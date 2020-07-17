Moody's downgrades Paysafe to B3; stable outlook

London, 17 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today downgraded Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited (Paysafe or the group) corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default ("PDR") rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating on the first lien facilities held by by Pi Lux Finco S.a r.l., Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp and PI UK BidCo Limited, and to Caa2 from Caa1 instrument rating on the second lien facilities issued by Pi Lux Finco S.a r.l. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The outbreak is impacting Paysafe's transaction volumes as payment volumes have declined due to social distancing and weaker demand driven by high unemployment; the suspension of sports tournaments impacts its digital wallet and eCash solutions divisions that are considerably exposed to gambling activities.

Today's rating action reflects the following drivers:

• The reduction in revenue and EBITDA expected over the next 12-18 months could result in leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA, above 8x on a sustained basis.

• Although timing of any recovery is uncertain, Moody's expects volumes to recover in the high single digits in 2021 and the acceleration in the key secular trends affecting the payment processing industry.

• Sustained free cash flow (FCF) generation, and good liquidity position.

Paysafe's CFR continues to reflect (1) geographical diversification of earnings, with presence across the US, Europe and Asia; (2) good growth prospects, driven by the secular shift to online payments and (3) solid FCF generation, supported by limited capital spending and working capital needs.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) high adjusted gross leverage of 7.1x in 2019, which Moody's expects will increase significantly in the next 12-18 months; (2) high exposure to US small and medium businesses, where a portion of business is secured via US independent sales organisations (ISOs), a market subject to a high level of competition and pricing pressure; (3) risk that deleveraging after 2021 could be slowed down by debt-funded acquisitions as the group continues to participate in the consolidation of the industry.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The unprecedented disruption of commerce due to social distancing measures during the outbreak has caused a significant near-term decline in payment volumes. Longer-term effects of the outbreak are likely to be positive due to acceleration of electronic payments' share gain from cash and acceleration of digitization of financial services. A key risk area for the sector is security of the large amounts of customer data. The group has an established framework to manage cyber risk, including third-party security assessments and insurance coverage.

Paysafe's ratings factor in its private equity ownership, its financial policy, which is tolerant of high leverage, and its history of pursuing debt-funded growth. At the same time, the group has a well-defined acquisition strategy, good track record of successfully integrating acquisitions into the group and achieving operational efficiencies. Although the level of management churn during 2019 has been considerable, Moody's views positively that all appointments consist of industry veterans with substantial experience that have reinforced management's depth and breadth of expertise.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 ratings assigned to the first-lien facilities, at the same level as the CFR, reflect the limited buffer provided by the second-lien term loans ranking below and rated Caa2. The PDR is in line with the CFR, reflecting a 50% family recovery rate typical for debt structures that have a mix of first-lien and second-lien debt.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

Paysafe benefits from a good liquidity position, supported by a cash balance of $410 million as of 31 March 2020. The $225 million revolving credit facility (RCF) is fully drawn. The RCF has a springing financial maintenance covenant (net senior leverage ratio) set at 9.0x, only tested on a quarterly basis when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. There is ample headroom under the covenant as at 31 March 2020.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the secular trends affecting the payment processing industry will underpin the group's capacity for deleveraging from the expected high levels in 2020. The outlook also assumes that liquidity will remain adequate with satisfactory interest cover, with no significant debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Following the downgrade the company is solidly positioned in the rating category. Positive pressure could arise if (1) the group maintains its adjusted gross leverage well below 7.5x on a sustained basis; (2) FCF-to-debt remains around 5% on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure could arise if (1) the group is not able to grow EBITDA sustainably and/or reduce leverage from 2021 onwards, (2) experiences weakness in its core segments over a prolonged period of time, (3) the liquidity position weakens or the group embarks on additional significant debt-funded acquisitions, or (4) Paysafe's FCF/debt turns negative on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

..Issuer: Pi Lux Finco S.a r.l.

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

..Issuer: PI UK BidCo Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Paysafe Group Holdings II Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Paysafe Holdings (US) Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Pi Lux Finco S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PI UK BidCo Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

COMPANY PROFILE

Paysafe is a global provider of online payment solutions and stored-value products. The company reported, pro forma for the acquisition of iPayment in June 2018, gross revenue of $2,518 million ($1,403 million on a net basis) and adjusted EBITDA (as reported by the company) of $498 million in 2019. Paysafe was acquired by private equity sponsors Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners in 2017.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lucia Lopez

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

