Moody's downgrades Petra Diamonds' CFR to Caa3 and PDR to Ca-PD; negative outlook

London, 11 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded Petra Diamonds Limited's (Petra) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and its probability of default rating (PDR) to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD. Moody's has also downgraded to Ca from Caa3 the rating on the $650 million guaranteed senior secured second lien notes due in May 2022 issued by Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Petra. The outlook is negative.

Moody's has downgraded Petra's ratings following the company's decision to suspend the semi-annual coupon payment on the notes that was due on 1 May 2020. If the company does not pay the coupon before the end of the 30-day grace period, Moody's will consider this as a default. In this event, Moody's expects to assign a "/LD" to the PDR at that time.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Petra's CFR to Caa3 reflects the company's failure to make the semi-annual interest payment, due on 1 May 2020, on its $650 million senior secured second lien notes. The company intends to utilise the 30-day grace period to agree with bondholders a forbearance agreement in relation to the May coupon and to finalize conditions with its bank lenders to be able to access ZAR400 million under its revolving credit facility. The PDR of Ca-PD reflects that a default is highly likely at the end of the grace period. Even if the coupon is ultimately paid within the grace period, Moody's believes that the risk of a debt restructuring is very high given the company's weak cash flow generation outlook and rapid deterioration in the operating environment. The Ca rating on the notes reflects Moody's view on the recovery on the notes given the likelihood of a debt restructuring.

The announcement by Petra follows the production disruptions caused by the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the company's exposure to depressed diamond prices, exacerbated by the deteriorating global economic outlook. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Petra's $650 million senior secured second lien notes rank behind the senior secured first lien working capital and revolving credit facilities as well as the $49 million BEE loan guarantee obligation which is part of the first lien creditor class.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the depressed diamond market, weak liquidity and the uncertainties surrounding the final recoveries for bondholders in the event of default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider assigning a "/LD" to the PDR if Petra does not pay the bond coupon on or before the 30-day grace period i.e. 30 May 2020.

Moody's would consider a downgrade of the current ratings if recoveries are lower than those assumed in the Caa3 CFR and Ca bond ratings.

In view of today's action and the negative rating outlook, Moody's does not currently anticipate upward rating pressure in the near term.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Petra Diamonds Limited

Downgrades:

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury Plc

Downgrade:

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca from Caa3

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Petra is a rough diamond producer listed on the London Stock Exchange, registered in Bermuda and with its group management office domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company's primary assets are the Cullinan, Finsch and Koffiefontein underground mines in South Africa and Williamson open pit mine in Tanzania. For the last twelve months ended 31 December 2019, Petra produced 3.9 million carats of diamonds and reported $450 million in revenues.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Rehan Akbar, +971 (423) 795-65.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Denis Perevezentsev, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

