Moody's downgrades PrimeSource Building Products' CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) of PriSo Acquisition Corporation, direct holding company of
PrimeSource Building Products, Inc. (collectively PrimeSource)
to B3 from B2 and the Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from
B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's
senior secured term loan to B3 from B2 and senior unsecured notes due
2023 to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.
The downgrade of PrimeSource's CFR to B3 reflects Moody's
expectation that revenue and profitability will deteriorate during to
2020 due to ongoing contraction in key end markets, resulting in
worsening key credit metrics and elevated leverage. "Despite
management's efforts to overcome steel tariff and improve pricing
over the last year, PrimeSource will face operating pressures due
to a decline in new housing starts and lower level of repair and remodeling
that will result in weakening credit metrics," according to
Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:
Downgrades:
..Issuer: PriSo Acquisition Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B3 from B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PriSo Acquisition Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
PrimeSource's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that key credit
metrics will worsen due to contraction in key end markets. Moody's
projects revenue declining by 12.5% in 2020 relative to
2019, some contraction in operating margin, and worsening
leverage. Moody's forecasts adjusted debt-to-LTM
EBITDA of 8.5 at year-end 2020. The rapid and widening
spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across the homebuilding
sector, a key end market for PrimeSource. Moody's has
a negative outlook for the US homebuilding sector.
However, Moody's expects that management will reduce its cost
structure to meet lower demand and generate free cash flow as the company
works through inventory, reduces capital expenditures and benefits
from low cash interest payments of about $50 million per year.
Additionally, PrimeSource has no near-term maturities.
Its revolving credit facility expiration springs forward to early 2022
if the senior secured term loan maturity is not extended from its current
due date later in 2022.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PrimeSource's
leverage will remain elevated and refinancing risk will rise as the term
loan becomes a current liability in mid-2021, which will
stress the company's liquidity at that time.
Governance factors we consider in PrimeSource's credit profile is
an aggressive financial strategy evidenced by high leverage. Further,
in a previous debt-financed dividend in Q3 2016, Platinum
Equity, through its affiliates, as the owner of PrimeSource,
extracted capital close to its entire investment in PrimeSource.
Moody's does not expect Platinum to reinvest capital in PrimeSource
nor defer its management fees, even though the company will likely
experience some financial pressures over the next year. Finally,
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is sustained below 5.0x
» Trends in end markets that can support organic growth
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA does not improve from the high
of 8.5x expected in 2020
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
PrimeSource Building Products, Inc., headquartered
in Irving, Texas, is a distributor of building materials,
selling its products and services to retailers and other distributors
for new housing construction and repair and remodeling activity.
Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was about $1.4
billion. PrimeSource is privately owned and does not disclose financial
information publicly.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution &
Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
