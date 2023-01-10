Moody's downgrades Pronovias to Ca; outlook remains negative

Paris, January 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) of CatLuxe Acquisition S.a.r.l. (Pronovias or the company) to Ca from Caa2, and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to C-PD from Caa2-PD. Concurrently, the rating agency has downgraded the ratings of CatLuxe S.a.r.l.'s senior secured bank credit facilities, consisting of a EUR215 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) and a EUR45 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) to Ca from Caa1. The outlook remains negative on both entities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of Pronovias' CFR and PDR reflects Moody's view that the company's probability of default, including the potential for a restructuring that Moody's considers a distressed exchange, is very high over the near term. The company disclosed on 20 December 2022 that BC Partners, the company's existing shareholder, and the company's lenders, led by Bain Capital, have entered into a binding agreement to recapitalise the company.

As a result of the proposed debt restructuring, expected to conclude by the end of March 2023, the company's debt leverage will be meaningfully lower and its interest burden considerably reduced. A new money senior secured loan of approximately EUR110 million will serve to refinance existing bridge loans and will improve the company's liquidity, with approximately EUR 40 million cash flows injected into the business and approximately EUR 20 million cash on balance sheet at closing. The existing senior secured bank credit facilities lenders will become the new majority shareholders of Pronovias and will receive a new w EUR 78 million PIK loan stapled to equity and subordinated to the proposed new money senior secured loan. Based on these transaction terms, which also include the full equitisation of the current second lien debt and shareholder loan, Moody's considers that a Ca CFR and a Ca rating in respect of the existing senior secured bank credit facilities are appropriate.

The execution risks on the transaction are limited as the new money senior secured debt is backstopped by an ad hoc group of first lien lenders and the parties have entered into a legally binding agreement that formalises the transaction.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations have been a key driver of the rating action reflecting the lack of explicit support offered by Pronovias' shareholders while creditors will incur a loss through the debt restructuring to enhance the company's liquidity position and reduce its debt burden. Moody's Governance Issuer Profile Score (IPS) remains G-5 (very highly negative) and the company Credit Impact Score remains CIS-5 (very highly negative).

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the high likelihood of default on the senior secured first lien bank credit facilities over the coming months, if the announced debt restructuring transaction concludes successfully.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term but could arise if a sustainable capital structure is put in place following a restructuring.

Conversely, downward pressure could arise if expected recovery rates for lenders are lower than Moody's current expectations.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

CatLuxe Acquisition S.a.r.l. (Pronovias) is an international bridal wear company with a presence in 95 countries. In 2021, the company reported net sales and EBITDA (as adjusted by the company) of €104.0 million and €16.0 million, respectively. The company is mostly present in Europe (around 67% of sales). The company's largest markets are Italy (22% of sales), followed by Spain (17%) and the US (18%).

