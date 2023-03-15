Moody's downgrades Perrigo's CFR to Ba2; outlook remains negative

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today downgraded the ratings of Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo"), including the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Ba2 from Ba1, Probability of Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD, and senior unsecured notes ratings to Ba3 from Ba2. Moody's also downgraded the ratings of the senior secured revolver and term loans issued by Perrigo Investments LLC, a subsidiary of Perrigo Company plc, to Ba1 from Baa3. Perrigo's speculative grade liquidity rating was unchanged at SGL-3, and the rating outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects that Perrigo's deleveraging progress is slower than Moody's previous expectation and the company's low projected free cash flow for 2023. Slower-than-anticipated revenue growth and margin improvement led to considerably lower free cash flow in 2022 and debt-to-EBITDA leverage above 6.0x as of December 2022 (gross leverage pro forma for a full year of earnings from the HRA and Gateway acquisitions). Revenue and EBITDA were below Moody's and the company's expectations partly due to foreign currency headwind, higher input and freight costs, plant shutdown in the Vermont facility, as well as supply chain disruptions and labor shortage, which led to capacity constraints to meet consumer demand. Moody's now anticipates the company will not be able to reduce debt-to-EBITDA to below 4.5x until 2025, two years behind Moody's previous expectations. Lower than anticipated earnings, an increase in capital spending in part due to upgrades to the Gateway facility acquired in November 2022, higher interest costs and the company's sizable dividend will likely lead to limited free cash flow in 2023.

Moody's took the following action on Perrigo Company plc and related subsidiaries:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Perrigo Company plc

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba2 from Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD5) from Ba2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Perrigo Investments LLC

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities (Revolver, Term Loan A, Term Loan B and Delayed Draw Term Loan), Downgraded to Ba1 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Perrigo Company plc

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Perrigo Investments LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Perrigo's Ba2 CFR is supported by its leading positions in the relatively stable over-the-counter (OTC) market in the US and Europe. Perrigo has meaningful scale in its key product categories, as well as good product and customer diversity, enhanced by the HRA and Gateway acquisitions in 2022. Earnings growth is anticipated to outpace revenue growth for the next few years, driven by cost savings and portfolio mix shifts towards higher margin products. As the company's portfolio shifted more to branded products from store brands, Moody's expects the company will improve its EBITDA margin but face increased competition at the same time. The rating is constrained by its elevated gross leverage above 6.0x debt-to-EBITDA as of December 2022 pro forma for the HRA and Gateway acquisitions. Moody's forecasts low single-digit percentage annual revenue growth and mid-to-high single digit percentage annual EBITDA growth through 2025. Moody's projection does not include revenue and earnings from Opill, which is currently under US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review. If approved by the FDA, Opill will be the first OTC daily birth control pill available in the U.S., which will provide additional revenue and earnings to Perrigo and accelerate the company's deleveraging efforts.

The rating reflects Moody's projection that Perrigo will reduce debt-to-EBITDA to below 5.0x in 2024 and below 4.5x in 2025 supported by earnings growth and the expectation that Perrigo will repay $700 million of senior unsecured notes at or prior to the December 2024 maturity. EBITA growth is supported by Perrigo's good growth prospects on both pricing and volume growth, revenue from new and refreshed products, as well as opportunities to improve the EBITDA margin by significantly reducing the complexity of its supply chain and realizing acquisitions synergies. Free cash flow will likely be weak in 2023 but improve to more than $100 million in 2024 and 2025 with the cash used to repay debt and help reduce the high leverage resulting from the combination of divestitures and the May 2022 HRA acquisition.

The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects that the company's $600 million cash on hand as of December 31, 2022 and full availability on the $1 billion revolver will provide adequate coverage of cash needs including repayment of the $700 million notes that mature in December 2024. Weak free cash flow projected for 2023 also contributes to liquidity only being adequate. Perrigo may need to utilize the revolver to help fund the note maturity if free cash flow does not improve or the company does not execute asset sales.

ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Perrigo's E-3 score, representing moderately negative risk, recognizes the company's manufacturing concentration in Western Michigan, which creates a level of physical climate risk, as well as the potential for increased waste and pollution risk. The company is taking steps to manage its environmental risks including the goal to use 100% renewable electricity by 2026. Perrigo has reduced carbon emissions by over 23% since 2015, exceeding its 15% reduction goal, 65-70% of packaging is recyclable, its How2Recycle labels expanded to 12 brands, it is committed to using PCR content and removing all PVC, and is committed to source 100% certified sustainable palm oil.

Perrigo's S-3 score, representing moderately negative risk, recognizes that while it maintains a strong position in store brand over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and nutritional products, there is significant competition, requiring Perrigo to constantly innovate and preserve its brand equity with retailers and consumers. Long-term demand fundamentals are favorable with cost-conscious consumers increasingly switching to lower cost value brands. FDA-approved, store-brand OTC products are therapeutically equivalent alternatives to branded products such as Advil, Mucinex, and Zyrtec. In addition, as a by-product of its product categories, Perrigo faces regulatory and litigation risks that can have a negative effect on customer relations.

Perrigo's G-3 score, representing moderately negative risk, considers the company's high financial leverage as a result of divestitures and the May 2022 HRA acquisition and a high dividend payout relative to current operating cash flow. Perrigo is targeting a net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio below 3.0x (based on the company's calculation) by 2025 from 5.5x as of December 31, 2022. Moody's expects the company to pause further acquisitions and focus on deleveraging through 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the company's weak projected free cash flow in 2023 and execution risk for Perrigo to reduce debt-to-EBITDA to below 5.0x in the next 12 to 18 months.

Ratings could be upgraded if Perrigo generates good operating performance including consistent organic revenue growth, EBITDA margin improvement, and solid and consistent free cash flow. Perrigo would also need to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 4.0x and maintain good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if substantive deleveraging does not occur over the next 12-18 months because of factors such as revenue weakness, higher costs or additional acquisitions, any of which lead to debt-to-EBITDA sustained above 5.0x. A deterioration in liquidity could also lead to a downgrade

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Perrigo Company plc, with registered offices in Dublin, Ireland and principal executive offices in Allegan, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter drugs, infant formulas, and nutritional products. The company reported revenue of approximately $4.5 billion in fiscal 2022and estimated that 2022 revenue was approximately $4.75 billion pro forma a full year of sales from the HRA and Gateway acquisitions completed during the year.

