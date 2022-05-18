Moody's downgrades Phoenix Services CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, May 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service downgraded Phoenix Services International LLC's (Phoenix Services) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B2, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B2-PD and the rating on Phoenix Services Merger Sub, LLC's $65 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and its $465 million senior secured first lien term loan to Caa1 from B2. The ratings outlook is negative.

"The downgrade of Phoenix Services' ratings reflects its weak operating performance despite increased steel production at its mill sites due to operational issues and inflationary cost pressures, which have resulted in credit metrics that are likely to remain weak for the Caa1 corporate family rating. It also reflects the risks related to the looming maturity of its revolving credit facility in March 2023 and the need to pursue equipment leases to support new business due to its weak liquidity profile," said Michael Corelli, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Phoenix Services International LLC.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Phoenix Services International LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

..Issuer: Phoenix Services Merger Sub, LLC

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Phoenix Services International LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Phoenix Services Merger Sub, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Phoenix Services' Caa1 corporate family rating reflects its high financial leverage, negative interest coverage, reliance on the highly cyclical steel sector, inconsistent free cash generation due to capital spending at new mill sites in advance of cash flow generation from those sites and its recent weak operating performance despite higher steel production volumes due to operational issues and an inability to fully pass through rising costs. Its rating is supported by its strong market position, variable cost structure and the downside protection afforded by the company's long-term contracts with fixed fees and tiered pricing. It also reflects the good EBITDA margins it has generated through various steel sector cycles, its ability to consistently grow the number of sites it serves and its relatively low maintenance expenditures.

Phoenix Services' operating performance has materially weakened over the past four years as it was impacted by lower steel production during the pandemic and a delayed response in reducing costs to match a lower level of production at mill sites. It then suffered from operational issues and inflationary cost pressures as steel production has recovered. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA has plunged from about $100 million in 2017 to around $60 million in 2021 and is not expected to materially improve in the near term. The weaker operating performance along with an increase in lease liabilities has led to a significant deterioration in its credit metrics with its leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) rising to 9.4x in December 2021 from 4.8x in December 2017, while its interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) has declined to -0.9x from 0.5x.

Phoenix Services is implementing operational improvement initiatives and is engaging customers to discuss contract modifications related to the timing and magnitude of cost pass throughs and has been awarded several new contracts that should contribute to its operating performance in the near term. However, the outcome of its customer negotiations is uncertain, and the profitability of new contracts is yet to be proven. Therefore, Moody's anticipates its operating performance and credit metrics will remain weak for the Caa1 rating over the next 12 – 18 months.

Phoenix has a weak liquidity profile since it needs to extend the maturity date of its $65 million first lien revolving credit facility beyond March 2023. The company had about $20 million of cash and $46 million of availability under the revolver as of December 2021. The company could generate free cash flow in 2022 due to its decision to lease rather purchase equipment for new mill sites, but this will result in a rising adjusted debt level. The company has a relatively low level of maintenance capital expenditures and could generate free cash flow if it wasn't winning new business, but it has won several contracts recently and its spending will remain elevated in the near term.

The Caa1 rating on the senior secured credit facilities is commensurate with the corporate family rating since the revolver and the term loan share the same collateral package and account for virtually all of the debt in the company's capital structure. The credit facilities have a first priority security interest in the equity interests of Phoenix Services International LLC and substantially all the assets of Phoenix and its subsidiary guarantors.

The negative ratings outlook presumes the company's operating results will not materially improve over the next 12 – 18 months and that its credit metrics will remain weak for its rating. It also considers the risks related to the looming maturity of the company's revolving credit facility in March 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Phoenix Services' ratings are not likely to experience upward pressure in the near term, but an upgrade could occur if the company sustains a leverage ratio below 5.5x (Debt/EBITDA) and cash flow from operations above 10% of outstanding debt. An upgrade would also require more conservative financial policies, such as using internally generated cash flow to fund a large percentage of the capital spending associated with new business wins.

The ratings would be considered for a downgrade if the company's leverage ratio remains above 7.0x or its interest coverage (EBIT/Interest) remains negative on a sustained basis. The inability to extend its revolver maturity over the next few months, a material reduction in liquidity or more aggressive financial policies could also pressure the rating.

Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Phoenix Services International LLC provides on-site steel mill services such as the removal, handling, and processing of slag, metal recovery, scrap preparation, material handling, aggregate sales and other ancillary services and generated about $400 million in revenues for the LTM period ended December 31, 2021. The company is wholly owned by Apollo Global Management.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296098. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

