Related Issuers Prairie ECI Acquiror LP Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP Related Research Credit Opinion: Prairie ECI Acquiror LP: Update following the conclusion of review Credit Opinion: Prairie ECI Acquiror LP : New Issuer - Holding company debt subordinated to Tallgrass' indebtedness Announcement: Moody's provides an update on Tallgrass and Prairie ratings review Rating Action: Moody's places TEP's and Prairie ECI Acquiror's ratings on review for downgrade Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Prairie's term loan to B2 and TEP's notes to B1; concludes review 06 Feb 2020 New York, February 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Prairie ECI Acquiror LP's (Prairie) senior secured term loan rating to B2 from B1 and Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP's (TEP) senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba3. Moody's also upgraded Prairie's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew TEP's Ba2 CFR, Ba2-PD PDR and SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating. This concludes the review that was initiated in December 2019 following the announcement of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and certain other investors, including Enagás, GIC, NPS and USS (together, the Sponsors), entering into a definitive agreement to acquire the outstanding publicly-held Class A shares in Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) for ~$3.55 billion (Take-Private transaction). The sponsors will contribute up to $2.92 billion of cash equity and borrow $575 million to fund the acquisition. On February 5, 2020, Blackstone announced the upsize of its existing $1.1 billion term loan by $375 million to partially fund the Take-Private transaction. Moody's also upgraded Prairie's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Ba3-PD from B1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's withdrew TEP's Ba2 CFR, Ba2-PD PDR and SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating. This concludes the review that was initiated in December 2019 following the announcement of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and certain other investors, including Enagás, GIC, NPS and USS (together, the Sponsors), entering into a definitive agreement to acquire the outstanding publicly-held Class A shares in Tallgrass Energy, LP (TGE) for ~$3.55 billion (Take-Private transaction). The sponsors will contribute up to $2.92 billion of cash equity and borrow $575 million to fund the acquisition. On February 5, 2020, Blackstone announced the upsize of its existing $1.1 billion term loan by $375 million to partially fund the Take-Private transaction. Blackstone's announcement also indicates the remainder of the $575 million required to finance the Take-Private transaction will be funded by incremental borrowings at TEP. Moody's has concluded the ratings review based on the very high likelihood of the Take-Private transaction closing as proposed. Post the Take-Private transaction closing, Prairie will both control and indirectly own 100% of TEP. Moody's is maintaining a single CFR at Prairie reflecting the consolidated credit profile of Prairie and TEP given that TEP will be a wholly owned subsidiary, and the CFR and other issuer level ratings for TEP have been withdrawn accordingly. Our analysis of Prairie incorporates the cash flows generated by its operating assets and total debt outstanding across the corporate structure, factoring in the structural complexity and assigning ratings to the selected debt instruments based on their priority positions within the capital structure. Debt List: Downgrades: ..Issuer: Prairie ECI Acquiror LP ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD4) ..Issuer: Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP ....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to B1 (LGD4) from Ba3 (LGD5) Upgrades: ..Issuer: Prairie ECI Acquiror LP ....Probability of Default Rating, Upgraded to Ba3-PD from B1-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Upgraded to Ba3 from B1 Withdrawals: ..Issuer: Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP ....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously Ba2-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously Ba2 ....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously SGL-3 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Prairie ECI Acquiror LP .Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating under Review ..Issuer: Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP .Outlook, Changed to Negative from Rating under Review RATINGS RATIONALE Prairie's Ba3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage including Prairie's term loan, debt at TEP and pro-rata share of Rockies Express Pipeline LLC's (REX Ba1 stable) debt vis-a-vis the cash flow generated by the operating assets at TEP and its share of REX. Prairie's consolidated financial leverage (debt/EBITDA ratio) at year-end 2020 including the incremental $575 million of debt rises significantly above 7x. There are prospects for leverage to improve, but that is primarily dependent on asset and cash flow growth which entails execution risk. This execution risk involves growing the company's cash flow either through growth projects or recontracting the capacity on PONY and REX as existing contracts expire to sufficiently to reduce the company's Debt/EBITDA towards 7x or below. Prairie benefits from its size, its predominantly interstate pipeline asset base with cash flow from long-term firm transportation contracts and some earnings diversification. The $1.5 billion senior secured term loan (including the incremental $375 million issuance) is rated B2, two notches below the Ba3 CFR at Prairie. The B2 term loan rating reflects its structural subordination to TEP's revolving credit facility and unsecured notes. The term loan is secured only by Prairie's equity ownership interests in TEP and its General Partner and is the most junior debt in the capital structure. The sponsors intent to place $375 million of incremental debt at Prairie's term loan, indicates that the remaining debt required to finance the Take-Private transaction (approximately $200 million) will be placed at the TEP level, resulting in a downgrade of the senior unsecured notes to B1 from Ba3. The senior unsecured notes rating reflects the notes' structurally superior position within the capital structure and priority claim to the assets compared to Prairie's senior secured term loan. The senior notes rating also reflects their subordinated claim to TEP's revolving credit facility (unrated), which has a senior secured priority claim to TEP's assets. Moody's viewed this outcome as more appropriate than the Ba3 rating that would be suggested under Moody's Loss Given Default Methodology given the composition of the capital structure and our expectations of how the capital structure could evolve going forward given the high amount of borrowings under the revolving credit facility. Moody's expects Prairie to maintain adequate liquidity. TEP has a $2.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility that matures in June 2022. As of September 30, 2019, TEP had $1.5 billion outstanding under the revolver. We expect that the company will rely significantly on its revolver as a source of funding while maintaining minimal cash balances. The revolving credit facility contains three financial covenants including a maximum debt / EBITDA of 5.5x, a senior secured leverage covenant of 3.75x, and a minimum EBITDA / interest of 2.5x (all covenants determined at the TEP level, excluding Prairie debt). Moody's expect the company will remain in compliance with these covenants. TEP's dividends to Prairie will adequately cover its debt service requirements. The Term Loan has amortization of 1% per annum, paid quarterly, as well as a required excess cash flow sweep. Prairie's term loan requires the company to maintain a stand-alone Prairie debt service coverage ratio in excess of 1.1x, and there is solid headroom for future compliance with this covenant. Prairie and TEP's negative rating outlook reflects the execution risk involved in growing the company's cash flow either through growth projects or recontracting the PONY and REX capacity at supportive tariff rates as contracts rollover. If Prairie does not reduce its Debt/EBITDA below 7x through earnings growth and/or debt reduction, then its ratings could be downgraded. Prairie's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves its financial leverage to below 6x. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Prairie, though its ownership of TEP and REX, provides crude oil transportation, natural gas transportation and storage, processing and water business services for customers in the Rocky Mountain, Appalachian and Midwest regions of the United States. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. Sreedhar Kona
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



