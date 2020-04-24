Moody's downgrades Petco to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
downgraded Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.'s (Petco) corporate
family rating and probability of default rating to Caa1 and Caa1-PD
from B3 and B3-PD respectively. Additionally, Moody's
also downgraded the company's senior secured term loan to B3 from B2.
The outlook remains negative.
"Despite Petco stores being deemed essential by government authorities
and therefore being open during the coronavirus pandemic, traffic
will remain weak at least in the first half on 2020 and company's
service business will be negatively impacted," Moody's
Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "If the company needs
to curtail capital expenditures to preserve liquidity the company's
growth plans in the veterinary hospital business could be negatively impacted
as well, and although we consider the overall pet industry to be
relatively stable, competitive pressure from e-commerce and
mass retailers will continue post coronavirus, hence the negative
outlook", Chadha further stated.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Petco's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects its weak operating trends
and high financial leverage that stems from the acquisition of the company
by the CVC Capital Partners Advisory (U.S.) and Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board in January 2016. Lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA
remains high at 6.6 times for the twelve month period ended February
1, 2020, and interest coverage is modest with EBIT/interest
at 0.9 times. Moody's expects credit metrics to deteriorate
in the next 12 months as same store sales and margins will be pressured
as traffic trends will also be weak as consumers consolidate trips to
the store given the stay at home and social distancing mandates currently
in place due to the coronavirus pandemic . As a result Moody's
expects debt/EBITDA and EBIT/interest in the next 12 months to be over
7.0 times and below 1.0 times respectively. The company
is owned by a private equity sponsor, which inherently has certain
risks specifically as it relates to the high likelihood of a shareholder
friendly financial policy that can lead to the maintenance of a highly
leveraged capital structure. The rating also acknowledges that
while Petco's market presence is substantial, the competitive landscape
is getting tougher as consumers are increasingly shopping online at company's
like Chewy (owned by Petsmart) and Amazon and the mass channel which includes
supermarkets, Walmart, and Target continues to price aggressively.
These channels will see increased sales during the coronavirus related
disruptions. Petco's ratings are supported by its adequate liquidity,
well-known brand, broad national footprint. The pet
products industry also remains relatively recession-resilient,
driven by factors such as the replenishment nature of consumables and
services and increased pet ownership.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that coronavirus related
disruptions and competitive pressure will make it very challenging for
the company to improve credit metrics, profitability and cash flow
in the next 12 months.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The retail sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Petco's credit profile, has left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Petco remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Petco's ratings could be upgraded if the company's operating performance
improves as demonstrated by an increase in same store sales and profitability
while maintaining adequate liquidity including refinancing debt well in
advance of its maturity and financial policies that are focused on improving
credit metrics. Specific metrics include achieving and maintaining
lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 6.0 times and EBIT/interest
expense over 1.0 time even after any refinancing of its debt
Petco's ratings could be downgraded if operating trends are not reversed,
financial policies become more aggressive, or if liquidity erodes.
Specifically ratings can be lowered if operating margins do not stabilize
or free cash flow deteriorates or company does not refinance its debt
well in advance of maturities. Quantitatively, a downgrade
could occur if lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.0
times or if EBIT/interest expense remains below 1.0 time.
Petco Holdings, Inc. is a national specialty retailer of
premium pet consumables, supplies and companion animals and services
with 1,478 retail locations in 50 states, the District of
Columbia and Puerto Rico as of February 1, 2020. The Company
also offers an expanded range of consumables and supplies through its
www.petco.com, www.unleashed.com and
www.drsfostersmith.com websites. Revenue exceeded
$4.4 billion for the latest twelve month period ended February
1, 2020. The company is owned by CVC Capital Partners Advisory
(U.S.) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
