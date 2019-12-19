Moody's downgrades Pro-Gest's CFR to Caa1 from B3; negative outlook

Milan, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today downgraded
Pro-Gest S.p.A.'s ("Pro-Gest"
or the "company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from
B3, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from
B3-PD and the rating on the company's €250 million guaranteed
senior unsecured notes due 2024 to Caa2 from Caa1. Pro-Gest
is an Italian vertically integrated producer of recycled paper,
containerboard, corrugated cardboard and packaging solutions.
The outlook remains negative.
"The ratings downgrade follows the company's weaker than expected
Q3 results, which have led to a further deterioration of its credit
metrics and liquidity," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's
Vice President -- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Pro-Gest.
"The rating action also reflects the uncertainties around (1) the
ongoing negotiation of covenant waivers with the lenders and overall plans
to shore up liquidity sources; (2) the authorization to resume production
activities in the Mantova plant; (3) the timely provision of the
guarantee for the payment suspension of the €47.5 million
antitrust fine imposed in August 2019; and (4) the operating performance
recovery in 2020 in a context of pricing pressures due to tough competition",
continued Ms. Maso.
A list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Pro-Gest's operating performance in Q3 2019 has been weaker
than Moody's expectations due to difficult trading conditions with
low selling prices, higher costs from the suspension of the Mantova
plant and the acquisition of Papergroup, and the extraordinary maintenance
shut-down of the Villa Lagarina and other key plants during the
month of August, which led to €6.5 million EBITDA loss.
The company's reported EBITDA in Q3 stood at €10 million down
from €23.5 million in Q3 2018. As a result, leverage
(as adjusted by Moody's) increased to around 7.1x on an LTM
basis September 2019 from 5.9x in June. Pro-Gest
also continued to burn cash during the quarter reducing its cash balances
to €60 million from €78 million in June.
As the operating environment remains challenging and the authorization
to start the production in Mantova is still under review by the relevant
authorities, Moody's does not expect any meaningful recovery
in profitability in the next 12 months. This will result in a breach
of the company's financial covenants included in the documentation
for €144 million of aggregate debt outstanding (mainly the €75
million mini bonds and €69 million bank loans) at the end of September.
Although the company has sought external advice to approach lenders for
a covenant waiver and to more broadly address its liquidity needs,
Moody's believes that the status of these negotiations could be
negatively affected by further delays in the environmental review process
of the Mantova paper mill, which the company expects to receive
in Q1 2020.
Furthermore, while Pro-Gest has obtained the suspension of
the payment of the €47.5 million antitrust fine for engaging
in alleged anti-competitive practices until a hearing scheduled
for the 8th July 2020, such suspension is subject to the provision
of a guarantee by the 7th of January. Failure to providing such
guarantee may lead to a payment of the fine in 20 monthly instalments
(as granted by the antitrust authority) ahead of the July hearing.
The continued uncertainty over the resumption of production at Mantova,
as well as the negotiation of the covenant waivers and the payment of
the fine, poses further pressure on the company's liquidity,
which is already very weak owing to a deteriorating operating performance
and the cash burn primarily linked to larger than anticipated working
capital outflows.
Moody's would like to draw attention to certain environmental and governance
considerations with respect to Pro-Gest. The lack of authorization
to produce at its Mantova mill resulted from environmental issues mainly
linked to the building of an incinerator in the plant. The suspension
of operations in Mantova lead to running costs of around €10 million
in 2019, depressing the company's EBITDA. However,
Moody's notes that Pro-Gest has, in its most recent
formal proposal, given up the possibility to build such incinerator
in an effort to resolve the matter and to resume production at Mantova,
and the administrative procedure is ongoing on this new basis.
From a corporate governance perspective, Moody's has factored
in the company's weak liquidity management, at a time when
operating performance has deteriorated.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Pro-Gest's liquidity as weak. Given
the lack of committed lines, the company relies on the €60
million of cash held on balance sheet at the end of September 2019,
€100 of uncommitted short term facilities (€72 million utilized
at the end September) and factoring arrangements, and the potential
sale of certain non-core assets to withstand its near term liquidity
needs such as mandatory debt repayments, committed investments,
the payment of the antitrust fine and part of its debt in case of a waiver
on covenants is not granted. Assuming the waiver on the covenants
is granted, Moody's expects that the company will deplete
its cash balance in Q3/Q4 2020, unless it secures additional liquidity
sources in the coming months.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Caa1-PD PDR is in line with the CFR. This is based on
a 50% recovery rate, as typical for transactions with both
bond and bank debt. The Caa2 rating on the senior unsecured notes
due 2024 is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the large amount
of debt sitting in the operating subsidiaries that are not guaranteeing
the notes and considered senior to the notes. The capital structure
includes an export credit facility of €40 million, medium-and
long-term facilities of €104 million, Italian mini bonds
of €85 million, and finance leases of €18 million.
The 2024 notes are unsecured and guaranteed by the issuer and certain
subsidiaries, which accounted for 60% of total assets on
an aggregated basis, 79% of consolidated revenue and other
income, and 62% of EBITDA on an aggregated basis (gross of
intragroup transactions) as of June 2019.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on Pro-Gest's ratings reflects the uncertainty
on the prospects for both operational and liquidity improvement,
including (1) the company's plans to unwind the significant working
capital build-up, reduce its expansion capital expenditures
and improve its free cash flow generation; (2) its ability to timely
renegotiate its financial covenants and address its liquidity needs;
(3) the amount, timing and terms of the payment of the antitrust
fine; and (4) the authorisation to restart the activities at its
Mantova facility.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Upward pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the near term but could
arise over time if Pro-Gest's operating performance were to improve
driven by increasing volumes and selling prices and the resumption of
activity in Mantova resulting in (1) its profitability (EBITDA margin)
to be maintained around the high teens in percentage terms; (2) Moody's
adjusted debt/EBITDA to stay below 7.0x debt/EBITDA on a sustainable
basis; (3) improved free cash flow generation; and (4) the setup
of a stronger and more permanent liquidity platform.
Downward pressure on the ratings could develop if the company's
performance and liquidity continue to deteriorate, for example if
the company fails to agree on a covenant waiver on a timely manner,
or if it fails to secure additional liquidity sources in the coming months.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Pro-Gest S.p.A.
Downgrades:
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Treviso (Italy), Pro-Gest S.p.A.
is an Italian vertically integrated producer of recycled paper,
containerboard, corrugated cardboard and packaging solutions.
The company operates three recycling plants, six paper mills,
four corrugators, eight packaging plants, and two tissue converting
plants or overall 23 production facilities, all located in Italy,
and employs over 1,100 people.
For the last twelve months ended 30 September 2019, Pro-Gest
reported core revenue of around €450 million and EBITDA of €77
million (Moody's adjusted before the provision for the antitrust
fine). The company is family owned, and Bruno Zago,
who founded Pro-Gest in 1973, is also its CEO.
