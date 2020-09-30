Moody's downgrades Portland, OR Water Enterprise's first lien to Aa1, second lien to Aa2; outlook stable

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the City of Portland, Oregon Water Enterprise's first lien revenue bonds to Aa1 from Aaa and has also downgraded the enterprise's second lien revenue bonds to Aa2 from Aa1. Concurrently, we have assigned a Aa2 rating to the enterprise's $726.6 million 2020 WIFIA Second Lien Water System Revenue Bond (N19125OR). These actions affect about $660 million in debt, excluding the new WIFIA loan. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Aa1 on the first lien bonds reflects the substantial additional leverage expected to be issued over the next several years due to a bilateral compliance agreement with the state to reduce the presence of cryptosporidium, a naturally occurring parasite categorized as "water pollution" under our ESG framework. The added leverage will require the system to increase rates substantially in order to maintain solid debt service coverage. Water rates are already above average and may be increasingly unaffordable if rates increase at the pace projected to maintain current coverage levels. The additional debt, up to $1.3 billion issued in large part through a low-interest federal Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan, will pay for the system's planned Bull Run Filtration project and a related corrosion control project. Filtration will be required under a bilateral compliance agreement by the end of 2027 in order to reduce the presence of cryptosporidium, a parasite that was first detected in the water supply in 2017. Favorably, the new filtration will also help the system guard against the impact of climate change to the watershed, including increased wildfires, landslides and other "Natural and Man-made Hazards," another factor in our ESG framework. The system's asset condition will likely improve by the end of the project, due to the scale of the project compared to current fixed assets. Liquidity is expected to remain solid despite continued cash funding of some capital projects and some reductions in future years to keep rate increases manageable.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Portland's water enterprise. Preliminary fiscal 2020 figures indicate reported net revenues will be stable compared to the prior year, with lower demand preventing the growth in net revenues that was originally budgeted. We expect fiscal 2021 may see a continuation of modest declines in net revenue, though the city continues to implement prudent expense reductions.

We regard the wildfires in Oregon as a "Natural and Man-made Hazard" under our ESG framework. There are no expected material impacts to the enterprise at this time and this is not a driver of the rating.

The assignment of Aa2 on the WIFIA loan, as well as the downgrade on parity second lien revenue bonds to Aa2, reflects the general credit characteristics of the utility, the relative position of the second lien as subordinate to the first lien, as well as the slightly weaker legal rate covenant.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects stable coverage and solid financial metrics despite the increased leverage over the next several years. We expect the pandemic to have only a minor impact to net revenues and debt service coverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in leverage

- Substantial increase in coverage without sacrificing rate affordability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material increase in leverage above expectations

- Decline in coverage, particularly if it falls below the bureau's targets

- Significant and sustained decline in liquidity

- Inability to meet compliance requirements for water quality

LEGAL SECURITY

The WIFIA loan is secured by a secondary pledge of the net revenues of the city's water system, on parity with previously issued second lien revenue bonds and subordinate to first lien revenue bonds issued by the utility. The WIFIA loan will not be secured by a reserve account.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The loan agreement is expected to be approved in October 2020, however the loan will not immediately be outstanding as the city will access the loan as needed to pay for capital expenses or refund short-term notes issued for expenses related to the Bull Run Filtration project.

PROFILE

Portland's water enterprise (Portland Water Bureau) is the largest supplier of domestic water in Oregon, serving about one quarter of the state's population, or 970,000 people within a 225 square-mile service area in northwestern Oregon (Aa1 stable), through wholesale or retail sales. The system, a bureau of the City of Portland (Aaa stable), provides water treatment, transmission, storage and distribution of water, with 32 billion gallons delivered to customers in fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Municipal Utility Revenue Debt published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1095545. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

