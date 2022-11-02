Moody's downgrades Power Stop's ratings to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, November 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Power Stop, LLC ("Power Stop"), including its corporate family rating to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD and senior secured rating to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade reflects Moody's view that Power Stop's liquidity will remain weak over the next couple quarters and debt/EBITDA will remain high well into 2023. Power Stop's operating performance has recently been negatively impacted by weakening consumer demand, product and channel mix shifts and its elevated inventory position, which includes high capitalized freight costs from elevated rates over the past 12-18 months. As a result, Power Stop has significantly underperformed Moody's earnings expectations following its early-2022 dividend recapitalization. Moody's expects Power Stop's debt/EBITDA to be around 8x and free cash flow to be negative in 2022.

Moody's expects Power Stop's earnings to improve in 2023 as high freight costs subside from record levels while modestly positive free cash flow is generated from the unwinding of elevated inventory levels. However, Moody's expects that softer demand and consumer trade-downs to lower-priced products will result in debt/EBITDA near 7x by the end of 2023 compared to prior expectations that leverage would reach 5x.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Power Stop, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

...Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Power Stop, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Power Stop's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's modest scale relative to most other rated corporates, lack of business diversity, high financial leverage, and weak free cash flow. Moody's expects moderate revenue growth in 2023 as the company's offering of individual brake components and lower-priced brake kits should demonstrate some demand resiliency. These products are lower margin than Power Stop's premium brake kits. Therefore, Moody's does not expect the company's EBITA margin to return to historical levels above 20%. Moody's does expect Power Stop's EBITA margin to improve in 2023 compared to the mid-teens range in 2022 as freight costs reverse.

The rating is supported by Power Stop's strong competitive position and brand recognition, and Moody's expectation that the company will be able to adapt to consumer demand over the near-term. The company's business model with a high percentage of sales through online retailers supports its historically strong earning margin.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Power Stop will improve debt/EBITDA toward 7x and generate modestly positive free cash flow in 2023 despite demand concerns.

Moody's views Power Stop's liquidity to be weak, particularly through the end of 2022, before gradually improving in 2023 as the company unwinds its elevated inventory position. Modestly positive free cash flow in 2023 should increase availability on the company's $40 million revolver over the next 12 months. The revolver is subject to a springing first lien net leverage covenant if over 40% is drawn. Moody's expects Power Stop will remain in compliance with this covenant with good cushion during the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Power Stop demonstrates organic revenue growth and restores its EBITA margin toward historical levels. Further, debt/EBITDA maintained below 7x and sustaining adequate liquidity with positive free cash flow could support an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity erodes or operating performance weakens. A ratings downgrade could also result if Moody's views Power Stop's capital structure as being untenable, or if the probability for a restructuring or distressed exchange increases.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Power Stop, LLC sells brake kits, components and related accessories through major online retailers and traditional warehouse distributors. Revenue was approximately $301 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022. The company is majority owned by private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mike Cavanagh

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

