Moody's downgrades Plaze ratings (CFR to B3); outlook stable

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
its rating for Plaze, Inc.'s (Plaze), including
the company's corporate family rating (CFR to B3 from B2) and probability
of default rating (to B3-PD from B2-PD), along with
its senior secured bank credit facility rating (to B3 from B2).
The ratings outlook is stable.
"Plaze's recent acquisitions and high leverage weakly positions
the company at the onset of the coronavirus crisis and economic slowdown",
says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for Plaze.
While Plaze's favorable exposure to cleaning and disinfectant products
will partially mitigate the decline in more discretionary products such
as personal care and automotive, Moody's expects the company's
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA to remain higher than previous indicated
downgrade factor of 6.0x for a B2 CFR. The current liquidity
provisions also provide limited financial flexibility to contend upcoming
weak market conditions.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The industrial, personal care, and
automotive sectors have been adversely affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to broad market demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Plaze's more discretionary end markets such as personal care and
automotive make it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the
outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect
the impact on Plaze of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
Moody's today took the following actions on Plaze, Inc.:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Plaze, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Plaze, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATING RATIONALE
Plaze's B3 CFR broadly reflects its modest size with niche market
focus and elevated adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) of
over 6.0x resulting from the company's aggressive acquisitive
growth. Moody's expects the company's leverage to remain
above 6.0x as softer market conditions will limit deleveraging
expected after the acquisition of Liquid Technologies. Plaze benefits
from its exposure to relatively stable consumer products sector,
and raw material cost favorability should help moderate earnings and cash
flow volatility in a weak economic environment. The rating also
benefits from the company's entrenched market position with long-standing
customer relationship, low capital needs and diverse customer base.
Environmental risk is moderate due to its exposure to environmental regulations
mandated by state and federal regulatory bodies such as United States
Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation the company will continue
to generate positive free cash flow despite the coronavirus-related
and macroeconomic headwinds.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the economic condition stabilizes and earnings
grow such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below
6x and free cash flow-to-debt grows above 5%.
Ratings could be downgraded if the earnings decline results in adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained above 7.0x and/or
operations become cash consumptive.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Plaze, Inc.,
is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty aerosol products including
cleaners, disinfectants, lubricants, air fresheners,
antiperspirants, sunscreen, polishes, adhesives and
insecticides for the North American market. The company has approximately
500 proprietary aerosol formulations and serves janitorial, sanitation,
industrial, automotive, paint, glass, personal
care and other end markets. The company is owned by Pritzker Private
Capital.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Shirley Singh
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Russell Solomon
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653