Moody's downgrades PointClickCare to B2; outlook negative

Toronto, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded
PointClickCare Technologies Inc. (PCC) corporate family rating
(CFR) to B2 from B1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to
B2-PD from B1-PD, it's first-lien debt rating
to B2 from B1, and its outlook has been changed to negative from
stable. At the same time, Moody's has a assigned a
B2 rating to PCC's new $400 million first-lien term
loan tranche. The $400 million incremental term loan debt
will be used to finance the acquisition of Audacious Inquiry, LLC
(Audacious), a provider of coordination care software to the healthcare
industry.
"The downgrade is driven by PointClickCare's material increase
in leverage in order to fund the acquisition of Audacious, signaling
a shift to more aggressive fiscal policies" said Moody's analyst
Jonathan Reid. "The negative outlook reflects the possibility
that PCC could engage in further leveraging transactions, delaying
deleveraging".
Downgrades:
..Issuer: PointClickCare Technologies Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit
Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B1 (LGD3)
Assignments:
..Issuer: PointClickCare Technologies Inc.
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan
, Assigned B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PointClickCare Technologies Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
PointClickCare's (PCC, B2 CFR) credit profile is constrained
by: 1) high leverage, with debt-to-EBITDA increasing
to over 7x at year end 2022 after raising $400 million in incremental
debt to finance the acquisition of Audacious Inquiry, LLC (Audacious);
2) aggressive fiscal policies highlighted by PCC's willingness to engage
in materially leveraging transactions; and 3) it's small size and
narrow focus on the niche end market of software for skilled nursing facilities
and long-term care homes. The company is supported by:
1) favorable healthcare industry trends and demographics that should support
good revenue and EBITDA growth; and 2) good liquidity, with
the asset light nature of the company's business model supporting its
ability to consistently generate positive free cash flow.
Governance risk considerations include PCC's shift to more aggressive
financial policies, illustrated by recent history of large debt
funded acquisitions. All of the debt in PCC's capital structure
is the result of two acquisitions; Collective Medical in 2021 and
Audacious in 2022, and the company's acquisitive growth strategy
is the driver of its high leverage.
PCC has good liquidity, with sources of cash around $315
million over the next four quarters compared to uses of around $9
million. PCC's sources of liquidity are comprised of around
$155 million of cash on balance sheet expected pro-forma
for the close of the Audacious acquisition, full availability under
the company's $100 million revolving credit facility (due
2025), and free cash flow in excess of $60 million over the
next four quarters. Uses of cash are comprised of around $9
million of mandatory amortization payments on the company's first
lien term loan debt. The company expects to amend the springing
covenant on its revolving credit facility to 6.25x times net first-lien-leverage
from 5.75x (which springs when the revolver is 35% drawn)
under its current credit agreement. We expect PCC would be in compliance
with the covenant if tested. The next nearest maturities are the
first-lien term loans due 2027.
PointClickCare's first-lien term loans and first-lien revolver
are rated B2, in line with the company's CFR, as they
are the only debt instruments in the company's capital structure.
The revolver and term loans are pari-pasu and secured by a first-lien
pledge of substantially all the assets of PointClickCare Corp.
and its domestic subsidiaries.
The negative outlook reflects the potential that PCC's aggressive
financial policies could lead to it undertaking additional leveraging
transactions in the next 12-18 months, delaying its path
toward deleveraging.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
PCC's ratings could be upgraded if it substantially increases and
diversifies its revenue base, if its debt-to-EBITDA
is sustained below 5x (over 7x expected in F2022), and if the free
cash flow (FCF)-to-debt is sustained above 10%.
PCC's ratings could be downgraded if the pace of revenue and EBITDA
growth slows dramatically as a result of soft industry conditions,
if its debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 7x (over 7x expected
in F2022), or if the company's liquidity profile deteriorated.
Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, PointClickCare Technologies
Inc. provides SaaS platforms that help integrate electronic health
records within the critical business functions of, primarily,
skilled nursing facilities in the US and Canada. The company is
privately owned by a group that is majority controlled by PCC's initial
founders.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
