Moody's downgrades PizzaExpress' corporate family rating to B3 from B2; outlook remains stable.

London, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of Wheel Bidco Limited (PizzaExpress or the company) to B3 from B2 and probability of default rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to B3 from B2 the instrument rating of the company's GBP335 million backed senior secured notes and to Ba3 from Ba2 the rating of the company's GBP30 million super senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) both due 2026. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade reflects PizzaExpress' operating performance which has been weak in the face of very high inflation and declining consumer disposable income in the UK. In Q3 2022 the company reported a 5.3% decline in like-for-like revenue and GBP12.7 million pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA, which was significantly below the GBP29 million reported in Q3 2021. The company's profitability has been also negatively affected by slowing of the more profitable Dine-in sales, while Dine-out sales, which have lower profitability due to commissions to delivery platforms as well as a lower mix of higher margin drinks, have remained strong.

Moody's expects somewhat stronger year-on-year EBITDA in Q4 thanks to the 6% price increase in November and relatively solid consumer demand over the festive period. While this would bring the company's Moody's-adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 to around GBP90 million - broadly in line with 2021 - the weakness in Q3 in particular means it translates to a shortfall of more than 10% against the rating agency's previous expectations of GBP100-GBP105 million. As a result, Moody's expects the company's debt to EBITDA (leverage) at 5.5x-6x and EBIT interest cover at 1.2x-1.3x in 2022 – levels that commensurate with a B3 rating. Moody's base case forecast is that leverage will somewhat improve to 5.5x in 2023 thanks to some profit growth helped by the price increases and gradually easing inflation while interest cover will grow towards 1.5x.

The CFR also reflects still limited free cash flow generation which Moody's expects close to breakeven in 2022 and 2023 and which is somewhat constrained by capital spending levels. It also reflects a relatively weak, including pre-pandemic, track record of like-for-like (LFL) revenue development and declining profitability and the highly competitive nature of the restaurant industry with various types of indirect competition including pubs, home delivery, and other types of leisure spending.

More positively, the CFR reflects (1) the company's position as one of the largest and longest standing operators in the UK casual dining restaurant segment; (2) a degree of business risk diversification via international operations and licensed retail offerings; and (3) the rating agency's expectations of less intense and promotional market dynamics following a significant number of restaurants closures by competitor casual dining operators.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. In terms of governance, Moody's notes the concentrated ownership structure with the company's former creditors owning close to 53% of the equity. More positively, the ratings agency notes the company's prudent cash management.

LIQUIDITY

PizzaExpress has an adequate liquidity profile supported by GBP56 million of cash as of September 2022 as well as full availability under a GBP30 million super senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to support capital spending and working capital needs. The RCF is subject to a leverage covenant under which Moody's expects the company to have significant headroom.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 CFR and the company's PDR of B3-PD are at the same level reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% loss given default (LGD) at the structure level in line with the rating agency's standard practices when there are at least two levels of seniority among the tranches of funded debt.

The super senior secured RCF and backed senior secured notes benefit from a collateral package which includes share pledges and guarantees from the issuer and material subsidiaries, and floating charges over the assets of the issuer and guarantors. The RCF's priority right for repayment in the event of a default coupled with its relatively modest size drive the three notch uplift in its Ba3 rating relative to the B3 CFR and the rating of the backed senior secured notes.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will be able to maintain solid liquidity and stabilise organic revenue and EBITDA margin over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if: (1) the company delivers sustained positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA reduces well below 5.5x; (3) EBIT/Interest is sustained above 1.5x; and (4) the company maintains an adequate liquidity profile.

Downward pressure could materialise if (1) EBITDA margins continue to decrease and like-for-like sales growth remain negative for a prolonged period of time; (2) EBIT/Interest decreases below 1x; or (3) the company's liquidity profile materially deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Founded in 1965, PizzaExpress is one of the largest operators in the UK casual dining market, measured by number of restaurants. It has 356 sites in the UK and Ireland, 36 directly operated International restaurants, and around 60 international restaurants operated by franchisees. In addition, the company has a licensed retail business. In the last twelve months to September 2022 the company generated revenues and (pre-IFRS16) EBITDA from continuing operations of approximately GBP417 million and GBP62 million respectively.

The company is controlled by its former lenders, three of which - Bain Capital Credit, Cyrus Capital Partners, and H.I.G. Capital - collectively own 52.9% of the business.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Egor Nikishin, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

