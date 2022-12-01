Moody's downgrades Premier Brands' CFR to Caa3; deems debt repurchases a distressed exchange

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC's (Premier Brands) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD, and appended the PDR with the "/LD" (limited default) designation. The company's senior secured first lien term loan rating was downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrades reflect the increased risk of default given Premier Brands' upcoming March 20, 2024 debt maturities, weak overall liquidity and high leverage of 6.2x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA as of September 30, 2022. While Premier Brands' revenue and earnings have grown significantly year-to-date Q3 2022, it is facing a pull-back in retailer orders in jeanswear, as well as overall higher promotional activity and increased costs in the apparel sector. The company also has very high borrowings and limited excess availability on its asset-based revolver, driven by its high inventory levels. These challenges increase the risk that the company may not be able to refinance its debt at par in a timely and economical manner. The downgrades also reflect governance considerations, including the company's repurchase of debt at a significant discount, which Moody's views as a limited default.

Moody's considered Premier Brands' cumulative 2022 debt repurchases a distressed exchange under Moody's definition of default because they result in a material economic loss to lenders. In the second quarter of 2022, the company made a $16 million prepayment of its $154 million outstanding term loan balance at an approximately 20% discount, pursuant to a waiver permitting the required 2021 excess cash flow sweep payment to be made with a discounted debt repurchase. Subsequently, through open market transactions, the company repurchased an additional $5 million of the term loan at a similar discount. Moody's definition of default is intended to capture events whereby issuers fail to meet debt service obligations outlined in their original debt agreements. Moody's will remove the /LD designation from the PDR in three business days. These transactions do not constitute an event of default under any of the company's debt agreements.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD /LD from Caa1-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD4)

.... Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Premier Brands' Caa3 CFR reflects the company's elevated risk of default given its high leverage and weak liquidity, including the March 2024 debt maturities. The company's ownership by private equity funds that are also term loan lenders increases the likelihood of further aggressive financial strategy actions such as distressed exchanges. In addition, the company operates mature brands, which lack meaningful direct-to-consumer presence and are mainly distributed through the mass, mid-tier and department store channels. Supporting Premier Brands' value is its diversified range of products, which mitigates its fashion risk.

The negative outlook reflects the company's weak liquidity and the risk of a near-term event of default.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company defaults or if Moody's recovery estimates deteriorate.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company refinances its debt in a timely and economical manner. An upgrade would also require an adequate liquidity profile with increased revolver availability.

Premier Brands Group Holdings LLC (Premier Brands) is a designer, wholesaler and brand licensor of denim including under the Gloria Vanderbilt brand, women's apparel including Kasper, and jewelry through Napier and lonna & lilly. Licensed brands include Anne Klein, Nine West and Bandolino. The company (formerly named Nine West Holdings, Inc.) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 under the majority equity ownership of CVC Credit Partners and Brigade Capital. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was less than $1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

