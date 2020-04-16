Moody's downgrades Petra Diamonds' CFR to Caa2; negative outlook

London, 16 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Petra Diamonds
Limited's (Petra) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and
its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD.
Moody's has also downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1 the rating on the $650
million guaranteed senior secured second lien notes due in May 2022 issued
by Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Petra. The outlook is negative.
The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Moody's view that Petra's
credit metrics and liquidity profile will deteriorate over the coming
12-18 months, contrary to the rating agency's previous
expectation of a modest and gradual improvement. The rapid and
widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets, including the mining sector. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Petra's credit profile, including its exposure
to diamond prices, has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions. Moody's regards
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The Government of South Africa in response to the pandemic initiated a
21-day lockdown effective 27 March, which has now been extended
by an additional two weeks up until the end of April. As a result,
Petra's mines in South Africa are operating at significantly scaled
down levels while its Williamson mine in Tanzania is being placed under
care and maintenance from the middle of April. The depressed diamond
market conditions and production disruptions significantly heightens refinancing
risk for Petra and increases the likelihood of a distressed exchange ahead
of its $650 million notes which mature in May 2022.
Rough diamond prices have continued to be under pressure with the coronavirus
creating a headwind against a potential recovery. We expect global
consumer demand for diamond jewelry will fall in 2020, leading to
a drop in demand for rough diamonds from cutters and polishers,
which may in turn force miners to cut prices or further reduce production.
There are currently significant disruptions in the diamond value chain,
with government imposed restrictions on movement causing suspension of
mining activities, cancellation of sales at diamond trading hubs,
a halt in demand from polishers and cutters (ca.90% of which
are located in India), and closure of jewelry shops in key markets
such as China and the US.
LIQUIDITY
Petra's liquidity profile is weak in light of the significant uncertainties
in the market and as the $650 million May 2022 bond comes closer
to maturity. As at 31 December 2019, the company had unrestricted
cash balances of $40 million and ZAR1.5 billion in undrawn
credit facilities. The latter comprises of a ZAR1 billion revolving
credit facility (RCF) that matures in October 2021 and a ZAR500 million
working capital facility that is renewed annually.
The company has fully drawn down on its working capital facility and is
in discussions with its lenders to access the RCF. Moody's forecasts
that Petra will be unable to meet the financial covenant requirements
under both of its credit facilities. While there is a track record
of covenant amendments given Petra's strong relationship with domestic
lenders, the latest being a waiver received for the 31 December
2019 test date, the current environment increases the uncertainty
on the reliable access to these facilities and the terms and conditions
could become more stringent.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Petra's $650 million senior secured second lien notes rank behind
the ZAR1.5 billion senior secured first lien credit facilities
and the $49.3 million BEE loan guarantee obligation which
is part of the first lien creditor class.
Moody's previously forecasted that the undrawn credit facilities
will unlikely be used considering the expected free cash flow generation
over the next several years. However, with operating conditions
further deteriorating, Petra is likely to rely on its bank facilities
for liquidity support. Moody's has therefore notched down the rating
of the notes relative to the CFR to reflect bond holders ranking behind
bank and BEE debt.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the very weak diamond market and pressure
on liquidity which has been exacerbated by the temporary suspension of
mine operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade would require Petra addressing refinancing risk associated
with its May 2022 notes, an overall reduction in gross leverage,
and an improvement in its liquidity position. Positive pressure
would also require (1) an assessment of Petra's medium to long-term
investment and funding requirements to extend the life of its mines;
and (2) EBIT/interest expense being sustainably above 1.0x.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of a distressed
exchange becomes evident; or (2) there is a further deterioration
in Petra's liquidity position.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Petra Diamonds Limited
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa2 from Caa1
..Issuer: Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc
....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Petra Diamonds Limited
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Petra is a rough diamond producer listed on the London Stock Exchange,
registered in Bermuda and with its group management office domiciled in
the United Kingdom. The company's primary assets are the Cullinan,
Finsch and Koffiefontein underground mines in South Africa and Williamson
open pit mine in Tanzania. For the last twelve months ended 31
December 2019, Petra produced 3.9 million carats of diamonds
and reported $450 million in revenues.
