Moody's downgrades Playtech's ratings to Ba3; outlook negative

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Playtech Plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Playtech Plc: Update following 2018 results and refinancing of convertible notes Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Playtech Plc LGD Assessment: Playtech Plc Rating Action: Moody's affirms Playtech's Ba2 ratings; stable outlook Covenant Quality Assessment: Playtech Plc: Covenant Quality Pre-Sale Snapshot: €350m _% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Playtech's ratings to Ba3; outlook negative 25 Mar 2020 London, 25 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Playtech Plc's ("Playtech" or the "company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba3 from Ba2 and the probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD. Concurrently Moody's has also downgraded the ratings on the EUR530 million backed senior secured notes due 2023 and EUR350 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE Concurrently Moody's has also downgraded the ratings on the EUR530 million backed senior secured notes due 2023 and EUR350 million backed senior secured notes due 2026 to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable. RATINGS RATIONALE The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to retail gaming shop closures and the cancellation of sports events. More specifically, the weaknesses in Playtech's credit profile, including its exposure to Italy, Asia and sporting events have left it vulnerable to revenue losses in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak for as long as the current lockdowns and cancellations continue. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Playtech of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. Moody's-adjusted gross leverage increased to 3.1x in 2019 from 2.5x in 2018, and Moody's expects a further increase towards 4x (above the previous 3.5x trigger for downward ratings pressure) in 2020 under a base case scenario that assumes market recovery in Q3. Including full drawdown of the company's RCF, Moody's-adjusted gross leverage for 2020 is expected to exceed 5x. Playtech's Ba3 rating also reflects (1) Playtech's high degree of customer concentration (its 10 largest customers account for 50% of its B2B gambling) and a degree of exposure to unregulated markets; (2) the highly competitive operating environment, where new companies or technologies as well as consolidation and insourcing trends represent a threat to Playtech's business model. This is particularly evident in the company's Asia segment which has seen a severe decline in revenues over the past year; (3) the volatility of performance in the financial trading division which depends on market conditions; and (4) the ongoing threat of more stringent regulatory requirements in both gambling and financial trading, although this risk will likely be lower in the near future. Playtech's rating benefits from (1) its position as an established global technological operator in the online gaming software market; (2) its medium-term contracts and entrenched relationships, particularly with the largest customers in B2B gambling; and (3) the positive fundamentals underpinning the online gambling sector, including low fixed costs. Playtech is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and has a good corporate governance track record. The company has also demonstrated adherence to a prudent financial policy over the last few years, which we regard as commensurate with the company's rating level. LIQUIDITY Moody's considers Playtech's liquidity position to be adequate for its near term requirements which include capex and R&D of around EUR150 million and low potential cash burn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Distributions to shareholders of around EUR65 million have been suspended. Liquidity is supported by (1) available cash on balance sheet of more than EUR600 million, including its EUR317 million RCF which is fully drawn to preserve liquidity in the current environment; (2) EUR50 million expected in Q2 2020 for the contracted sale of Snaitech land in Italy, and (3) no significant debt maturities until 2023. Playtech has a 3x net debt / Adjusted EBITDA covenant and a 4x Adjusted EBITDA / interest cover covenant in its revolving credit facility which will be tested in June and December 2020. Moody's expects the company to maintain headroom for these testing dates, although this will tighten as the year progresses. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Using Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) methodology, the Ba3-PD PDR rating is aligned to the Ba3 CFR. This is based on a 50% recovery rate, as is typical for transactions including both bonds and bank debt. Playtech's Ba3 rating of the EUR530 million and EUR350 million SSNs is also in line with the CFR. Both the notes and the RCF rank pari passu and are secured mainly against share pledges of certain companies of the group. The RCF is guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 75% of consolidated EBITDA and 55% of gross assets. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook assumes that Playtech will experience continued underperformance from the coronavirus outbreak, but that the company will be able to partially offset these adversities and minimize cash burn due to low fixed costs. The outlook could be stabilized if there is enough clarity regarding the coronavirus situation to reliably establish that the company's credit metrics are expected to stay within the established key indicators commensurate for the Ba3 rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Positive pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the near term due to the high uncertainty of the market conditions. However, it could develop if market conditions stabilize and Playtech can achieve 1) sustainable Debt/EBITDA below 3.5x; and 2) FCF/Debt above 5%, while maintaining good liquidity. Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 5x on a sustained basis; (2) its free cash generation and liquidity profile weaken; or (3) its profitability further deteriorates owing to the coronavirus pandemic, or competitive, regulatory and fiscal pressure. An aggressive financial policy including large-scale debt-funded acquisitions which significantly increase leverage would be likely to cause negative rating pressure. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in the Isle of Man, Playtech is a leading technology company in the gambling and financial trading industries and the world largest online gambling software and services supplier, employing over 5,800 people across 17 offices, of which 1,800 are developers. Playtech was founded by Israeli entrepreneur Teddy Sagi in 1999 and has grown through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. It is currently listed on the London Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of approximately GBP500 million as of 25 March 2020. For the financial year 2019, the group, generated EUR1,508 million of revenue and EUR383 million of company adjusted EBITDA. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Kristin Yeatman

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Peter Firth

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

