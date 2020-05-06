Moody's downgrades Pitney Bowes' CFR to Ba3 and sr unsecured notes to B1; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
Pitney Bowes Inc.'s (Pitney Bowes) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to Ba3 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD
from Ba2-PD, and senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba3.
Moody's also affirmed the Ba1 rating on the senior secured term
loan, and the SGL-2 liquidity rating is unchanged.
The outlook was changed to negative.
The downgrade actions and negative outlook reflect Moody's view
that likely operating performance shortfalls over the next several months
as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and global economic recession
will extend the time needed for Pitney Bowes to achieve breakeven EBIT
for the Global Ecommerce segment. Even greater investment will
be required to achieve targeted scale and profit margins for Global Ecommerce
given unexpected recurring costs associated with COVID-19 precautions,
as well as less profitable revenue mixes for deliveries/returns and for
light-weight/heavier parcels. Consequently, Moody's
believes that Pitney Bowes will remain above 4x adjusted leverage until
after calendar year 2022 with minimal free cash flow generation (Moody's
adjusted and giving effect to finance operations). Pitney Bowes'
liquidity remains good with ample cash balances and revolver availability,
room under its financial covenants, and no near term debt maturities.
Rating actions are summarized below:
..Issuer: Pitney Bowes Inc.
Downgrades:
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD
.....Senior Unsecured Regular
Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)
Other Actions:
.....Senior Secured Term Loan
B, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)
.Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, SGL-2
Unchanged
Outlook Actions:
.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pitney Bowes' ratings are pressured by the negative impact of COVID-19
which has disrupted new equipment sales that require installation,
cross-border shipping volumes which rely on international commercial
flights, and demand for pre-sorting of marketing mail reflecting
soft advertising demand. There are further downside risks in the
event revenues from these disrupted offerings remain depressed beyond
2020 in a scenario in which COVID-19 is not contained.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The IT hardware and related
services sectors have been sectors affected by the shock given their sensitivity
to business demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Pitney Bowes' credit profile, including its
exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market
sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Pitney Bowes
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the near term impact on Pitney Bowes from the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered as well as the longer term impact of extending
the time needed to achieve scale and profitability targets for ecommerce
and shipping.
The Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that revenue and EBITDA
will improve in 2021, but EBITDA will remain below 2019 levels.
Ratings are supported by Pitney Bowes's leading position in the
highly regulated mail metering market, despite ongoing competitive
pressures and mature demand. Pitney Bowes has been designated an
essential service by the Department of Homeland Security given the importance
of mail and parcel deliveries and, for April 2020, management
indicated that domestic parcel volumes grew in excess of 40%.
Moody's continues to view the transition to higher growth shipping as
strategically favorable over the long term given the growth potential
in ecommerce fulfillment and shipping services, in contrast to the
secular decline in mail; however Moody's believes more time
and investment will be required to build scale and enhance profit margins.
Although the company has indicated that domestic ecommerce operations
are near full capacity and tracking to plan, the COVID-19
outbreak contributed to significant declines for Pitney Bowes' cross-border
shipping volumes since March 2020 due to lower demand as well as significantly
fewer international commercial flights. Similarly, domestic
first class mail revenues are in line with expectations; but marketing
mail volumes (20% of total mail volume) are down significantly
reflecting reduced advertising spend. Pitney Bowes will need to
maintain good financial flexibility as it navigates through the global
economic recession and secular pressures facing its core mail meter business.
These challenges will be compounded by the company's strategy of
growing its ecommerce and shipping businesses which require growth investments
and greater scale to achieve targeted top line growth and profit margins.
Pitney Bowes has generally adhered to its financial policies while investing
in the transformation of its business model. Debt balances have
declined over the past two years and quarterly dividends were cut by 73%
in February 2019. The company suffered a ransomware attack in October
2019 that encrypted information on some systems and disrupted customer
access to services. Management was proactive in reporting the attack
and has since restored the majority of operations and services to clients
globally. Pitney Bowes is publicly traded with its two largest
shareholder, Blackrock and Vanguard , owning 10% -
15% of common shares, respectively, followed by other
investment management companies holding less than 4%. Good
governance is supported by a board of directors with eight of the company's
nine board seats being held by independent directors.
The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects good liquidity supported by
sizable cash balances exceeding $700 million and another $400
million available under its $500 million revolver expiring 2024.
The nearest significant debt maturity is in October 2021 when $172
million comes due. Moody's expects ongoing investments to scale
ecommerce and shipping operations as well as expand third party equipment
financing, albeit at the reduced $25 million level for 2020,
will continue to limit free cash flow generation over the next 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The negative outlook for Pitney Bowes is driven by significant uncertainty
regarding the depth and duration of the current economic recession as
well as the decline in global business spending for IT hardware and related
services, advertising related marketing mail, and cross border
shipping volumes. To the extent timing of a rebound from the COVID-19
outbreak is in line with Moody's base case scenario and demand for these
offerings return, Pitney Bowes would be better positioned in the
Ba3 CFR, and the outlook could be revised to stable. Moody's
recognizes Pitney Bowes' efforts to manage liquidity by reducing
dividends since February 2019 and more recently limiting M&A and near-term
expansion of third party equipment financing, as well as suspending
share buybacks in 2020. In addition, Moody's expects Pitney
Bowes will remain proactive in rationalizing operating costs and managing
capital spending to help offset revenue shortfalls and unfavorable revenue
mix. Moody's also believes that Pitney Bowes will continue to adhere
to disciplined financial policies and remain committed to reducing adjusted
leverage as well as maintaining strong credit protection measures of its
equipment financing operations.
Ratings could be upgraded if Pitney Bowes demonstrates a track record
of consistent revenue and EBITDA growth with improving operating margins.
Moody's would also need to be comfortable with the execution and financial
policies related to developing third party equipment financing.
Adjusted debt/EBITDA would need to be on track to improve to the mid 3x
range with adjusted free cash flow to debt sustained at about 2%.
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects consolidated revenues will
decline from current levels reflecting greater than expected weakness
in mature mailing operations. Ratings could also be downgraded
if Moody's expects adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5x
beyond 2022. There would be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA
margins or free cash flow deteriorate from current levels reflecting a
continuing negative impact of COVID-19 or underperformance in core
operations or with development of third party equipment financing.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Based in Stamford, CT, Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global
provider of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns, cross-border
ecommerce, office mailing and shipping, presort services,
as well as related services and financing.
