Moody's downgrades Premise Health Holding Corp's CFR to B3, outlook stable

New York, May 20, 2022 -- New York, <Rating Date Pending> -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Premise Health Holding Corp's ("Premise") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time, Moody's also downgraded the first lien senior secured credit facilities to B2 from B1 and assigned a B2 rating to the new incremental term loan and the extended senior secured revolving credit facility. The rating outlook remains stable.

The rating actions follow the announced incremental $191 million incremental term loan which will be used to fund a $185 million distribution to shareholders. With this transaction, Premise will also extend the maturity on the revolver to April 2025.

The downgrade to B3 reflects the more aggressive nature of Premise's financial policies, a key governance issue. Premise will be meaningfully increasing leverage, roughly 2 turns, to fund the shareholder distribution. Leverage, pro-forma for the distribution rises from 5.8x to 7.8x. Combined with higher initial gross financial leverage, and the use of a significant portion of the cash balances to fund the distribution, there is a greater risk that debt/EBITDA will remain above 6.0x beyond the next 12-18 months. As such, Premise is more weakly positioned to absorb any unexpected operating setbacks or incremental debt. In addition, the company will need to continue to execute at a high level to reduce leverage. Longer-term, Moody's believes that there is the risk that the pandemic will result in a smaller physical footprint for many companies which could lead to contract losses or reductions in scope for Premise. For example, if companies choose to consolidate office space and close down office locations, this would eliminate the need for on-site physicians.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will see leverage improvement following the shareholder distribution given the solid performance. Premise saw an increase in demand for its services relating to the coronavirus pandemic, including performing temperature checks, coronavirus testing and other health screenings as employees returned to work. Premise has good liquidity and has shown the ability to de-lever following its two large acquisitions from 2021 with adjusted debt/EBITDA of 5.8x as of March 31, 2022.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Premise Health Holding Corp

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

... Gtd Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Premise Health Holding Corp

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Premise Health Holding Corp

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Premise's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's elevated pro forma financial leverage of approximately 7.8x following its shareholder distribution. The rating also incorporates the risk of customer contract losses, either due to changing customer preferences, competition or a customer's own financial challenges. Demand for Premises' services may change as the need for temperature checks and coronavirus testing to enable employees to return to the workplace subsides. Longer-term, there is also the risk that the pandemic results in a smaller physical footprint for many companies which could lead to contract losses or reductions in scope for Premise. For example, if companies choose to consolidate office space and close down office locations, this would eliminate the need for on-site physicians.

The rating is supported by the company's blue-chip customer base, good customer diversity and historically high retention rates among both customers and staff. Premise's 2021 acquisitions of CareHere and Sonic Boom further expanded Premise's scale and added reporting and analytical capabilities that have been extended throughout the platform. The company also has low capital expenditure requirements, which we expect will allow the company to continue to generate positive free cash flow aside from the shareholder distribution.

We expect that Premise will operate with good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. Premise will have roughly $21 million in cash after the dividend, and an undrawn $60 million revolver net of letters of credit that is extended by two years until April 2025. The revolving facility contains a springing 7.5 times first lien leverage covenant. This covenant springs into effect when revolver utilization exceeds 35% of aggregate commitments. Free cash flow is expected to be around $15 to 20 million in 2023. Scheduled annual amortization under the first lien term loan is modest at roughly $5 million paid in equal quarterly installments. There are no financial covenants under the term loans. We expect the company to maintain ample cushion when tested.

ESG considerations are material to Premise's credit profile. Premise faces social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider Premise to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers because they rely less on government and commercial insurers. From a governance perspective, Moody's expects Premise's financial policies to remain aggressive due to its private equity ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Premise maintains good liquidity, continued growth in earnings through expansion with existing customers and new customer wins, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if, for any reason, operating performance or liquidity deteriorates. If free cash flow is not expected to be positive or the company pursues more aggressive financial policies that keep leverage elevated.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Premise is one of the leading providers of employer-sponsored on-site health and wellness clinics and pharmacies in the US, operating over 800 clinics, serving over 350 primary care health centers, and 46 pharmacies across 45 states. The company generated $984 million of revenue LTM 3/30/2022. The company is owned by OMERS Private Equity and therefore publicly available financial information is limited.

