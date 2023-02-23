Moody's downgrades Portsmouth Water's CFR to Baa2; outlook stable

London, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the long term corporate family rating (CFR) of Portsmouth Water Limited (Portsmouth Water) to Baa2 from Baa1. The outlook has been changed to stable from ratings under review.

This rating action concludes the rating review initiated on 21 December 2022 and follows the publication by the Water Services Regulation Authority (Ofwat), the economic regulator for water companies in England and Wales, of its final [1] decision for the cost adjustment mechanism (CAM) for the Havant Thicket Winter Storage Reservoir (HTWSR).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects that the risk associated with the construction of a very large project, in the context of Portsmouth Water's small size, is partly but not fully mitigated by the strong shareholder commitment to bolster the company's financial profile through additional equity contributions as well as regulatory protections around cost sharing.

On 30 January 2023, Ofwat confirmed that the final regulatory cost allowance for HTWSR is GBP339 million (in November 2021 prices), around 1.8 times Portsmouth Water's regulatory capital value (RCV). The final cost allowance represents an 8.5% cut to the company's application but is slightly higher than Ofwat's draft decision (by GBP4.4 million), reflecting that the regulator granted c. 80% of the company's requested allowance (GBP5.4 million) for costs associated with enabling works and future compensation under the main works contract. Ofwat also confirmed all the key regulatory protections outlined in its draft CAM.

Moody's believes that execution risk associated with the construction of HTWSR is significantly reduced by (1) regulatory cost (totex) allowances being updated for changes in steel, concrete and diesel prices over and above those priced in the main reservoir contract, which is worth around half of the overall cost allowance; and (2) the mains reservoir works contract being signed after the trial embankment study was completed and key findings knowns. On 20 February 2023, Portsmouth Water announced [2] that it had awarded the mains reservoirs works contract to Future Water MJJV Limited, a joint venture between leading civil engineering contractor Mackley and Jones Bros, for a contract price of c. GBP167 million (in November 2021 prices). The main pipeline works contract has been awarded to Ward and Burke Construction Limited for a contract price of c. GBP41 million (in November 2021 prices).

The final cost of the HTWSR project will lead to an increase of c. GBP183 million (in 2017/18 prices) to Portsmouth Water's RCV at the end of the current price control in March 2025, in addition to GBP60 million already included as part of PR19 Final Determinations. The drag on interest coverage metrics from the deferral of returns on HTWSR in this regulatory period, which will be trued-up in the next period when Ofwat recognise the return on higher totex, is accentuated by the sharp rise in funding costs in 2022. However, the impact on Portsmouth Water's financial profile is moderated by the announcement from the company's owners Ancala Partners LLP (Ancala) [3] that they will commit further equity to support the financing of the new reservoir. Ancala will provide GBP120 million of equity in 2023 with a further GBP30 million in 2024, reflecting that the peak years of construction spend are 2023-25, in addition to the GBP20 million they have already provided. Moody's expects that with these equity injections Portsmouth Water will meet minimum interest coverage guidance over the remainder of the current regulatory period (until March 2025) and be geared at or slightly below regulatory assumptions.

The Baa2 rating also reflects as positives (1) Portsmouth Water's low business risk profile as a monopoly provider of water services under a well-established and transparent regulatory framework; (2) its solid and cost-efficient performance; and (3) creditor protections embedded within its debt documentation, including cash lock-up provisions within covenants. The Baa2 rating reflects as negatives (1) the company's relatively small size, which leaves it more exposed to cost shocks than larger peers; (2) its long-dated and relatively expensive funding in the context of the material reduction in allowed returns; and (3) a financing structure which allows maintenance of financial leverage at much higher levels than exhibited currently, albeit also subject to lock-up triggers.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable reflecting Moody's expectation that with the aforementioned equity commitments Portsmouth Water will be geared, as measured by net debt to RCV, at or slightly below the regulatory assumption of 60% and maintain an adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) at least in line with minimum guidance for the Baa2 rating (1.3x).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given Moody's expectation of weak interest coverage metrics over the remainder of the current regulatory period upward rating pressure is not currently anticipated. However, upwards rating pressure could arise upon (1) successful completion of the three key years of the construction phase with no significant cost overruns or delays; and (2) the company exhibiting an adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) sustainably above 1.5x.

The rating could come under downward pressure if (1) the outstanding HTWSR actual construction works did not progress as currently envisaged, or construction delays or cost overruns increase liquidity needs, unless mitigated appropriately; or (2) Portsmouth Water was likely to exhibit gearing, measured by net debt to shadow RCV (including HTWSR RCV), significantly above 70% during the years of peak construction spend, or an AICR persistently below 1.3x, although significant gearing headroom may allow the company to sustain an AICR slightly below this level.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Portsmouth Water Limited is the smallest of the six water only companies in England and Wales by RCV. The company supplies around 320,000 homes and businesses in Hampshire and West Sussex. In the year to March 2022, Portsmouth Water had an RCV of GBP189.4 million, reported revenues of GBP42.7 million and operating profit of GBP3.9 million. Portsmouth Water is wholly owned by funds managed by Ancala Partners LLP, an independent infrastructure investment manager.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Havant-Thicket-CAM-final-decision-document.pdf

[2] https://havant-thicket-reservoir.uk.engagementhq.com/major-contracts-awarded-for-havant-thicket-reservoir-scheme

[3] https://ancala.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/PW-Release_Havant-Thicket-Reservoir_2023_final.pdf

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Philip Cope

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

