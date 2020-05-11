Moody's downgrades Petra Diamonds' CFR to Caa3 and PDR to Ca-PD; negative outlook

London, 11 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Petra Diamonds
Limited's (Petra) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and
its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD.
Moody's has also downgraded to Ca from Caa3 the rating on the $650
million guaranteed senior secured second lien notes due in May 2022 issued
by Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Petra. The outlook is negative.
Moody's has downgraded Petra's ratings following the company's decision
to suspend the semi-annual coupon payment on the notes that was
due on 1 May 2020. If the company does not pay the coupon before
the end of the 30-day grace period, Moody's will consider
this as a default. In this event, Moody's expects to assign
a "/LD" to the PDR at that time.
The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Petra's CFR to Caa3 reflects the company's failure
to make the semi-annual interest payment, due on 1 May 2020,
on its $650 million senior secured second lien notes. The
company intends to utilise the 30-day grace period to agree with
bondholders a forbearance agreement in relation to the May coupon and
to finalize conditions with its bank lenders to be able to access ZAR400
million under its revolving credit facility. The PDR of Ca-PD
reflects that a default is highly likely at the end of the grace period.
Even if the coupon is ultimately paid within the grace period, Moody's
believes that the risk of a debt restructuring is very high given the
company's weak cash flow generation outlook and rapid deterioration
in the operating environment. The Ca rating on the notes reflects
Moody's view on the recovery on the notes given the likelihood of a debt
restructuring.
The announcement by Petra follows the production disruptions caused by
the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the company's
exposure to depressed diamond prices, exacerbated by the deteriorating
global economic outlook. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Petra's $650 million senior secured second lien notes rank behind
the senior secured first lien working capital and revolving credit facilities
as well as the $49 million BEE loan guarantee obligation which
is part of the first lien creditor class.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the depressed diamond market,
weak liquidity and the uncertainties surrounding the final recoveries
for bondholders in the event of default.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider assigning a "/LD" to the PDR if Petra does not
pay the bond coupon on or before the 30-day grace period i.e.
30 May 2020.
Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current ratings if recoveries
are lower than those assumed in the Caa3 CFR and Ca bond ratings.
In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's
does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure in the near term.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Petra Diamonds Limited
Downgrades:
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc
Downgrade:
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca from Caa3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Petra is a rough diamond producer listed on the London Stock Exchange,
registered in Bermuda and with its group management office domiciled in
the United Kingdom. The company's primary assets are the Cullinan,
Finsch and Koffiefontein underground mines in South Africa and Williamson
open pit mine in Tanzania. For the last twelve months ended 31
December 2019, Petra produced 3.9 million carats of diamonds
and reported $450 million in revenues.
