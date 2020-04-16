Moody's downgrades PrimeSource Building Products' CFR to B3; outlook negative

New York, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of PriSo Acquisition Corporation, direct holding company of PrimeSource Building Products, Inc. (collectively PrimeSource) to B3 from B2 and the Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's senior secured term loan to B3 from B2 and senior unsecured notes due 2023 to Caa2 from Caa1. The outlook remains negative.

The downgrade of PrimeSource's CFR to B3 reflects Moody's expectation that revenue and profitability will deteriorate during to 2020 due to ongoing contraction in key end markets, resulting in worsening key credit metrics and elevated leverage. "Despite management's efforts to overcome steel tariff and improve pricing over the last year, PrimeSource will face operating pressures due to a decline in new housing starts and lower level of repair and remodeling that will result in weakening credit metrics," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's actions:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: PriSo Acquisition Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PriSo Acquisition Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

PrimeSource's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectations that key credit metrics will worsen due to contraction in key end markets. Moody's projects revenue declining by 12.5% in 2020 relative to 2019, some contraction in operating margin, and worsening leverage. Moody's forecasts adjusted debt-to-LTM EBITDA of 8.5 at year-end 2020. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across the homebuilding sector, a key end market for PrimeSource. Moody's has a negative outlook for the US homebuilding sector.

However, Moody's expects that management will reduce its cost structure to meet lower demand and generate free cash flow as the company works through inventory, reduces capital expenditures and benefits from low cash interest payments of about $50 million per year. Additionally, PrimeSource has no near-term maturities. Its revolving credit facility expiration springs forward to early 2022 if the senior secured term loan maturity is not extended from its current due date later in 2022.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PrimeSource's leverage will remain elevated and refinancing risk will rise as the term loan becomes a current liability in mid-2021, which will stress the company's liquidity at that time.

Governance factors we consider in PrimeSource's credit profile is an aggressive financial strategy evidenced by high leverage. Further, in a previous debt-financed dividend in Q3 2016, Platinum Equity, through its affiliates, as the owner of PrimeSource, extracted capital close to its entire investment in PrimeSource. Moody's does not expect Platinum to reinvest capital in PrimeSource nor defer its management fees, even though the company will likely experience some financial pressures over the next year. Finally, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS:

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is sustained below 5.0x

» Trends in end markets that can support organic growth

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA does not improve from the high of 8.5x expected in 2020

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

PrimeSource Building Products, Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a distributor of building materials, selling its products and services to retailers and other distributors for new housing construction and repair and remodeling activity. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 was about $1.4 billion. PrimeSource is privately owned and does not disclose financial information publicly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

