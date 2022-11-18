Moody's downgrades Prime Healthcare Services, Inc.'s CFR to B2; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Prime Healthcare Services, Inc.'s ("Prime Healthcare" or "the company") Corporate Family Rating to B2 from B1 and its Probability of Default Rating to B2-PD from B1-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating of the company's senior secured notes to B3 from B2. Moody's revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The downgrade of Prime Healthcare's ratings reflects Moody's expectation of continued pressure on the company's profitability in the next few quarters and elevated financial leverage. The company's debt/EBITDA rose to approximately 6.1 times at the end of September 2022 from high-3.0 times a year ago. While a large part of the leverage increase was due to weak earnings in the first quarter of 2022, Moody's expects that the company's financial leverage will remain high in the 6.0-6.5 times range in the next 12 months. The company experienced a surge in operating expenses in 2022, not fully offset by an increase in reimbursements. A material portion of the increased expenses is attributable to increased contract labor costs. The contract labor cost per hour has declined in the third quarter of 2022 but still remains much higher than in the last few years.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that operating expenses will continue to pressure profitability in the near term. This will pose challenges to the company's pace of deleveraging.

Social and governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. The company's reliance on highly specialized clinical labor makes it vulnerable to worsening supply-demand imbalance of such labor and the resultant spike in labor costs. This risk has become more pronounced after the COVID pandemic, which triggered increased retirement and a shift from permanent positions to temporary staffing, especially for nurse professionals. From governance perspective, the company has aggressive financial policies reflected in high financial leverage and more recently, significant draw on the ABL revolver weakening the company's liquidity profile.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Prime Healthcare Services, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Notes, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Prime Healthcare Services, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Prime Healthcare's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will operate with modest organic growth, high financial leverage and limited free cash. The ratings are also constrained in part by geographic concentration with California and Nevada comprising around half of the revenues and EBITDA as a result of the company's clustering strategy for its hospital operations. Additionally, the company derives a significant proportion of revenues from government payors, which typically pay less than commercial payors.

The B2 Corporate Family Rating is supported by Prime Healthcare's good scale as one of the largest for-profit hospital operators in the US and the company's track record for being able to turn around underperforming or distressed hospital assets.

Moody's expects Prime Healthcare's liquidity to remain adequate over the next 12-18 months. The company had $269 million in cash at the end of 9/30/2022 after drawing approximately $247 million from its $450 million ABL (unrated) revolver (borrowing base expected to be $400 million in January 2023). We expect that the company will generate $20-$30 million in free cash flow in 2023. In terms of cash use, the company pays dividends to cover the taxes of its stockholder. The dividend payments have been $216 million, $129 million and $40 million in FY 2021, 2020 and 2019 respectively. A large proportion of the company's debt, comprising senior secured notes and lease obligations, is not directly linked to policy rates or LIBOR. The senior secured notes have fixed coupons and the company's payments on lease obligations are linked to consumer price index/built-in fixed accelerators. The company's ABL revolver has floating interest expense linked to external base rates, and therefore, it is directly exposed to interest rate hikes.

The B3 rating on the senior secured notes is one notch below the B2 Corporate Family Rating. This reflects the senior secured notes' subordinated position to the company's ABL facility in the capital structure.

Social and governance considerations are material to the company's rating. Prime Healthcare's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting aggressive financial strategy, potential liability related to patient care, exposure to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, and regulatory and litigation risks. Prime Healthcare has highly negative credit exposure to governance risk considerations (G-4). The company has been investigated by the US Department of Justice in the past for alleged irregularities with physician referrals and improper billing practices. Prime Healthcare is owned by three family trusts connected to the company's founder. The company files its taxes as an S corporation and as such does not pay federal taxes. Prime Healthcare's highly negative credit risk exposure to social risk considerations (S-4), mainly reflects risks associated with responsible production which considers the company's potential liability related to patient care, as well as exposure to human capital, as the company relies on highly specialized labor to provide its services. The company is also exposed to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, which include government payors as well as subsidies governed by state legislations, as well as a push towards reducing overall healthcare costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates or its liquidity weakens, and if Prime Healthcare undertakes significant debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder initiatives. A downgrade could also ensue if the company experiences integration challenges related to future acquisitions or faces increased litigation risk. Finally, sustained negative free cash flow or debt/EBITDA sustained above 6.0 times could result in a rating downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Prime Healthcare improves its operating performance and liquidity. The ratings could also be upgraded if the company increases diversification of revenue by state and setting of care and if it is able to fund future acquisitions through internally generated cash and sustain debt to EBITDA below 5.0 times. The company's ability to remain in compliance with the terms of its corporate integrity agreement with the government would be needed for a rating upgrade.

Prime Healthcare Services, Inc., headquartered in Ontario, CA, is an owner and operator of acute care hospitals. The company currently owns and operates 31 hospitals with 6,542 licensed beds and manages the operations of 13 additional hospitals for Prime Healthcare Foundation, a not-for-profit public charity. The company's revenue for the twelve months that ended on September 30, 2022, was approximately $4.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

