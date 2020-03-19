Moody's downgrades Playa Resorts to Caa1 from B2; negative outlook

|
|
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email
Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
Accept our to continue to Moodys.com:
I AGREE
PLEASE READ
AND SCROLL DOWN!
By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document],
you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be
the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and
that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all
Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the
“Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s
Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.
Terms of One-Time Website Use
1. Unless
you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary,
you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or
public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish
or distribute any portion of it in any form.
2. You
acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of
the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and
(ii) are not statements of current
or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular
securities. Moody’s credit ratings and
publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless
and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and
publications when making an investment decision. No
warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness,
merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit
rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.
3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors,
officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim
liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses
or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the
Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person
or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud
or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of
Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives,
licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the
Information.
4. You agree to read [and
be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the
limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.
5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of
the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise,
shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to
the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in
the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.
19 Mar 2020
New York, March 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded Playa Resorts Holding B.V. (Playa)'s corporate
family rating to Caa1 from B2. Moody's has also downgraded to Caa1
from B2 Playa's senior secured term loan due 2024 and its $100
million revolving credit facility. The outlook has been revised
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand
and sentiment. Today's action reflects the impact on Playa Resorts
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safe.
Given Playa's focus in coastal resorts and reliance on travelers
from the US and Europe, we are anticipating it will follow our base
case assumptions for the passenger airline industry, where the coronavirus
pandemic will lead to severe cuts in passenger traffic over at least the
next three months, including some periods when fleets are partially
or mostly grounded. Industry capacity will be cut in the second
quarter of 2020, in some instances, more than 75% compared
with the second quarter of 2019. These levels reflect averages
for the quarter, with peak cuts as high as 90% to 100%
in April for some carriers, and sustained very high cuts rolling
into May. Supporting our expectation that Playa will be able to
downsize capital expenditure is the fact that the company has already
completed its expansion plan in 2019. We also believe that the
company could close some properties during the outbreak period.
Marketing expenses that increased for Mexican lodging companies after
the cancellation of the touristic promotion council could also be easily
streamed. Nevertheless, we believe that these measures will
not be enough to fully offset the severe decline in revenues and are still
subject to the capacity of the company to rapidly react.
In addition to the huge impact in activity expected at least over the
next few months, Playa posted weak results in 2019 and currently
has a tight liquidity profile. Accordingly, the company closed
2019 with an adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of 7.0 times and EBITA
/ Interest Expense of 0.8 times. In the same period,
the company reported a 1.3% decline in its comparable total
portfolio occupancy. The main driver for the decline was the Dominican
Republic, where occupancy fell 13.3% due to safety
concerns. In Mexico, where Playa has more than 40%
of its capacity, occupancy remained relatively stable, but
at the expense of tariffs. Since the US included Cancun and Los
Cabos in its travel warning in the 3Q17, demand from US travelers
has been affected with the main effect being in the booking curve that
has ultimately pressured tariffs. The warning was modified in 2018,
excluding these cities, but the effect remained and lodging companies
have not being able to recover tariffs yet.
Moreover, during 2019 Playa and the overall sector faced cost pressures
that further affected profitability. Labor and energy costs increased
due to minimum wage raises throughout the country and a hike in electric
power rates in the Yucatan peninsula. Likewise, the cancellation
of federal budget to promote Mexico's tourist destinations abroad resulted
in higher promotion expenditures. As a result, Moody's adjusted
EBITDA margin declined to 7.6% in 2019 from 15.8%
the prior year.
Playa's cash burn was high over the past few quarters due to a sizeable
investment program. As a result, cash balance declined to
$21 million as of December 30, 2019, from $116
million reported at the end of 2018. Investments during the year
amounted $200 million, related with renovations and new projects.
Now that the company has concluded its expansion plan, we believe
it has ample flexibility to scale back capex to preserve cash amid the
ongoing crisis. Playa has a comfortable maturity schedule,
considering that total debt is comprised fully by the secured term loan
due 2024, amounting close to $1 billion. Further enhancing
Playa's liquidity is its committed secured $100 million revolving
credit facility due in 2022. However, we note that covenant
restrictions could prevent Playa to draw the full amount.
The negative outlook reflects our view that at the current stand point,
risks are more tiled to the negative side as there are still high uncertainty
regarding the virus contagion and duration. Under the current environment,
the company could face higher difficulties than anticipated to adjusts
costs and capacity, resulting in a more rapid deterioration of its
credit profile.
Ratings could be downgraded if cash burn continues, threatening
Playa's ability to cover corporate expenses such as interests, taxes
and working capital with internal sources.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (Playa) owns and/or manages
a portfolio of 23 all-inclusive resorts (8,690 rooms) in
beachfront locations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.
As of September 2019, revenues were $644 million and EBITDA
margin of 24.2%. The company is publicly listed with
a market capitalization of around $1.0 billion. Major
shareholders are: Farallon Capital Management which owns 23.1%,
Sagicor 15.1% and TPG 6.6%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sandra Beltran
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Marianna Waltz, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
No Related Data.
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.