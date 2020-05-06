Moody's downgrades Pitney Bowes' CFR to Ba3 and sr unsecured notes to B1; outlook negative

New York, May 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Pitney Bowes Inc.'s (Pitney Bowes) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD, and senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba3. Moody's also affirmed the Ba1 rating on the senior secured term loan, and the SGL-2 liquidity rating is unchanged. The outlook was changed to negative.

The downgrade actions and negative outlook reflect Moody's view that likely operating performance shortfalls over the next several months as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and global economic recession will extend the time needed for Pitney Bowes to achieve breakeven EBIT for the Global Ecommerce segment. Even greater investment will be required to achieve targeted scale and profit margins for Global Ecommerce given unexpected recurring costs associated with COVID-19 precautions, as well as less profitable revenue mixes for deliveries/returns and for light-weight/heavier parcels. Consequently, Moody's believes that Pitney Bowes will remain above 4x adjusted leverage until after calendar year 2022 with minimal free cash flow generation (Moody's adjusted and giving effect to finance operations). Pitney Bowes' liquidity remains good with ample cash balances and revolver availability, room under its financial covenants, and no near term debt maturities.

Rating actions are summarized below:

..Issuer: Pitney Bowes Inc.

Downgrades:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD

.....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD5) from Ba3 (LGD5)

Other Actions:

.....Senior Secured Term Loan B, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

.Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, SGL-2 Unchanged

Outlook Actions:

.... Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Pitney Bowes' ratings are pressured by the negative impact of COVID-19 which has disrupted new equipment sales that require installation, cross-border shipping volumes which rely on international commercial flights, and demand for pre-sorting of marketing mail reflecting soft advertising demand. There are further downside risks in the event revenues from these disrupted offerings remain depressed beyond 2020 in a scenario in which COVID-19 is not contained.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The IT hardware and related services sectors have been sectors affected by the shock given their sensitivity to business demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Pitney Bowes' credit profile, including its exposure to global economies have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Pitney Bowes remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the near term impact on Pitney Bowes from the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered as well as the longer term impact of extending the time needed to achieve scale and profitability targets for ecommerce and shipping.

The Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that revenue and EBITDA will improve in 2021, but EBITDA will remain below 2019 levels. Ratings are supported by Pitney Bowes's leading position in the highly regulated mail metering market, despite ongoing competitive pressures and mature demand. Pitney Bowes has been designated an essential service by the Department of Homeland Security given the importance of mail and parcel deliveries and, for April 2020, management indicated that domestic parcel volumes grew in excess of 40%. Moody's continues to view the transition to higher growth shipping as strategically favorable over the long term given the growth potential in ecommerce fulfillment and shipping services, in contrast to the secular decline in mail; however Moody's believes more time and investment will be required to build scale and enhance profit margins. Although the company has indicated that domestic ecommerce operations are near full capacity and tracking to plan, the COVID-19 outbreak contributed to significant declines for Pitney Bowes' cross-border shipping volumes since March 2020 due to lower demand as well as significantly fewer international commercial flights. Similarly, domestic first class mail revenues are in line with expectations; but marketing mail volumes (20% of total mail volume) are down significantly reflecting reduced advertising spend. Pitney Bowes will need to maintain good financial flexibility as it navigates through the global economic recession and secular pressures facing its core mail meter business. These challenges will be compounded by the company's strategy of growing its ecommerce and shipping businesses which require growth investments and greater scale to achieve targeted top line growth and profit margins.

Pitney Bowes has generally adhered to its financial policies while investing in the transformation of its business model. Debt balances have declined over the past two years and quarterly dividends were cut by 73% in February 2019. The company suffered a ransomware attack in October 2019 that encrypted information on some systems and disrupted customer access to services. Management was proactive in reporting the attack and has since restored the majority of operations and services to clients globally. Pitney Bowes is publicly traded with its two largest shareholder, Blackrock and Vanguard , owning 10% - 15% of common shares, respectively, followed by other investment management companies holding less than 4%. Good governance is supported by a board of directors with eight of the company's nine board seats being held by independent directors.

The SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects good liquidity supported by sizable cash balances exceeding $700 million and another $400 million available under its $500 million revolver expiring 2024. The nearest significant debt maturity is in October 2021 when $172 million comes due. Moody's expects ongoing investments to scale ecommerce and shipping operations as well as expand third party equipment financing, albeit at the reduced $25 million level for 2020, will continue to limit free cash flow generation over the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook for Pitney Bowes is driven by significant uncertainty regarding the depth and duration of the current economic recession as well as the decline in global business spending for IT hardware and related services, advertising related marketing mail, and cross border shipping volumes. To the extent timing of a rebound from the COVID-19 outbreak is in line with Moody's base case scenario and demand for these offerings return, Pitney Bowes would be better positioned in the Ba3 CFR, and the outlook could be revised to stable. Moody's recognizes Pitney Bowes' efforts to manage liquidity by reducing dividends since February 2019 and more recently limiting M&A and near-term expansion of third party equipment financing, as well as suspending share buybacks in 2020. In addition, Moody's expects Pitney Bowes will remain proactive in rationalizing operating costs and managing capital spending to help offset revenue shortfalls and unfavorable revenue mix. Moody's also believes that Pitney Bowes will continue to adhere to disciplined financial policies and remain committed to reducing adjusted leverage as well as maintaining strong credit protection measures of its equipment financing operations.

Ratings could be upgraded if Pitney Bowes demonstrates a track record of consistent revenue and EBITDA growth with improving operating margins. Moody's would also need to be comfortable with the execution and financial policies related to developing third party equipment financing. Adjusted debt/EBITDA would need to be on track to improve to the mid 3x range with adjusted free cash flow to debt sustained at about 2%. Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects consolidated revenues will decline from current levels reflecting greater than expected weakness in mature mailing operations. Ratings could also be downgraded if Moody's expects adjusted debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 4.5x beyond 2022. There would be downward pressure on ratings if EBITDA margins or free cash flow deteriorate from current levels reflecting a continuing negative impact of COVID-19 or underperformance in core operations or with development of third party equipment financing.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Stamford, CT, Pitney Bowes Inc. is a global provider of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns, cross-border ecommerce, office mailing and shipping, presort services, as well as related services and financing.

