Moody's downgrades Plaskolite to B3 from B2; outlook stable

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC's ("Plaskolite") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to B3 from B2. At the same time, Moody's has downgraded Plaskolite's first-lien term loan and revolving credit facility ratings to B3 from B2, and Probability of Default rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. The rating outlook is stable.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade reflects Plaskolite's earnings weakness and higher-than-expected debt leverage, primarily driven by reduced demand in Europe and declining orders from industrial applications. Although the company has implemented price actions and cost containment measures, a swift improvement in earnings is unlikely given the excess inventory, soft demand and elevated labor costs. We expect its adjusted debt leverage close to 7x for the next 12-18 months, versus the 6.0x threshold for a B2 rating. Plaskolite's earnings declined in 2021 and 2022 from its 2020 peak due to cost inflation, supply chain strains and decline in COVID-related products. The company's debt-funded acquisition of Plazit Polygal in late 2021 also contributed to the increase in debt leverage given the weaker-than-expected earnings from its European operations.

We expect Plaskolite's equity sponsor will direct free cash flow to reduce debt or fund accretive bolt-on acquisitions, instead of shareholder distributions. This will help the company meet the requirements for a B3 rating. Despite a high debt leverage, Plaskolite has consistently generated free cash flows for the last four years and will continue to do so thanks to its low capital intensity, largely hedged interest expense and working capital release.

Plaskolite's B3 CFR considers its business focus on manufacturing acrylic sheets and polycarbonate sheets, reliance on two major suppliers for MMA and PC resins, and relatively concentrated customer base. Risk factors also include interchangeability and substitution by other types of thermoplastic plastics and competition with large backward integrated plastics producers.

The B3 CFR is supported by Plaskolite's leading market position in thermoplastic products, good profit margins and free cash flow generation. Its modest product and end market diversity, combined with operational flexibility demonstrated in the past economic downturn and a meaningful proportion of contracts with quarterly raw material adjustment mechanisms continue to support relatively stable earnings compared to many rated peers in the chemical industry.

Plaskolite has a good liquidity profile. Plaskolite had a cash balance of about $41 million and $60 million revolving credit facility availability as of September 30, 2022. Despite weaker earnings, we expect the company to generate free cash flow in the next 12 months. Plaskolite's revolver has a springing maintenance covenant—first lien net leverage ratio, which is set at 7.7x and is tested when the outstanding principal amount exceeds 35% ($35 million) of the commitment. The current revolving credit facility is due December 2023 and we expect the company to timely refinance or extend the maturity.

The stable outlook reflects the company's free cash flow generation which will help reduce leverage and support liquidity.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Plaskolite's highly negative credit impact score (CIS-4) is mainly driven by its governance risks including high debt leverage and debt-funded acquisitions under private equity ownership. The company is also exposed to regulations on waste and pollution from the production of acrylic and polycarbonate sheets, as well as the requirement to lower energy consumption and increase recycling over time. Social risks are moderately negative, as health and safety risks exist in the extrusion and casting of acrylic and polycarbonate sheets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating, if the company improves its earnings and free cash flows after a successful integration of the acquired businesses, and reduces its debt leverage, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 6.0x on a sustainable basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating, if debt leverage exceeds 7.5x for an extended period or the company fails to generate positive free cash flow or shows a substantive deterioration in liquidity. More aggressive financial strategy could also lead to a rating downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Plaskolite PPC Intermediate II LLC manufactures transparent thermoplastic sheets such as acrylic and polycarbonate for construction, retail, and other industrial end markets. Products include consumer displays, kitchen and bath, lighting, museum glass, signs, and windows/ doors. The company operates manufacturing facilities mainly in the US and has a distribution center in the Netherlands. Plaskolite is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company was acquired by PPC Partners from Charlesbank in December 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jiming Zou, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

