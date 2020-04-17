Moody's downgrades Peabody Energy's CFR to B1; outlook negative

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
long-term ratings for Peabody Energy Corporation, including
the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B1 from Ba3 and senior
secured ratings to B1 from Ba3, based on expectations for weakened
earnings and cash flow. The rating outlook is negative.
"Peabody has about $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet
today, but cash usage in 2020 is expected due to deteriorating demand
for coal and weak export conditions, coupled with a deteriorating
global economic outlook" said Ben Nelson, Moody's Vice
President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Peabody Energy
Corporation.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Peabody Energy Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Peabody Securities Finance Corporation
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Peabody Energy Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Peabody Securities Finance Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
Peabody Securities Finance Corporation is the issuing entity and later
merged into Peabody Energy Corporation.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The coal sector has been
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to industrial demand and sentiment. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on Peabody's exposure to the breadth and severity of
the shock.
Moody's expects a very challenging year for the coal industry in 2020
-- including meaningful reduction in industry-wide
demand for metallurgical coal and thermal coal in the next few months
driven by an unprecedented shock to the economy due to the coronavirus
outbreaks. Moody's expects that demand for steel will fall,
causing steel producers to idle blast furnaces and reduce consumption
of met coal, and demand for electricity will also fall, causing
coal-fired power plants to delay and/or reduce volumes for thermal
coal even though much of the industry's anticipated sales volume for 2020
is contracted today. In response to weakened market conditions,
Peabody has taken aggressive operational and financial actions to preserve
liquidity. Moody's also notes that Peabody's mines
remain operating today despite widespread idling of mining operations
by competitors.
Before the outbreak of coronavirus, Moody's expected that EBITDA
would fall to about $450-500 million (from $837 million
in 2019). The company will struggle to generate free cash flow
in 2020. This forecast incorporated a series of actions taken to
preserve cash, including scaling back capital spending to $250
million in 2020. Now, Moody's expects that EBITDA will
fall into the range of $375-400 million and, absent
the benefit of one-time actions, will likely have cash usage
in 2020. Weak market conditions for export coals are expected to
continue in the near term. Export thermal coal pricing is anticipated
near the lower bound of our medium-term sensitivity range of $60-90
per metric ton (Newcastle) and export metallurgical near the midpoint
of our range of $110-170 per ton (CFR Jingtang) in 2020.
Credit metrics calculated using gross debt will weaken, including
adjusted financial leverage moving well above 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA).
However, Moody's will take into consideration the company's
excess cash position, especially after the $300 million temporary
draw-down under the revolving credit facility.
Moody's also believes that investor concerns related to the coal industry's
ESG profile are intensifying and limit the industry's ability to respond
to market disruptions in the near term. Access to capital is expected
to narrow further in the early 2020s. An increasing portion of
the global investment community is reducing or eliminating exposure to
the coal industry with greater emphasis on moving away from thermal coal.
The aggregate impact on the credit quality of the coal industry is that
debt capital will become more expensive over this horizon, particularly
in the public bond markets, and other business requirements such
as surety bonds, which together will lead to much more focus on
individual coal producers' ability to fund their operations and articulate
clearly their approach to addressing environmental, social,
and governance considerations -- including reducing net
debt in the near-to-medium term. Peabody reported
about $1.3 billion of debt and $1.4 billion
of surety bonds to support reclamation-related items at 31 December
2019.
The B1 CFR reflects a diverse platform of cost competitive assets in Australia
and the United States, balancing strong credit metrics and cash
flow generation in recent quarters with the inherent volatility of the
metallurgical and export thermal coal markets and ongoing secular decline
in the US thermal coal industry. Most of the company's US thermal
coal is sold to domestic utilities and all the US-produced metallurgical
coal is sold into the seaborne market. Most of the company's coal
produced in Australia is sold into the seaborne thermal and metallurgical
coal markets in Asia. Despite the diversity of the company's operations,
a sharp and sustained decline in coal prices would have a meaningful impact
on the company's earnings and cash flow, albeit with some lag based
on contracted volumes. Like other rated coal producers, environmental
and social factors have a material impact on the company's credit quality.
The rating also takes into consideration that some mining assets have
less favorable operating prospects in the coming years and, therefore,
could be subject to more significant reclamation-related spending
over the rating horizon.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook reflects risk associated with a weakening macroeconomic
environment and upcoming debt maturities in 2022. Moody's could
downgrade the rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage
above 3.5x (Debt/EBITDA), negative free cash flow in 2021,
substantive deterioration in liquidity, or further intensification
of ESG concerns that call into question the company's ability to handle
upcoming financing requirements. Given the company's excess
cash position, Moody's has tolerance for a modest increase
in adjusted financial leverage beyond 3.5x on a temporary basis
with a clear intent to repay debt to reduce leverage with improvement
in the public health situation. Moody's could upgrade the
rating with expectations for adjusted financial leverage sustained below
2.5x, meaningful reduction in absolute debt, sustained
positive free cash flow, and successful refinancing of upcoming
debt maturities.
Environmental, social, and governance factors have a material
impact on Peabody's credit quality. The company is exposed to ESG
issues typical for a company in the coal mining industry, including
increasing global demand for renewable energy that is detrimental to demand
for coal, especially in the United States and Western Europe.
From an environmental perspective the coal mining sector is also viewed
as: (i) very high risk for air pollution and carbon regulations;
(ii) high risk for soil and water pollution, land use restrictions,
and natural and man-made hazards; and (iii) moderate risk
for water shortages. Specific social issues with respect to Peabody
include the future operational status of the company's North Goonyella
metallurgical coal mine that is not operational following a mine fire.
The company is in the process of resuming mining operations, but
encountered delays with local authorities in Queensland and announced
that it will pursue a commercial process for North Goonyella. Governance-related
risks have increased in early 2020 following change in CFO and the company's
announcement that it would nominate two directors from its largest shareholder
and one independent director. Peabody also returned substantial
cash to shareholders over the past three years ($1.6 billion),
including an acceleration of share repurchase activity as export markets
weakened in late 2019.
The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") reflects our
expectation for good liquidity to support operations over the next 12-18
months. Peabody reported about $1.3 billion of available
liquidity at 31 December 2019, including $732 million of
balance sheet cash and availability under a $565 million revolving
credit facility and $250 million accounts receivables securitization
program. Both facilities are used to support letters of credit.
Subsequent to the closing of the reporting period and in response to uncertainty
related to the Coronavirus pandemic, the company drew $300
million on its revolving credit facility and holds pro forma cash in excess
of $1 billion. Beyond the potential for weakened cash flow
generation, the liquidity rating could be challenged by two specific
scenarios: (i) potential need to obtain consent from bondholders
to move forward with a proposed joint venture with Arch Coal, which
will require litigation related to the deal's rejection by the US
Federal Trade Commission; and (ii) a projected narrow cushion of
compliance under the first lien secured leverage ratio test in the company's
revolving credit facility. With a commercial process underway for
the North Goonyella mine, near-term alternative sources of
liquidity are potentially significant, though the amount and timing
of any proceeds remains uncertain today, particularly in light of
substantial economic and financial disruption in early 2020. The
SGL also incorporates the benefits of Peabody's diverse operations,
which give the company more assets with which to pursue leasing and other
liquidity-enhancing transactions like many other companies in the
coal industry, and substantial unencumbered operations in Australia.
Peabody Energy Corporation is a leading global pure-play coal producer
with coal mining operations in the US and Australia and about 4 billion
tons of proven and probable reserves. The company generated $4.6
billion in revenues in 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
