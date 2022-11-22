Moody's downgrades Pretium's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

Approximately $1.6 billion of rated debt affected

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc.'s ("Pretium") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and its Probability of Default Rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded Pretium's first lien senior secured term loan to B3 from B2 and the second lien senior secured term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The downgrade considers our expectation that Pretium will generate limited cash flow, before working capital changes, over the next 12-18 months. While we expect some recovery in EBITDA, cash flow is negatively constrained by an even more meaningful increase in interest expense over the same period, which is reflective of the company's aggressive capital structure," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"We also expect the company's leverage to be sustained at a high level for the next fiscal year, with only limited improvement from the 9.7x estimated for the fiscal year ending September 2022," added Yanase.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nearly a year after the closing of the Alpha Packaging acquisition in October 2021, Moody's estimates Pretium's leverage to have remained high for its fiscal year that ended September 2022, at around 9.7x debt/EBITDA on a gross basis, including Moody's standard adjustments. During the second half of fiscal 2022, Pretium was challenged by stagnating inventories at distributors, which slowed its sales and profit growth relative to our initial estimate at the announcement of Alpha acquisition.

The company expects that distributors' sales and inventory levels will start to normalize and support reasonable sales growth and cash flow recovery in fiscal 2023. However, this improvement may take time given the slow-down in economic growth Moody's expects in calendar 2023.

Meanwhile, Moody's also expects that a material increase in interest expense in calendar 2023 would curb Pretium's funds from operations, and the company may not make meaningful recovery in cash flow from operations without a positive contribution from working capital improvement.

The company still has meaningful liquidity available with an untapped $100 million ABL revolving facility at September 2022 fiscal year-end. However, Moody's expects the company's dependence on the revolver will continue to increase in the next 12-18 months unless the company brings down its inventory levels and recovers its sales in a timely manner.

The stable outlook reflects the gradual improvement Moody's expects in Pretium's quarterly sales and high profitability the company has maintained.

Pretium also has time until its debt matures, which allows the company to improve its operations and realize the planned synergies with Alpha Packaging. The nearest maturity is its ABL revolver in October 2026, followed by the first lien term loan in October 2028 and the second lien term loan in October 2029.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's changed the governance risk score for Pretium to G-5 (very highly negative) from G-4 (highly negative) and the credit impact score to CIS-5 (very highly negative) from CIS-4 (highly negative). The change in governance risk and credit impact scores reflects very aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, as evidenced by very high debt leverage and significant exposure to floating rate debt, which limits cushion under the rating category and leads to a significant negative impact on cash flow under the rising interest rate environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company's sales volume recovers growth and improves its credit metrics. Specifically, an upgrade could occur if debt/EBITDA trends below 8x and EBITDA/interest improves above 1.5x, along with consistently positive free cash flow generation.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company fails to improve sales volume and cash flow generation. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the rating if EBITDA/Interest falls below 1x, the company's liquidity profile deteriorates, or the likelihood of a restructuring increases, resulting in a reduced recovery prospects for creditors or a default.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc. is a manufacturer of rigid plastic containers for variety of end markets, including food and beverage, chemicals, healthcare, wellness and personal care. Pretium PKG Holdings, Inc. has been a portfolio company of Clearlake since January 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Motoki Yanase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Gretchen French

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

