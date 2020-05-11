Moody's downgrades Plaze ratings (CFR to B3); outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its rating for Plaze, Inc.'s (Plaze), including the company's corporate family rating (CFR to B3 from B2) and probability of default rating (to B3-PD from B2-PD), along with its senior secured bank credit facility rating (to B3 from B2). The ratings outlook is stable.

"Plaze's recent acquisitions and high leverage weakly positions the company at the onset of the coronavirus crisis and economic slowdown", says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for Plaze. While Plaze's favorable exposure to cleaning and disinfectant products will partially mitigate the decline in more discretionary products such as personal care and automotive, Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain higher than previous indicated downgrade factor of 6.0x for a B2 CFR. The current liquidity provisions also provide limited financial flexibility to contend upcoming weak market conditions.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The industrial, personal care, and automotive sectors have been adversely affected by the shock given its sensitivity to broad market demand and sentiment. More specifically, Plaze's more discretionary end markets such as personal care and automotive make it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on Plaze of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Moody's today took the following actions on Plaze, Inc.:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Plaze, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Plaze, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATING RATIONALE

Plaze's B3 CFR broadly reflects its modest size with niche market focus and elevated adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) of over 6.0x resulting from the company's aggressive acquisitive growth. Moody's expects the company's leverage to remain above 6.0x as softer market conditions will limit deleveraging expected after the acquisition of Liquid Technologies. Plaze benefits from its exposure to relatively stable consumer products sector, and raw material cost favorability should help moderate earnings and cash flow volatility in a weak economic environment. The rating also benefits from the company's entrenched market position with long-standing customer relationship, low capital needs and diverse customer base. Environmental risk is moderate due to its exposure to environmental regulations mandated by state and federal regulatory bodies such as United States Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation the company will continue to generate positive free cash flow despite the coronavirus-related and macroeconomic headwinds.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the economic condition stabilizes and earnings grow such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 6x and free cash flow-to-debt grows above 5%.

Ratings could be downgraded if the earnings decline results in adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained above 7.0x and/or operations become cash consumptive.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Plaze, Inc., is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty aerosol products including cleaners, disinfectants, lubricants, air fresheners, antiperspirants, sunscreen, polishes, adhesives and insecticides for the North American market. The company has approximately 500 proprietary aerosol formulations and serves janitorial, sanitation, industrial, automotive, paint, glass, personal care and other end markets. The company is owned by Pritzker Private Capital.

