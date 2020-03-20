Moody's downgrades Pro-Gest's CFR to Caa2 from Caa1; negative outlook

Milan, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) has today downgraded
Pro-Gest S.p.A.'s ("Pro-Gest"
or the "company") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from
Caa1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD
from Caa1-PD and the rating on the company's €250 million
senior unsecured notes due 2024 to Caa3 from Caa2. Pro-Gest
is an Italian vertically integrated producer of recycled paper,
containerboard, corrugated cardboard and packaging solutions.
The outlook remains negative.
"The ratings downgrade reflects the spread of the coronavirus across
Italy and Europe and the resulting weakening operating conditions which
will hamper the performance recovery of Pro-Gest, at least
for 2020, at a time when the company's liquidity is extremely
fragile, its performance is already suffering from weaker volumes
and lower prices, and it remains exposed to regulatory/legal developments
related to its Mantova plant and the payment of the anti-trust
fine," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President
-- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Pro-Gest.
A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action reflects the weakening macroeconomic and operating conditions
that the company is facing on the back of the coronavirus outbreak across
Italy and Europe which will hamper the performance recovery of Pro-Gest
in 2020 at the time when its liquidity is very tight.
While it is difficult to assess the impact at this point in time,
as it depends on the length and severity of the outbreak, Moody's
expects that Pro-Gest's sales volumes could be negatively
affected in 2020 because of its large exposure to Italy, where 90%
of its sales are generated, and to certain cyclical end-markets
such as manufacturing, chemicals and fashion retail, albeit
over 66% of sales derive from more resilient food end-markets.
Moody's baseline scenario currently assumes a 0.5%
decline in GDP in Italy in 2020. Potential fall in sales volumes
combined with low selling prices, which are not showing signs of
stabilisation, will only be partially mitigated by lower energy
costs, and will constrain the recovery in Pro-Gest's
operating performance.
Despite the company has successfully achieved a waiver for the covenants
in its €75 million mini bonds and €59 million loans outstanding
for the December 2019 and June 2020 test dates, Moody's expects
that Pro-Gest will be in breach of covenants at the end of December
2020, even if it obtains the authorisation to start the production
activities in Mantova, an event which could also be further delayed
given the current restrictions in Italy.
In order to complete the covenant waivers, the company has agreed
to an accelerated amortisation profile for one of the mini bonds resulting
in an incremental €7 million repayment to be paid between March and
April 2020, further pressuring an already weak liquidity.
The company relies only on cash on balance sheet cash and short-term
uncommitted lines, as Pro-Gest has not completed a process
to secure any additional external liquidity funding in the past few months.
Moody's understands that the company is currently seeking additional
sources of liquidity including the disposal of assets, mostly of
one subsidiary company for €40 million in 2020 and €18 million
in 2022, inventory reduction, factoring or reverse factoring
arrangements for €45 million, and the potential equity injection
from a strategic investor. However, there is a high risk
that some of these transactions could be suspended or postponed in light
of the unprecedented environment owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
Lastly, Pro-Gest might have to start repaying the €47.5
million antitrust fine for engaging in alleged anti-competitive
practices in 20 monthly instalments if it does not obtain a payment suspension
(until the final decision of the Administrative Court). Moody's
notes that the company has already paid €2.4 million of this
fine in February.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The paper packaging sector
could be affected to a degree by this shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
Pro-Gest's credit profile, including its exposure to
Italy and to certain cyclical end-markets, combined with
a challenging trading environment characterised by low selling prices,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Pro-Gest remains vulnerable to the outbreak
continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the impact on Pro-Gest of the breadth and severity of
the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
The lack of authorization to produce at its Mantova mill resulted from
environmental issues mainly linked to the building of an incinerator in
the plant. The suspension of operations in Mantova have led to
running costs of around €10 million through Q3 2019, depressing
the company's EBITDA. However, Moody's notes that Pro-Gest
has, in its most recent formal proposal, given up the possibility
to build such incinerator in an effort to resolve the matter and to resume
production at Mantova, and the administrative procedure is ongoing
under this assumption. From a corporate governance perspective,
Moody's has factored in the company's weak liquidity management,
at a time when operating performance has deteriorated.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's considers Pro-Gest's liquidity as very weak.
Given the lack of committed lines, the company relies on the €39
million of cash held on balance sheet and €63 million availability
under €150 million of uncommitted short-term facilities at
the end of February 2020 to support its near-term liquidity needs
such as mandatory debt repayments, committed investments,
and the payment of the antitrust fine. Moody's expects that
the company will deplete its cash balance by Q2/Q3 2020, unless
it secures additional liquidity sources, including the envisaged
sale of non-core assets, new funds from committed credit
lines or a strategic equity partner.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Caa2-PD PDR is in line with the CFR. This is based on
a 50% family recovery rate, as typical for transactions with
both bond and bank debt. The Caa3 rating on the senior unsecured
notes due 2024 is one notch below the CFR, reflecting the large
amount of debt sitting at operating subsidiaries that are not guaranteeing
the notes and considered senior to the notes. The capital structure
includes an export credit facility of €36 million, medium-and
long-term facilities of €48 million, Italian mini bonds
of €75 million, and finance leases of €19.7 million.
The 2024 notes are unsecured and guaranteed by the issuer and certain
subsidiaries, which accounted for 60% of total assets on
an aggregated basis, 79% of consolidated revenue and other
income, and 62% of EBITDA (gross of intragroup transactions)
as of June 2019.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on Pro-Gest's ratings reflects the high
uncertainty over any recovery prospects for the company's performance
and liquidity on the back of deteriorating trading conditions and a heightening
risk of near-term default on upcoming debt service obligations.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Upward pressure on the ratings is unlikely in the short term but the outlook
on the ratings could be stabilised if the company (1) sets up a stronger
and permanent liquidity platform through committed credit lines,
or other external liquidity sources, including the completion of
the sale of non-core assets by the end of Q1; (2) obtains
the authorization to resume the production activities in Mantova;
and (3) demonstrates signs of improving its operating performance in a
very challenging operating environment.
Downward pressure on the ratings could develop if (1) the company's
performance and liquidity continue to deteriorate, for example if
the company fails to secure additional liquidity sources in the coming
months, or (2) recovery prospects for debtholders weaken in a potential
debt restructuring scenario.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Pro-Gest S.p.A.
Downgrades:
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa2 from Caa1
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Treviso (Italy), Pro-Gest S.p.A.
is an Italian vertically integrated producer of recycled paper,
containerboard, corrugated cardboard and packaging solutions.
The company operates three recycling plants, six paper mills,
four corrugators, eight packaging plants, and two tissue converting
plants or overall 23 production facilities, all located in Italy,
and employs over 1,100 people.
For the last twelve months ended 30 September 2019, Pro-Gest
reported core revenue of around €450 million and EBITDA of €77
million (Moody's adjusted, before the provision for the antitrust
fine). The company is family owned, and Bruno Zago,
who founded Pro-Gest in 1973, is also its CEO.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Donatella Maso
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454