirements for a B1 rating with Moody's-adjusted leverage likely to stand at around 7x-8x in 2022 and 6x-7x in 2023" adds Mr Bucci.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B2 CFR of Paysafe reflects (1) its geographical diversification of earnings, with presence across the US, Europe and Latin America; (2) positive growth dynamics from the deregulation of online gaming in the US market; and (3) good liquidity supported by solid free cash flow (FCF) generation and access to its $305 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF).

Conversely, Paysafe's CFR is constrained by (1) Moody's expectation that the company's Moody's-adjusted leverage will remain high at around 6x-7x over the next 12-18 months; (2) macroeconomic challenges which will limit the company's growth prospects in both Digital Commerce and US Acquiring divisions; and (3) socially driven regulatory risks related to the company's exposure to online gambling.

Today's rating action reflects Moody's anticipation that operating performance will be weaker than previously expected over the remainder of 2022 and 2023. This is mainly because of the weakening macroeconomic environment which will reduce consumer spending together with the risk for additional regulatory scrutiny in Europe. While previous company estimates were anticipating a recovery of Digital Commerce in the second part of 2022 as the impact from regulation in Germany and Netherlands will subside, the overall recovery will be weaker. Similarly, the US acquiring business will gradually slow-down its revenue growth trajectory over the second part of the year after having posted strong growth during the first half.

Moody's expects Paysafe's revenues to be broadly flat in 2022 before growing in the mid-single digit percentages over 2023. When excluding the impact from M&A, revenue growth in 2022 would be negative due to the strengthening of the US Dollar versus the Euro in which Paysafe generates a large portion of its earnings. The rating agency also forecasts company-adjusted EBITDA, pre-restructuring costs and share based payments, to grow towards $440 million in 2023 from around $400 million in 2022 (2021: $444 million).

Moody's estimates the company's Moody-adjusted leverage to stand at around 7.5x in 2022 before reducing towards 6.5x in 2023 (2021: 7.0x). As per management guidance, these levels assume debt repayments using the excess cash flow of the business. The rating agency forecasts Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt to stand in the mid-single digit and mid-to-high single digit percentages over 2022 and 2023, respectively. After the acquisitions completed over the past 12 months, Moody's current estimates do not factor in any debt-funded M&A.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Paysafe has meaningful exposure to customers in the gaming industry which is identified as having high social risk in Moody's ESG framework. Gambling addiction and elevated potential for crime (such as money laundering) are the main drivers of high social credit risk in the gaming sector. Another key risk area for the sector is security of the large amounts of customer data. The company has an established framework to manage cyber risk, including third-party security assessments and insurance coverage.

In terms of governance, after closing of the SPAC transaction 2021 private equity funds CVC and Blackstone are the largest shareholders in the company with a stake of approximately 40%. The remaining shareholders are largely represented by private investors and Cannae Holdings, Inc. Moody's also notes management changes after the profit warning in November 2021.

Paysafe remains committed to its long-term leverage target of 3.5x. This level, however, continues to be only aspirational in the mid-term in the rating agency's view given the ongoing operating performance challenges that the company is facing.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Paysafe's liquidity as good, based on the company's cash flow generation, available cash resources of $244 million as of June 2022 and a $305 million committed RCF ($36 million drawn), as well as a long-dated maturity profile. The rating agency expects the company to continue generating positive FCF through 2023, supporting the liquidity of the business.

The RCF has a springing financial maintenance covenant (net senior secured leverage ratio) set at 7.5x, only tested on a quarterly basis when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The instrument ratings on the backed senior secured notes as well as the senior secured term loan and RCF rank in line with the CFR, reflecting the pari-passu nature of Paysafe's capital structure.

The instruments are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing a minimum of 80% of consolidated EBITDA and security includes shares, intercompany receivables, and, solely with respect to English guarantors, a floating charge over its assets for the senior secured term loan/RCF and all material assets and a floating charge over substantially all of the English guarantors' assets and undertakings for the backed senior secured notes. Moody's sees the security package as weak overall.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that operating performance will gradually improve after 2022. The stable outlook also envisages Moody's-adjusted leverage in the 6x-7x range, as well as no transformational debt-funded acquisition or shareholder distribution.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely in the short term given the recent downgrade, upward rating pressure could arise if (1) the group maintains its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 5.5x; (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improves to the high single digit percentages; and (3) the company were to demonstrate a solid track-record of commitment to a conservative financial policy.

Moody's would consider a rating downgrade if Paysafe were to continue experiencing weaknesses in its core segments after 2022. Negative pressure would arise if (1) Moody's-adjusted leverage remains over 7x on a sustainable basis; or (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF turns negative; or (3) liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Paysafe Finance PLC

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

..Issuer: Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

..Issuer: Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

..Issuer: Paysafe Holdings UK Limited

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Paysafe Finance PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Paysafe Holdings UK Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in London, Paysafe is a global provider of online payment solutions and stored-value products operating in the United States, Europe and Asia. Over 2021, Paysafe generated net revenues and company-adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 and $0.4 billion, respectively. Paysafe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2021.

