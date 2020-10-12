Moody's downgrades Premier Brands' CFR to Caa1; outlook remains negative

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC's (Premier Brands) ratings, including its corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and the senior secured exit term loan rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Premier Brands' operating performance and credit metrics will remain weak over the next twelve months despite showing sequential improvement from the current very weak levels caused by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Widespread temporary retail customer door closures and declines in discretionary consumer spending have led to a significant decline in Premier Brands' revenue and earnings. With negative EBITDA and free cash flow, financial leverage is unsustainable at current levels of performance. Ongoing challenges in key segments of its wholesale customer base and the overall global apparel environment will likely pressure the company's ability to improve performance and metrics to pre-coronavirus levels over the next two years.

Premier Brands' liquidity is adequate. Moody's expects modest balance sheet cash and excess availability under its $175 million ABL revolver are sufficient to cover near term free cash flow deficits. The company recently improved its liquidity position through an amendment to its credit facility, which suspended its leverage financial covenant until March 31, 2022 and waived the excess cash flow payment that was due in April 2020.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Premier Brands' Caa1 CFR reflects the significant decline in Premier Brands' revenue and earnings in the first half of 2020 as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic and, with negative EBITDA and free cash flow, unsustainable financial leverage at current levels of performance. Moody's expects leverage will remain high as it will take some time for the company to demonstrate a sustainable turnaround in light of the ongoing challenges in key segments of its wholesale customer base and the overall global apparel environment. Debt was significantly reduced upon emergence from bankruptcy in March 2019, and the July 2019 sale of the Anne Klein trademark and intellectual property. However, given the company's smaller scale, it still maintains a relatively meaningful debt and interest burden. The ratings also reflect Premier Brands' channel concentration in the mass, mid-tier and challenged department store channels with meaningful scale and a broad range of products and brands within these channels.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued negative free cash flow over the very near term in the face of ongoing sales and earnings pressure. While Moody's expects a recovery to begin in 2021, it will take some time for earnings and financial leverage to improve to sustainable levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's probability of default increases through continued weak operating performance or weaker liquidity due to continued negative EBITDA and free cash flow, reduced revolver availability or covenant concerns.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates the ability to grow revenue and operating profit while maintaining adequate liquidity with improved free cash flow and revolver availability. Specific metrics include EBITA/Interest improving above 1.25 times.

Premier Brands is a designer, wholesaler and brand licensor of denim women's apparel and jewelry through owned brands include Gloria Vanderbilt, Kasper, as well as wholesale customer private label brands. Licensed brands include Anne Klein, Nine West and Bandolino. The company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 20, 2019 under the majority equity ownership of CVC Credit Partners and Brigade Capital. After exit, the company was renamed Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC (formerly named Nine West Holdings, Inc.).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

