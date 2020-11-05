Moody's downgrades Pronovias' CFR to Caa2; Outlook remains negative

Senior secured bank credit facilities downgraded to Caa1 from B3

Paris, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of CatLuxe Acquisition S.a.r.l. ("Pronovias" or "the company") to Caa2 from Caa1, its probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency has downgraded CatLuxe S.a.r.l.'s senior secured bank credit facilities, consisting of a EUR215 million Term Loan B (TLB) and a EUR45 million revolving credit facility (RCF) to Caa1 from B3. The outlook remains negative on both entities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectations that Pronovias' credit metrics and liquidity will remain very weak over the next 12 months because of the prolonged coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Despite showing some sequential improvement from the spring lockdown period, Pronovias' earnings have been significantly hit by the pandemic this year, with an EBITDA decline of 81% for the year-to-date September 2020 to €5.5 million (as reported by the company) from €29 million during the same period in 2019.

Moody's expects a rebound of Pronovias' sales and earnings in the next 18 months because many weddings have been rescheduled to 2021. However, Moody's forecasts Pronovias' leverage (gross debt to EBITDA as adjusted by Moody's) to remain above 10x in 2021, from over 30x in 2020. Despite some recovery in trading performance expected in 2021, Moody's believes that the company would present an unsustainable capital structure over time, and that this could present challenges for the company to meet it debt maturities when they fall due in 2023.

The recent resumption of government restrictions as well as social distancing measures will likely curb demand for weddings and hence the company's products in the next 18 months. Some major markets where Pronovias is present, like Italy, Spain, UK and France, have recently imposed partial curfews or even full lockdowns, with non-essential store closures, some bans on venues or specific limits on the number of people who can attend ceremonies. Moody's sees an elevated risk of further weakness in demand in the next 18 months as macroeconomic prospects are weakening and the number of coronavirus cases is rising across many countries.

The company's liquidity is highly dependent on cash receipts from customers. Moody's believes that the resumption of governments' restrictions in Europe, and potential store lockdowns, will further weaken the company's already stretched liquidity profile. As of end-September 2020, the company had very limited liquidity cushion with only €6.0 million of cash and cash equivalents and had fully drawn its committed RCF of €45 million. Despite the company's ongoing efforts to contain costs, capital spending and improve working capital management, Moody's expects free cash flows to be negative in the next 12 months. Moody's believes that it is highly likely that beyond raising additional bank facilities Pronovias' sponsor will need to further inject equity to support the company's liquidity.

Moody's expects headroom under the company's springing net leverage covenant to be very limited in the next 18 months. This covenant test has been waived until Q1-2021. Under this covenant, which is tested when drawings exceed 40% under the company's revolving credit facility (RCF), net leverage shall not exceed 9.18x in any quarter (12.7x as of the end of September 2020).

Pronovias is owned by BC Partners, which, as is often the case in highly levered, private-equity-sponsored deals, can favor shareholders over creditors, and can have high tolerance for leverage or acquisitions, as illustrated by the company's acquisitive expansion strategy in recent years. At the same time, the company's sponsor shareholder injected €5 million of equity in December 2019 to support the business operations, a credit positive. While Pronovias' financial reporting quality improved in recent periods, Moody's believes that the company applies numerous EBITDA add-backs and as such the headline EBITDA reported by the company is significantly higher than the cash actually generated by its operating activities.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The Caa1 instrument rating assigned to the senior secured credit facilities is one notch above the Caa2 CFR, reflecting its seniority over the €72 million second-lien loan. The senior secured credit facilities comprise a €215 million TLB and a €45 million RCF.

The PDR of Caa2-PD is in line with the CFR. The PDR reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate resulting from a covenant-light debt package. The pari passu RCF has a springing net leverage covenant only tested when drawings exceed 40% of total commitments.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for bridal wear industry, with risks of extended social restrictions causing further strain on the company's already weak credit ratios and stretched liquidity. The outlook also incorporates the preexisting execution risks arising from recent acquisitions and the implementation of the company's strategy plan to develop its retail operations before the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the short term and any positive rating pressure is unlikely to arise until the coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control and it is evident that consumer sentiment and social distancing are no longer affecting Pronovias' business operations.

Over time, positive pressure could emerge if (1) the company generates sustained revenue growth and records earnings improvement such that its EBITDA is back to historical levels (Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of €52 million in 2018), (2) its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA is sustainably below 7.0x, (3) it generates positive free cash flow, and (4) it displays an adequate rather than weak liquidity profile.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could develop if Pronovias' liquidity deteriorates further such that the company looks likely to run out of liquidity and that any liquidity shortfall is unlikely to be met by additional debt or an equity injection. Negative pressure could also arise if there is evidence of an increased likelihood of default or a distressed exchange.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

CatLuxe Acquisition S.a.r.l. (Pronovias) is an international bridal wear company with a presence in 95 countries. In 2019, the company reported net sales and EBITDA (as adjusted by the company) of €160.6 million and €43.4 million, respectively. The company is mostly present in Europe (around 69% of sales). The company's largest markets are Spain (22% of sales), followed by Italy (21%) and the US (12.5%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

