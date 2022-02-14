Moody's downgrades PointClickCare to B2; outlook negative

Toronto, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded PointClickCare Technologies Inc. (PCC) corporate family rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD, it's first-lien debt rating to B2 from B1, and its outlook has been changed to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has a assigned a B2 rating to PCC's new $400 million first-lien term loan tranche. The $400 million incremental term loan debt will be used to finance the acquisition of Audacious Inquiry, LLC (Audacious), a provider of coordination care software to the healthcare industry.

"The downgrade is driven by PointClickCare's material increase in leverage in order to fund the acquisition of Audacious, signaling a shift to more aggressive fiscal policies" said Moody's analyst Jonathan Reid. "The negative outlook reflects the possibility that PCC could engage in further leveraging transactions, delaying deleveraging".

RATINGS RATIONALE

PointClickCare's (PCC, B2 CFR) credit profile is constrained by: 1) high leverage, with debt-to-EBITDA increasing to over 7x at year end 2022 after raising $400 million in incremental debt to finance the acquisition of Audacious Inquiry, LLC (Audacious); 2) aggressive fiscal policies highlighted by PCC's willingness to engage in materially leveraging transactions; and 3) it's small size and narrow focus on the niche end market of software for skilled nursing facilities and long-term care homes. The company is supported by: 1) favorable healthcare industry trends and demographics that should support good revenue and EBITDA growth; and 2) good liquidity, with the asset light nature of the company's business model supporting its ability to consistently generate positive free cash flow.

Governance risk considerations include PCC's shift to more aggressive financial policies, illustrated by recent history of large debt funded acquisitions. All of the debt in PCC's capital structure is the result of two acquisitions; Collective Medical in 2021 and Audacious in 2022, and the company's acquisitive growth strategy is the driver of its high leverage.

PCC has good liquidity, with sources of cash around $315 million over the next four quarters compared to uses of around $9 million. PCC's sources of liquidity are comprised of around $155 million of cash on balance sheet expected pro-forma for the close of the Audacious acquisition, full availability under the company's $100 million revolving credit facility (due 2025), and free cash flow in excess of $60 million over the next four quarters. Uses of cash are comprised of around $9 million of mandatory amortization payments on the company's first lien term loan debt. The company expects to amend the springing covenant on its revolving credit facility to 6.25x times net first-lien-leverage from 5.75x (which springs when the revolver is 35% drawn) under its current credit agreement. We expect PCC would be in compliance with the covenant if tested. The next nearest maturities are the first-lien term loans due 2027.

PointClickCare's first-lien term loans and first-lien revolver are rated B2, in line with the company's CFR, as they are the only debt instruments in the company's capital structure. The revolver and term loans are pari-pasu and secured by a first-lien pledge of substantially all the assets of PointClickCare Corp. and its domestic subsidiaries.

The negative outlook reflects the potential that PCC's aggressive financial policies could lead to it undertaking additional leveraging transactions in the next 12-18 months, delaying its path toward deleveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PCC's ratings could be upgraded if it substantially increases and diversifies its revenue base, if its debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 5x (over 7x expected in F2022), and if the free cash flow (FCF)-to-debt is sustained above 10%.

PCC's ratings could be downgraded if the pace of revenue and EBITDA growth slows dramatically as a result of soft industry conditions, if its debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 7x (over 7x expected in F2022), or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorated.

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, PointClickCare Technologies Inc. provides SaaS platforms that help integrate electronic health records within the critical business functions of, primarily, skilled nursing facilities in the US and Canada. The company is privately owned by a group that is majority controlled by PCC's initial founders.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

