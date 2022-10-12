Moody's downgrades Port San Antonio's (TX) issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa1; outlook revised to negative

New York, October 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the Port Authority of San Antonio, TX's (Port San Antonio) long-term issuer rating to Baa2 from Baa1. We have also revised the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Baa2 and revision of the outlook to negative from stable reflects our expectation of rising leverage and declining liquidity as Port San Antonio makes strategic investments to accommodate growing demand for real estate at the port's campus. The action considers our base case expectation of limited operating margin growth and likely compression of debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) to 2.0x, which in our view is no longer supportive of the previous rating level considering the more elevated business risk profile in a period of weakening global financial conditions. The port recently completed and opened the new amenity-rich, debt-financed Tech Port Center + Arena that enhances the attractiveness of the port to retain and draw new tenants; however, it also raises the business risk profile and will potentially take several years before it generates enough revenue from events, sponsorships, and the food hall before the project becomes self-supporting.

The Baa2 issuer long-term rating considers Port San Antonio's good track record of lease renewal even during economic contractions. The port benefits from access to Kelly Field, the longest runway in the region, and a 350-acre railport. The port is adjacent to the Lackland Air Force Base and is home to the headquarters of the 16th Air Force (Air Force Cyber). Taken together, these factors are major draws for the port's target industries including aerospace, defense, global logistics, manufacturing, and cybersecurity. Port San Antonio's real estate portfolio consists of offices, warehouses/industrial, workshops, multi-family residential, and more recently a charter school with a STEM and aeronautics focus. Revenue is primarily derived from long-term lease agreements. The top tenants include the US Air Force, The Boeing Company (Baa2 negative), and Dynasty Acquisition Co., Inc. (StandardAero; B3 stable) and each have a long history of operating at the port and have expanded in recent years. Nevertheless, the concentration in aerospace and defense makes the port vulnerable to potential cutbacks in federal spending.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our expectation of declining DSCRs and liquidity with a more elevated business risk profile in a more challenging macroeconomic environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

-DSCR above 3.0x on a sustained basis after incorporating new debt from major projects

-Strengthened liquidity to cover at least a year of operations and debt service to cushion heightened demand risk revenue from the Innovation Center

-Reduction in tenant concentration through additional long-term lease agreements with tenants of good credit quality

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

-Cutbacks in federal military spending or loss of major tenant(s) that significantly reduces net revenues

-Sustained weakening of DSCRs below 2.0x

-Cash to debt projected to fall below 10% or cash flow from operations to debt below 5%

LEGAL SECURITY

Legal security for the different issuances varies. The various loans are payable from operating revenues of certain property and secured by a mortgage and assignment of the associated lease revenue. The Texas Military Value Revolving Loan Fund and Bank of San Antonio bonds are payable from general revenues and secured by specific properties and leases. There are no debt service reserve funds associated with any of the issued debt.

PROFILE

The Port Authority of San Antonio is responsible for the redevelopment of the former Kelly Air Force Base and also tasked with job creation. The air field is owned and operated by the United States Air Force, and the authority has use of the air field via a joint-use agreement.

The 1,900-acre Port San Antonio is the city's largest industrial property and one of the largest commercial/industrial sites in South Texas. Former Air Force Facilities and new construction since the base closure comprise approximately 10 million of leasable space with substantial open acreage available for new development. Leasable space consists of hangars, warehouses, workshops, offices, multi-family residential facilities, and a charter school. The port is designated as a foreign trade zone. More recently, the port completed a brand new Tech Port Center and Arena, which is centrally located on the port campus and consists of an e-sports/technology arena; a technology museum with an adjoining technology showroom; a collaborative maker/tech-transfer laboratory; a food hall; and an integrated classroom training and meeting space.

The port has over 80 public and private tenants that employ about 15,000 people on campus. The port is home to the Lackland Annex which houses the headquarters of various Air Force agencies. Approximately half of the employment base at the port consists of uniformed and civilian Air Force personnel.

The port's industrial airport, Kelly Field, has the longest runway in the region with 24/7 access capable of project and heavy-lift cargo. The Air Force still owns and operates the runway, but it is accessible to the port's tenants through a shared-use agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense.

In addition to the main campus, the port operates an adjacent 350-acre railport that serves energy, manufacturing, transloading, warehousing, recycling, ground transportation and other sectors. The majority of the cargo includes drilling equipment and supplies, especially frac sand used in the nearby Eagle Ford Shale.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

