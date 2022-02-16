Moody's downgrades Pitney Bowes' CFR to B1; outlook stable

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Pitney Bowes Inc.'s (Pitney Bowes) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to B1 from Ba3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B1-PD
from Ba3-PD. As part of the rating actions, Moody's
also downgraded the following instrument ratings: the senior secured
revolver and term loans to Ba2 from Ba1, the guaranteed senior unsecured
notes to B2 from B1, and the unguaranteed senior unsecured notes
to B3 from B1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of
SGL-2 is unchanged, and the outlook was revised to stable
from negative.
The downgrades reflect Moody's view that more time and investment will
be needed for Pitney Bowes to bring shipping and ecommerce operations
to profitability following weak results for the seasonally important 4Q21.
As a result, Moody's expects the Global Ecommerce segment will report
negative EBIT through most of 2022 with adjusted leverage remaining elevated.
Rating actions are summarized below:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Pitney Bowes Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Downgraded
to (P)B2 from (P)B1
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Downgraded
to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Downgraded
to Ba2 (LGD2) from Ba1 (LGD2)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD5)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Pitney Bowes Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of Pitney Bowes' CFR to B1 is driven by Moody's
expectation of further delays before the company produces positive and
sustainable EBIT for the higher growth shipping and ecommerce operations.
Accordingly, Moody's believes that debt to EBITDA will remain
elevated above 4.5x (Moody's adjusted) for most of 2022.
More time and financial investment by Pitney Bowes will be required to
achieve operating efficiencies for shipping and ecommerce businesses and
deliver the company's targeted profit margins for Global Ecommerce.
Pitney Bowes has invested significantly over the last few years to build
out shipping and ecommerce capabilities serving primarily middle market
companies and indicated that its Global Ecommerce network is largely complete
with the ability to handle over 200 million packages annually.
In 4Q21, however, U.S. parcel volumes were approximately
20% below what the company had anticipated.
Weak results for the Global Ecommerce segment in 4Q21 reversed positive
reported segment EBITDA in 4Q20, and more than doubled reported
segment EBIT losses to ($41 million) from ($15 million)
in 4Q20. Underperformance for Global Ecommerce more than offset
improved results for remaining segments for the year. Presort Services
reported 10% growth in segment revenue and 22% growth in
EBITDA in 2021, while SendTech performed better than prior years
with a revenue decline of (1%) compared to (9%) and (7%)
reductions in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Given underperformance
during the seasonally important 4QQ21, Moody's expects cash
flow and other credit metrics (Moody's adjusted) will remain under
pressure for most of 2022. Although Moody's expects adjusted
EBITDA margins will improve by 1% - 2% over the next
year, free cash flow growth will be muted by ongoing investments,
albeit at reduced levels, in shipping and ecommerce to achieve needed
efficiencies.
Pitney Bowes' B1 CFR is supported by the company's leading market presence,
long standing customer relationships under multi-year contracts
in the highly regulated mail metering market, and growth opportunities
in the shipping and ecommerce businesses. The transition to higher
growth shipping could prove beneficial over the long term given the growth
potential for shipping-related offerings, in contrast to
the secular decline in mail volumes. Profit margins, however,
will continue to suffer from investments to optimize shipping and ecommerce
capabilities, and there are execution risks related to growing market
share among more diversified and deeper-pocketed shipping providers.
Pitney Bowes will need to maintain good financial flexibility to support
investments to realize operating efficiencies and provide a cash cushion
to address unexpected challenges in a competitive environment.
A good portion of Pitney Bowes' cash flow is exposed to declining
trends for traditional mail delivery in the U.S. and abroad.
The ongoing substitution of electronic mail for physical delivery represents
a social risk. Pitney Bowes has partially mitigated this risk by
adding shipping capabilities to its equipment and service offerings resulting
in overall topline growth for the past two years. Pitney Bowes
has generally adhered to its financial policies while investing in the
transformation of its business model. Debt balances have declined
over each of the past three years and quarterly dividends were cut by
73% since 1Q19. Pitney Bowes is publicly traded with its
two largest shareholders, Vanguard and Blackrock, owning 9.5%
- 11% of common shares, respectively, as of
the end of December 2021, followed by other investment management
companies holding less than 4%. Good governance is supported
by a board of directors with nine of the company's ten board seats being
held by independent directors.
The SGL-2 rating reflects good liquidity supported by available
cash of more than $500 million as of year-end December 2021
(excludes estimated amounts held by The Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc.)
and an undrawn $500 million revolver expiring in 2026. The
nearest significant debt maturity is in two years when $243 million
of notes come due in March 2024. Moody's expects ongoing investments
to optimize operations and expand third party equipment financing will
limit free cash flow generation.
The Ba2 instruments rating on the senior secured credit facilities is
two notches above the CFR reflecting their position ahead of the unsecured
notes and incorporating the B1-PD Probability of Default Rating,
Moody's expectation for an average recovery in a distressed scenario,
and expectations for redemption of near term note maturities. The
B2 rating on the guaranteed senior unsecured notes is one notch below
the CFR reflecting their position behind the secured debt, but ahead
of the unguaranteed unsecured notes which are rated B3.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook for Pitney Bowes reflects good demand for shipping
and ecommerce offerings by middle market customers which will continue
to support overall topline growth with volume and price increases.
After several years of significant investment in expansion, Pitney
Bowes indicates the capacity of its global ecommerce network is well beyond
current volumes being handled which allows for reduced capital spending
in 2022 versus 2021 and future investments being focused on realizing
efficiencies. Although leverage is elevated and Global Ecommerce
will not be meaningfully profitable over the next year, Moody's
expects total revenues will grow in the low to mid-single digit
percentage range over the next year with gradually improving overall profit
margins. Moody's believes that Pitney Bowes will continue to adhere
to disciplined financial policies and remain committed to reducing adjusted
leverage as well as maintaining strong credit protection measures for
its equipment financing operations.
Ratings could be upgraded if Pitney Bowes demonstrates consistent revenue
and EBITDA growth with operating margins (Moody's adjusted) in the
low-teen percentage range. Adjusted debt/EBITDA would need
to be in the mid 3x range with adjusted free cash flow to debt approaching
5%. Moody's would also need to be comfortable with the execution
and financial policies related to expanding third party equipment financing.
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects consolidated revenues will
decline reflecting greater than expected weakness in mature mailing operations
or competitive pressures for shipping or ecommerce businesses.
Ratings could also be downgraded if adjusted debt to EBITDA does not improve
consistently in 2022 or if Moody's expects adjusted leverage will be sustained
above 4.5x beyond 2023. There would be downward pressure
on ratings if EBITDA margins or free cash flow deteriorate reflecting
underperformance in core operations or with expanding third party equipment
financing.
Based in Stamford, CT, Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global
provider of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns, cross-border
ecommerce, office mailing and shipping, presort services,
as well as related services and financing. Moody's expects
revenues will exceed $3.8 billion over the next year.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
