Moody's downgrades Paysafe to B3; stable outlook

London, 17 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today downgraded
Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited (Paysafe or the group) corporate family
rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default ("PDR") rating to
B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's
has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating on the first lien facilities
held by by Pi Lux Finco S.a r.l., Paysafe Holdings
(US) Corp and PI UK BidCo Limited, and to Caa2 from Caa1 instrument
rating on the second lien facilities issued by Pi Lux Finco S.a
r.l. The outlook remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The outbreak is impacting Paysafe's transaction
volumes as payment volumes have declined due to social distancing and
weaker demand driven by high unemployment; the suspension of sports
tournaments impacts its digital wallet and eCash solutions divisions that
are considerably exposed to gambling activities.
Today's rating action reflects the following drivers:
• The reduction in revenue and EBITDA expected over the next 12-18
months could result in leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted
debt / EBITDA, above 8x on a sustained basis.
• Although timing of any recovery is uncertain, Moody's
expects volumes to recover in the high single digits in 2021 and the acceleration
in the key secular trends affecting the payment processing industry.
• Sustained free cash flow (FCF) generation, and good liquidity
position.
Paysafe's CFR continues to reflect (1) geographical diversification of
earnings, with presence across the US, Europe and Asia;
(2) good growth prospects, driven by the secular shift to online
payments and (3) solid FCF generation, supported by limited capital
spending and working capital needs.
Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) high adjusted gross leverage
of 7.1x in 2019, which Moody's expects will increase
significantly in the next 12-18 months; (2) high exposure
to US small and medium businesses, where a portion of business is
secured via US independent sales organisations (ISOs), a market
subject to a high level of competition and pricing pressure; (3)
risk that deleveraging after 2021 could be slowed down by debt-funded
acquisitions as the group continues to participate in the consolidation
of the industry.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The unprecedented disruption of commerce due to social
distancing measures during the outbreak has caused a significant near-term
decline in payment volumes. Longer-term effects of the outbreak
are likely to be positive due to acceleration of electronic payments'
share gain from cash and acceleration of digitization of financial services.
A key risk area for the sector is security of the large amounts of customer
data. The group has an established framework to manage cyber risk,
including third-party security assessments and insurance coverage.
Paysafe's ratings factor in its private equity ownership, its financial
policy, which is tolerant of high leverage, and its history
of pursuing debt-funded growth. At the same time,
the group has a well-defined acquisition strategy, good track
record of successfully integrating acquisitions into the group and achieving
operational efficiencies. Although the level of management churn
during 2019 has been considerable, Moody's views positively
that all appointments consist of industry veterans with substantial experience
that have reinforced management's depth and breadth of expertise.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 ratings assigned to the first-lien facilities, at
the same level as the CFR, reflect the limited buffer provided by
the second-lien term loans ranking below and rated Caa2.
The PDR is in line with the CFR, reflecting a 50% family
recovery rate typical for debt structures that have a mix of first-lien
and second-lien debt.
LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS
Paysafe benefits from a good liquidity position, supported by a
cash balance of $410 million as of 31 March 2020. The $225
million revolving credit facility (RCF) is fully drawn. The RCF
has a springing financial maintenance covenant (net senior leverage ratio)
set at 9.0x, only tested on a quarterly basis when the RCF
is drawn by more than 40%. There is ample headroom under
the covenant as at 31 March 2020.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the secular trends
affecting the payment processing industry will underpin the group's
capacity for deleveraging from the expected high levels in 2020.
The outlook also assumes that liquidity will remain adequate with satisfactory
interest cover, with no significant debt-funded acquisitions
or shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Following the downgrade the company is solidly positioned in the rating
category. Positive pressure could arise if (1) the group maintains
its adjusted gross leverage well below 7.5x on a sustained basis;
(2) FCF-to-debt remains around 5% on a sustained
basis.
Negative pressure could arise if (1) the group is not able to grow EBITDA
sustainably and/or reduce leverage from 2021 onwards, (2) experiences
weakness in its core segments over a prolonged period of time, (3)
the liquidity position weakens or the group embarks on additional significant
debt-funded acquisitions, or (4) Paysafe's FCF/debt turns
negative on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
..Issuer: Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp.
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
..Issuer: Pi Lux Finco S.a r.l.
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1
..Issuer: PI UK BidCo Limited
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 from B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Pi Lux Finco S.a r.l.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: PI UK BidCo Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
COMPANY PROFILE
Paysafe is a global provider of online payment solutions and stored-value
products. The company reported, pro forma for the acquisition
of iPayment in June 2018, gross revenue of $2,518 million
($1,403 million on a net basis) and adjusted EBITDA (as reported
by the company) of $498 million in 2019. Paysafe was acquired
by private equity sponsors Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners in 2017.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lucia Lopez
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454