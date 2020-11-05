Moody's downgrades Pronovias' CFR to Caa2; Outlook remains negative

Senior secured bank credit facilities downgraded to Caa1 from B3
Paris, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) of CatLuxe Acquisition S.a.r.l.
("Pronovias" or "the company") to Caa2 from Caa1, its probability
of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD.
Concurrently, the rating agency has downgraded CatLuxe S.a.r.l.'s
senior secured bank credit facilities, consisting of a EUR215 million
Term Loan B (TLB) and a EUR45 million revolving credit facility (RCF)
to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains negative on both entities.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations that Pronovias'
credit metrics and liquidity will remain very weak over the next 12 months
because of the prolonged coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Despite showing some sequential improvement from the spring lockdown period,
Pronovias' earnings have been significantly hit by the pandemic
this year, with an EBITDA decline of 81% for the year-to-date
September 2020 to €5.5 million (as reported by the company)
from €29 million during the same period in 2019.
Moody's expects a rebound of Pronovias' sales and earnings
in the next 18 months because many weddings have been rescheduled to 2021.
However, Moody's forecasts Pronovias' leverage (gross debt
to EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's) to remain above 10x in 2021,
from over 30x in 2020. Despite some recovery in trading performance
expected in 2021, Moody's believes that the company would
present an unsustainable capital structure over time, and that this
could present challenges for the company to meet it debt maturities when
they fall due in 2023.
The recent resumption of government restrictions as well as social distancing
measures will likely curb demand for weddings and hence the company's
products in the next 18 months. Some major markets where Pronovias
is present, like Italy, Spain, UK and France,
have recently imposed partial curfews or even full lockdowns, with
non-essential store closures, some bans on venues or specific
limits on the number of people who can attend ceremonies. Moody's
sees an elevated risk of further weakness in demand in the next 18 months
as macroeconomic prospects are weakening and the number of coronavirus
cases is rising across many countries.
The company's liquidity is highly dependent on cash receipts from
customers. Moody's believes that the resumption of governments'
restrictions in Europe, and potential store lockdowns, will
further weaken the company's already stretched liquidity profile.
As of end-September 2020, the company had very limited liquidity
cushion with only €6.0 million of cash and cash equivalents
and had fully drawn its committed RCF of €45 million. Despite
the company's ongoing efforts to contain costs, capital spending
and improve working capital management, Moody's expects free
cash flows to be negative in the next 12 months. Moody's
believes that it is highly likely that beyond raising additional bank
facilities Pronovias' sponsor will need to further inject equity
to support the company's liquidity.
Moody's expects headroom under the company's springing net
leverage covenant to be very limited in the next 18 months. This
covenant test has been waived until Q1-2021. Under this
covenant, which is tested when drawings exceed 40% under
the company's revolving credit facility (RCF), net leverage
shall not exceed 9.18x in any quarter (12.7x as of the end
of September 2020).
Pronovias is owned by BC Partners, which, as is often the
case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals,
can favor shareholders over creditors, and can have high tolerance
for leverage or acquisitions, as illustrated by the company's
acquisitive expansion strategy in recent years. At the same time,
the company's sponsor shareholder injected €5 million of equity in
December 2019 to support the business operations, a credit positive.
While Pronovias' financial reporting quality improved in recent periods,
Moody's believes that the company applies numerous EBITDA add-backs
and as such the headline EBITDA reported by the company is significantly
higher than the cash actually generated by its operating activities.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The Caa1 instrument rating assigned to the senior secured credit facilities
is one notch above the Caa2 CFR, reflecting its seniority over the
€72 million second-lien loan. The senior secured credit
facilities comprise a €215 million TLB and a €45 million RCF.
The PDR of Caa2-PD is in line with the CFR. The PDR reflects
the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a covenant-light
debt package. The pari passu RCF has a springing net leverage covenant
only tested when drawings exceed 40% of total commitments.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for bridal
wear industry, with risks of extended social restrictions causing
further strain on the company's already weak credit ratios and stretched
liquidity. The outlook also incorporates the preexisting execution
risks arising from recent acquisitions and the implementation of the company's
strategy plan to develop its retail operations before the pandemic.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term and any positive
rating pressure is unlikely to arise until the coronavirus outbreak has
been brought under control and it is evident that consumer sentiment and
social distancing are no longer affecting Pronovias' business operations.
Over time, positive pressure could emerge if (1) the company generates
sustained revenue growth and records earnings improvement such that its
EBITDA is back to historical levels (Moody's-adjusted EBITDA
of €52 million in 2018), (2) its Moody's-adjusted gross
debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 7.0x, (3) it generates positive
free cash flow, and (4) it displays an adequate rather than weak
liquidity profile.
Conversely, negative rating pressure could develop if Pronovias'
liquidity deteriorates further such that the company looks likely to run
out of liquidity and that any liquidity shortfall is unlikely to be met
by additional debt or an equity injection. Negative pressure could
also arise if there is evidence of an increased likelihood of default
or a distressed exchange.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
CatLuxe Acquisition S.a.r.l. (Pronovias) is
an international bridal wear company with a presence in 95 countries.
In 2019, the company reported net sales and EBITDA (as adjusted
by the company) of €160.6 million and €43.4 million,
respectively. The company is mostly present in Europe (around 69%
of sales). The company's largest markets are Spain (22%
of sales), followed by Italy (21%) and the US (12.5%).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Guillaume Leglise
AVP-Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454