Moody's downgrades Phoenix Services International LLC's PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing

New York, September 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Phoenix Services International LLC's ("Phoenix Services") Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to D-PD from Caa1-PD, its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Ca from Caa1 and the rating on Phoenix Services Merger Sub, LLC's $65 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and its $465 million senior secured first lien term loan to Ca from Caa1. The ratings downgrades were prompted by the company's announcement on September 27, 2022 that it voluntarily filed for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. The ratings outlook was changed to stable from negative.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Phoenix Services International LLC
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ca from Caa1
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Caa1-PD
..Issuer: Phoenix Services Merger Sub, LLC
....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Revolver Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Phoenix Services International LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative
..Issuer: Phoenix Services Merger Sub, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrades follow the announcement that Phoenix Services and certain of its U.S. affiliates have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. A group of the company's first lien lenders have committed to provide $50 million in new debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing, subject to court approval. Subsequent to today's actions, Moody's will withdraw all ratings. Please refer to Moody's Withdrawal Policy on ratings.moodys.com.
Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Phoenix Services International LLC provides on-site steel mill services such as the removal, handling, and processing of slag, metal recovery, scrap preparation, material handling, aggregate sales and other ancillary services and generated about $400 million in revenues for the LTM period ended June 30, 2022.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
