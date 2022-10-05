Moody's downgrades Polsat to Ba3 from Ba1; outlook negative

Milan, October 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to Ba3-PD from Ba1-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. ("Polsat" or "the company"), a leading media and telecom company in Poland. The outlook has changed to negative from ratings under review.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

This rating action concludes the ratings review process initiated on 23 December 2021, following Polsat's decision to relax its financial policy in order to accommodate investments in the energy and real estate sectors.

"The downgrade to Ba3 reflects the deterioration in Polsat's credit metrics resulting from the combination of underperformance due to increased operating costs and lower earnings in the media segment, coupled with a more aggressive financial policy to support investments in new areas such as renewable energy and real estate, where the group has limited experience," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Polsat.

"The negative outlook takes into account the company's weakened liquidity owing to upcoming spectrum payments and an approaching debt maturity wall in 2024, at a time of higher funding costs and increased market volatility," added Mr Bisagno.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In December 2021, Polsat announced its plan to invest in the renewable energy and real estate industries through the acquisition of a 67% stake in PAK Polska Czysta Energia sp. z o.o. ("PAK") and in Port Praski Sp. z o.o. ("Port Praski"). The acquisition of Port Praski closed in the first half of 2022 for c. PLN400 million, while the acquisition of PAK will be completed in Q1 2023 at a cost of PLN 807 million (PLN 479 million already paid in H1 2022). Following the acquisition of PAK, Polsat aims to invest PLN5 billion in order to achieve a total of 1,000 MW of clean energy generation capacity, and PLN500 million in green hydrogen technologies.

Moody's has downgraded Polsat's rating because of the deterioration in the company's credit metrics following the decline in EBITDA owing to the impact of high inflation, increased costs following the sale of towers, a challenging competitive environment in the Polish telecom market, and lower media revenues due to the economic slowdown. The former Ba1 rating was premised on an expectation of deleveraging, which will no longer happen given the company's recent change in financial policies and strategy. Moody's now expects that Polsat's Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase towards 3.3x in 2022, after including the impact of the PLN 1.2 billion spectrum payment.

Because of the weakened market conditions, the company continues to assess the funding of future projects in the energy business, which has helped Polsat to maintain positive free cash flow generation (excluding the tax payment owed on the PLN7.1 billion proceeds received in 2021 from the tower disposal). However, Moody's expects leverage to remain elevated over 2023-2024 at around 3.5x because of potential for additional earnings decline, and the investments in renewable energy. Leverage could be higher if Polsat does not manage to stabilize earnings in its core telecom and media segments. However, the company will be able to offset higher prices in 2023 thanks to existing generation capacity at PAK with about 200 MW fully operating by end of 2023.

Moody's notes the increased execution risk associated with the PAK and Port Praski acquisitions, as Polsat is entering new businesses such as energy and real estate where it has limited prior experience. This risk is mitigated by the need for increased renewable energy capacity in Poland, which is incentivised by a contract-for-difference support scheme, set up and funded by the government. Renewable installations, which are awarded a support contract by way of an auction, receive subsidies for up to 15 years, which provides additional earnings visibility.

In addition, based on the current energy prices, there could be significant upside potential to the guidance provided in December 2021 whereby the energy business should generate PLN500 million-PLN600 million of incremental recurring EBITDA by 2026. However, that would also depend on the company's ability to fund the PLN 5 billion capex programme.

The Ba3 rating reflects (1) Polsat market-leading positions in pay-TV, online video, and fixed and mobile telephony and broadband services; (2) the benefits of being an integrated media and telecommunications group with a fully convergent commercial proposition; and (3) the increased contribution from the energy segment which will help to offset higher energy costs. Polsat's rating is constrained by (1) the company's increased leverage tolerance, (2) weakened profitability with Polsat's Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin showing a declining trend since 2017; (3) the weakened liquidity and the lower interest coverage ratio due to a significant increase in interest expenses; (4) the lack of geographical diversification, and (5) the exposure to the competitive dynamics in Polish market.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's has factored into its decision the corporate governance considerations associated with the company's financial strategy and risk management, management credibility and track record, organizational structure and board structure.

Polsat is shifting its strategic focus to new areas where it has limited expertise, while it has relaxed its financial policy targets. In addition, the company paid to shareholders (through a PLN 2.9 billion buyback programme) a large part of the PLN 7.1 billion (gross of 19% tax rate) received from the disposal of Polkomtel Infrastruktura sp. z o.o. ("NetCo"), which reduced financial flexibility at a time of increased uncertainty given the weakened economic conditions and the higher interest rates. The acquisitions will also increase complexity, as Polsat will be fully consolidating entities that will not be fully owned. In addition, the acquisition of PAK is a related-party transaction that increases governance risks, as the 67% stake in PAK is sold by ZE PAK S.A., which is 66% owned by Mr Zygmunt Solorz, Polsat's controlling shareholder. Additional governance considerations reflect the low independence of the board due to the concentrated ownership.

As a result, Moody's has changed its assessment of the company's Financial Strategy and Risk Management to 3 from 2, Management Credibility and Track Record to 4 from 3, the Organizational Structure to 3 from 2, the Board Structure and Policies to 4 from 3, and the overall exposure to governance risks (Issuer Profile Score or "IPS") to highly negative (G-4) from moderately negative (G-3). Moody's has also changed Polsat's ESG Credit Impact Score to highly negative (CIS-4) from moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting revised governance considerations which, despite better scores in the environmental (E-2) and social (S-3) categories, have a discernible negative impact on the current rating.

LIQUIDITY

Polsat's liquidity has weakened due to a combination of significant shareholder distributions and M&A activity. As of 30 June 2022, Polsat had pro-forma cash of around PLN 1.9 billion (including PLN 600 million proceeds from the disposal of the non-core 10% stake in Modivo to complete in the second half). In Q4 2022, Polsat will pay around PLN 1.2 billion for the renewal of its spectrum.

The company has access to a PLN1.0 billion revolving credit facility available until September 2024 (fully unutilized at 30 June 2022), which includes maintenance financial covenants of 3.8x for secured leverage (1.1x at June 2022), 4.5x for total leverage (1.39x at June 2022 or 2.8x excluding gain on disposal) and 1.1x for debt service cover (3.6x at June 2022).

Moody's expects the company to generate free cash flow (after shareholder distributions) of around PLN 350 million over the next 12-months (excluding EBITDA contribution and capex from the energy business which Moody's treats as non-committed investments). However, the company will have to repay PLN 800 million of debt each year and has a significant refinancing wall in September 2024, when about PLN 6.2 billion of senior debt matures.

While the existing liquidity sources provide some flexibility to cover cash uses in the second half of 2022, the company will have to draw on its revolving credit facility and will need additional sources to cover its funding needs in the second part of 2023. Moody's expects the company to pro-actively address the funding requirements in the near term.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the company's weakened liquidity due to a combination of significant shareholder distributions and M&A activity at the time of higher funding costs and increased market volatility. The negative outlook also reflects weakened operating performance with potential for a decline in earnings in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is unlikely given the deterioration in credit metrics and the weakened liquidity profile. However, over time it could develop if operating performance improves such that Polsat's Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 3.0x, and its retained cash flow (RCF)/gross debt remains consistently above 25%.

The company is weakly positioned in the rating category and further downward pressure could develop if Polsat fails to address the funding requirements in the near term or if its operating performance deteriorates further, with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA rising sustainably above 4.0x, and retained cash flow/debt remaining consistently below 15% with sustained negative FCF.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ba3-PD from Ba1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Ba3 from Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Ratings Under Review

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Polsat is one of Poland's largest companies and one of the leading media and telecom groups in the Central and Eastern European region. Polsat is the largest pay-TV provider in Poland and one of the leading satellite platforms in Europe, one of Poland's leading content producers and private broadcasters in terms of both audience and advertising market shares and one of the four largest telecommunication operators in Poland offering fixed and mobile broadband in fiber/LTE/5G. In 2021, Polsat reported consolidated revenue of PLN12.4 billion and EBITDA of PLN4 billion.

