Moody's downgrades Powerlong to B2/B3; ratings on review for further downgrade

Hong Kong, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited's corporate family rating to B2 from B1 and senior unsecured rating to B3 from B2.

Moody's has also placed the ratings on review for further downgrade. The previous rating outlook was stable.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's concerns over Powerlong's weakening access to funding and increased liquidity risks following its recent change in auditor as well as a likely delay in reporting its 2021 audited financials," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The review for downgrade reflects the uncertainty over Powerlong's access to funding and its ability to publish timely and credible audited financial statements," adds Lai.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On 24 March 2022, Powerlong announced the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers as its auditor with effect on 24 March 2022 and the appointment of Elite Partners CPA Limited as its new auditor. [1]

The company said it will unlikely publish the audited financials by 31 March 2022 as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rule. However, the company said it will publish its annual unaudited preliminary financial results on 31 March 2022.

Moody's views that the change in auditor at a time so close to the original results announcement date on 31 March 2022 raises concerns over the company's corporate transparency and governance practice. This will likely worsen Powerlong's funding access, and thereby, increase its liquidity and refinancing risks over the next 6-12 months amid a tight funding environment.

The B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than Powerlong's CFR due to structural subordination risk. This risk reflects the fact that the majority of claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over Powerlong's senior unsecured claims in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result, the likely recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership in its controlling shareholders, Hoi Kin Hong and Hoi Wa Fong, who together held a 59% stake in the company as of 30 June 2021. The delay in the release of audited financial results raises concerns over the company's transparency and information disclosure, which is part of Moody's governance considerations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's review will focus on assessing (1) the timeliness and quality of Powerlong's disclosure of its 2021 full-year audited financial statements; (2) any further impact on its access to funding; and (3) its general corporate governance practice.

Moody's could confirm the ratings if Powerlong disclosed its 2021 audited accounts in a timely manner without any adverse financial trends, the company's operations proved to be resilience, and its liquidity remained adequate amid difficult operating and funding conditions.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Powerlong's ratings if the company is not able to publish its 2021 annual audited results on a timely basis, or there are signs of weakening in its liquidity, credit metrics or general governance practice.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited is a Chinese property developer focused on building large-scale integrated residential and commercial properties in China. The company, which is 59% owned by the founding Hoi family as of 30 June 2021, listed on the Hong Kong Exchange in October 2009.

As of 30 June 2021, Powerlong's land bank for development totaled around 37.8 million square meters in gross floor area under development and for future development.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Powerlong's announcement filed to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 24 March 2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

