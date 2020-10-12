Moody's downgrades Premier Brands' CFR to Caa1; outlook remains negative

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Premier Brands
Group Holdings LLC's (Premier Brands) ratings, including its
corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3, probability of
default rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, and
the senior secured exit term loan rating to Caa2 from Caa1. The
outlook remains negative.
The downgrade reflects Moody's expectation that Premier Brands'
operating performance and credit metrics will remain weak over the next
twelve months despite showing sequential improvement from the current
very weak levels caused by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Widespread temporary retail customer door closures and declines in discretionary
consumer spending have led to a significant decline in Premier Brands'
revenue and earnings. With negative EBITDA and free cash flow,
financial leverage is unsustainable at current levels of performance.
Ongoing challenges in key segments of its wholesale customer base and
the overall global apparel environment will likely pressure the company's
ability to improve performance and metrics to pre-coronavirus levels
over the next two years.
Premier Brands' liquidity is adequate. Moody's expects
modest balance sheet cash and excess availability under its $175
million ABL revolver are sufficient to cover near term free cash flow
deficits. The company recently improved its liquidity position
through an amendment to its credit facility, which suspended its
leverage financial covenant until March 31, 2022 and waived the
excess cash flow payment that was due in April 2020.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Premier Brands' Caa1 CFR reflects the significant decline in Premier Brands'
revenue and earnings in the first half of 2020 as a result of the global
coronavirus pandemic and, with negative EBITDA and free cash flow,
unsustainable financial leverage at current levels of performance.
Moody's expects leverage will remain high as it will take some time
for the company to demonstrate a sustainable turnaround in light of the
ongoing challenges in key segments of its wholesale customer base and
the overall global apparel environment. Debt was significantly
reduced upon emergence from bankruptcy in March 2019, and the July
2019 sale of the Anne Klein trademark and intellectual property.
However, given the company's smaller scale, it still maintains
a relatively meaningful debt and interest burden. The ratings also
reflect Premier Brands' channel concentration in the mass, mid-tier
and challenged department store channels with meaningful scale and a broad
range of products and brands within these channels.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of corporate assets from
the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming
months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is
tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the
virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our
forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued
negative free cash flow over the very near term in the face of ongoing
sales and earnings pressure. While Moody's expects a recovery
to begin in 2021, it will take some time for earnings and financial
leverage to improve to sustainable levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's probability of
default increases through continued weak operating performance or weaker
liquidity due to continued negative EBITDA and free cash flow, reduced
revolver availability or covenant concerns.
Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates the ability to grow
revenue and operating profit while maintaining adequate liquidity with
improved free cash flow and revolver availability. Specific metrics
include EBITA/Interest improving above 1.25 times.
Premier Brands is a designer, wholesaler and brand licensor of denim
women's apparel and jewelry through owned brands include Gloria Vanderbilt,
Kasper, as well as wholesale customer private label brands.
Licensed brands include Anne Klein, Nine West and Bandolino.
The company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 20, 2019
under the majority equity ownership of CVC Credit Partners and Brigade
Capital. After exit, the company was renamed Premier Brands
Group Holdings LLC (formerly named Nine West Holdings, Inc.).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael M. Zuccaro
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653