Moody's downgrades Petco to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.'s (Petco) corporate family rating and probability of default rating to Caa1 and Caa1-PD from B3 and B3-PD respectively. Additionally, Moody's also downgraded the company's senior secured term loan to B3 from B2. The outlook remains negative.

"Despite Petco stores being deemed essential by government authorities and therefore being open during the coronavirus pandemic, traffic will remain weak at least in the first half on 2020 and company's service business will be negatively impacted," Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "If the company needs to curtail capital expenditures to preserve liquidity the company's growth plans in the veterinary hospital business could be negatively impacted as well, and although we consider the overall pet industry to be relatively stable, competitive pressure from e-commerce and mass retailers will continue post coronavirus, hence the negative outlook", Chadha further stated.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Petco's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its weak operating trends and high financial leverage that stems from the acquisition of the company by the CVC Capital Partners Advisory (U.S.) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in January 2016. Lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains high at 6.6 times for the twelve month period ended February 1, 2020, and interest coverage is modest with EBIT/interest at 0.9 times. Moody's expects credit metrics to deteriorate in the next 12 months as same store sales and margins will be pressured as traffic trends will also be weak as consumers consolidate trips to the store given the stay at home and social distancing mandates currently in place due to the coronavirus pandemic . As a result Moody's expects debt/EBITDA and EBIT/interest in the next 12 months to be over 7.0 times and below 1.0 times respectively. The company is owned by a private equity sponsor, which inherently has certain risks specifically as it relates to the high likelihood of a shareholder friendly financial policy that can lead to the maintenance of a highly leveraged capital structure. The rating also acknowledges that while Petco's market presence is substantial, the competitive landscape is getting tougher as consumers are increasingly shopping online at company's like Chewy (owned by Petsmart) and Amazon and the mass channel which includes supermarkets, Walmart, and Target continues to price aggressively. These channels will see increased sales during the coronavirus related disruptions. Petco's ratings are supported by its adequate liquidity, well-known brand, broad national footprint. The pet products industry also remains relatively recession-resilient, driven by factors such as the replenishment nature of consumables and services and increased pet ownership.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that coronavirus related disruptions and competitive pressure will make it very challenging for the company to improve credit metrics, profitability and cash flow in the next 12 months.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Petco's credit profile, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Petco remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Petco's ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating performance improves as demonstrated by an increase in same store sales and profitability while maintaining adequate liquidity including refinancing debt well in advance of its maturity and financial policies that are focused on improving credit metrics. Specific metrics include achieving and maintaining lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.0 times and EBIT/interest expense over 1.0 time even after any refinancing of its debt

Petco's ratings could be downgraded if operating trends are not reversed, financial policies become more aggressive, or if liquidity erodes. Specifically ratings can be lowered if operating margins do not stabilize or free cash flow deteriorates or company does not refinance its debt well in advance of maturities. Quantitatively, a downgrade could occur if lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.0 times or if EBIT/interest expense remains below 1.0 time.

Petco Holdings, Inc. is a national specialty retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies and companion animals and services with 1,478 retail locations in 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as of February 1, 2020. The Company also offers an expanded range of consumables and supplies through its www.petco.com, www.unleashed.com and www.drsfostersmith.com websites. Revenue exceeded $4.4 billion for the latest twelve month period ended February 1, 2020. The company is owned by CVC Capital Partners Advisory (U.S.) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Manoj Chadha

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

