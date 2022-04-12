Moody's downgrades PlayPower's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, April 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded PlayPower, Inc.'s (PlayPower) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and the rating on the company's first lien credit facility to Caa1 from B3. The first lien credit facility consists of a $45 million first lien revolver due 2024 and a $400 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2026. The outlook remains negative.

The ratings downgrade and negative outlook reflects PlayPower's weakened liquidity and meaningfully lower profitability. Persistent operational disruptions at its manufacturing facilities continue to pressure profitability and the ongoing negative free cash flows will continue to deteriorate PlayPower's liquidity. The company has limited effective availability on its $45 million revolver due to the revolver's springing net leverage covenant if utilization exceeds 35% of the commitment amount. The company is not in compliance with the covenant if it were to be tested. Moody's estimates that the company had about $15 million of cash at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and the limited revolver availability provides very limited financial flexibility to fund working capital investments to support sales recovery over the next 12 months. As a result, Moody's believes there is a high likelihood that the company will need external funding to improve liquidity in the near term.

Demand for the company's products remains healthy, however, the persistent operational disruptions has constrained the company's ability to fulfil orders and reduce its historically high order backlog. PlayPower has been experiencing disruptions due to a fire at one of its manufacturing plants, as well as inefficiencies related to a plant consolidation. In addition, supply chain challenges with extended lead times have prevented the company's price increases to offset cost inflation resulting in a meaningfully lower profit margin. As a result, Moody's estimates PlayPower's debt/EBITDA leverage is very high at around 14x at the end of fiscal 2021. The company's historically high order backlog and positive demand trends should support revenue and EBITDA growth in fiscal 2022, but Moody's expects credit metrics will remain weak. There is uncertainty around the company's ability to successfully and profitably ramp up deliveries and reduce its backlog. PlayPower will need to make investments in working capital primarily in accounts receivable and inventory to support sales growth in fiscal 2022. The company's weak liquidity provides very limited financial flexibility, and Moody's views its capital structure as unsustainable at current profit levels. There is further downward ratings pressure if the company is unable to improve its liquidity in the near term, as well as generate positive free cash flows in the second half of fiscal 2022.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: PlayPower, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PlayPower, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

PlayPower's Caa1 CFR reflects the meaningful deterioration in profitability and liquidity due to persistent disruptions at its manufacturing facilities that has constrained its ability to fulfill orders and pressured profit margins. As a result, the company's debt/EBITDA leverage is very high at around 14x as of fiscal 2021. PlayPower's liquidity is weak highlighted by ongoing negative free cash flow and very limited availability on its $45 million revolver facility. PlayPower has small revenue scale, end market concentration, and is exposed to cyclical downturns. The rating also reflects the company's strong market position in the US, being one of the top commercial playground equipment manufacturers. Moody's believes that the company's historically high order backlog and positive demand trends should support revenue and EBITDA growth in fiscal 2022, however, credit metrics will remain weak. PlayPower's has limited financial flexibility to fund investments in working capital to support sales growth. The company has some geographic diversification with about 19% of sales in Europe, but the region's economic outlook has deteriorated due to current geo-political conflict.

Environmental considerations factors include that PlayPower relies on raw materials primarily steel as part of the manufacturing process of its products. The company is exposed to the carbon transition and waste and pollution risks related to the energy intensive metal production, as well and transport, handling and disposal of its products. However, costs increases can generally be passed on to the customers.

Social considerations primarily relate to the company's moderate exposure to health and safety and responsible production risks common in a manufacturing environment.

PlayPower has high exposure to governance risks primarily related to high board structure risks due to its ownership by a private equity sponsor, and the company's financial strategy that includes operating with high leverage and debt-financed shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects PlayPower's weak liquidity and limited financial flexibility, and Moody's view that the company may need external sources of liquidity to fund near term liquidity needs. The negative outlook also reflects the company's meaningfully lower profitability and Moody's view that its capital structure is unsustainable at current profit levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to improve its liquidity over the next few months, or if it is unable to generate positive free cash flows in the second half of fiscal 2022. Ratings could also be downgraded if the risk of a potential default, including a distressed exchange, increases for any reason.

A ratings upgrade is unlikely at this time, however, the ratings could be upgraded if the company resolves its operational issues, meaningfully improves its profitability and demonstrates consistent EBITDA growth and margin expansion towards historical levels, while debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x and EBITA/interest is sustained above 1.0x. A ratings upgrade will also require the company to maintain at least adequate liquidity highlighted by consistent positive free cash flows and good availability and lower reliance on its revolver facility.

Headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, PlayPower Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial playground equipment, surfacing and shade solutions, and other site amenities, as well as floating dock systems and lifts for boats and personal watercrafts. The company generated revenue for the fiscal year 2020 of $420 million, and its primary markets are North America and Europe. PlayPower was acquired in June 2015 by private equity firm Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

