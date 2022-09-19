Moody's downgrades Prosol to B3 from B2, stable outlook

Paris, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and to B3-PD from B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of ZF Invest ("Prosol" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 Prosol's EUR1,382 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2028 and the EUR250 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the CFR to B3 reflects a sharp decrease in profitability resulting from price investment and reducing volumes in the first half of 2022 in addition to growing cost inflation and loss-making new format openings. This has resulted in a significant EBITDA reduction as of 30 June 2022 and a very high leverage, with Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA estimated to be around 11.9x for the fiscal year ending September 2022 (fiscal 2022). Excluding the €189 million outstanding convertible bond, leverage is forecast to be 10.9x in fiscal 2022.

The B3 CFR is also constrained by the company's aggressive financial policy in light of a dividend recapitalisation in 2021, EUR 107 million worth of debt to finance a bolt-on acquisition and capital expenditures during 2022 and execution risks associated with the company's expansion strategy in a context of deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in France. The company's ambitious expansion plan constrains the rating because new operations undergo a ramp-up phase before reaching break even in terms of earnings, which in turn initially depresses the company's overall earnings and free cash flows. The concentration of its earnings in France is another credit weakness reflected in the rating.

Despite these weaknesses the company maintains an adequate liquidity profile, which includes EUR164 million cash on balance sheet and EUR160 million undrawn senior secured revolving credit facility as of 30 June 2022 and a track record of positive free cash flow generation until 2021. The CFR also reflects the company's long track record of sales and EBITDA growth, which came to a halt in fiscal 2022, and Moody's expectation that the company will be able to restore its profitability close to historic levels. Moody's expects profitability will benefit from a ramp up of recent store openings, a less aggressive promotional strategy and supportive social trends including customer preferences for fresh and healthy products, currently affected by weaker disposable income. The CFR also reflects the company's ability to source high-quality products from farmers because of their close relationships.

The leverage increase in fiscal 2022 takes also into account the ramp up costs linked to the growth of Prosol's digital business, small format stores and Italian operations. As these activities ramp up, Moody's expects Prosol will reduce its leverage towards 7.5x in the next 18-24 months. Moody's calculations of Prosol's leverage also include around EUR189 million of convertible bonds at ZF Invest. Moody's recognizes that these convertible bonds have equity like characteristics and are fully subordinated to the company's debt, but these do not meet the requirements for equity treatment under Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology. Moody's gross adjusted leverage excluding the EUR189 million outstanding convertible bond would be 10.9x in fiscal 2022 and 8.1x in fiscal 2023.

Governance and social risks were key rating drivers for the rating action. Prosol has high governance risks (G-4) reflecting, among other things, its aggressive financial strategy and tolerance for a high leverage. Despite its already high leverage resulting from a dividend recapitalization in 2021 and despite pressure on profitability in 2022 due to its costly expansion strategy, the company still raised EUR107 million additional debt in 2022 to fund bolt on acquisitions, a further signal of an aggressive financial policy. The decision to maintain a stable outlook, as opposed to negative, is, among other things, supported by social trends including customer preferences for fresh and healthy products, although currently affected by decreasing purchasing power due to high inflation and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in France.

LIQUIDITY

Prosol's liquidity is adequate because of the EUR 164 million cash balance and the EUR160 million undrawn senior secured RCF as of June 2022, expected to be almost fully undrawn in fiscal 2022, but negative, albeit improving, free cash flow in most quarters during the next 12-18 months because of high capital expenditure in relation with the investment policy of the company.

Moody's expects that the company will continue to improve its free cash flow in the next 12 to 18 months on the back of the ramp up of recent store openings and recovering margins, and by 2024 be able to generate positive free cash flows and cover capital expenditure needs, which will be around 5% of sales (excluding lease payments).

The senior secured RCF is subject to a 11.0x net leverage ratio covenant tested when drawings net of cash exceed 40% of total commitments. The company maintains significant capacity over the covenant limit as of June 2022.

The company has no immediate refinancing needs as the senior secured TLB matures in 2028.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The EUR1,382 million senior secured term loan B and the EUR250 million senior secured revolving credit facility raised by ZF Invest are rated B3, in line with the CFR. This reflects the pari passu capital structure and the presence of upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries of the group. The outstanding EUR 189 million convertible bonds are fully subordinated to the senior secured debt. The B3-PD probability of default rating, in line with the CFR, reflects our hypothetical recovery rate of 50%, which we believe is appropriate for a capital structure comprising bank debt and with a single springing covenant under the senior secured RCF with significant headroom.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity, supported by improving free cash flows, expected to turn positive within the next 24 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to improve its profitability and its EBITDA in absolute terms as a result of a ramping-up of new stores and less aggressive promotional activity compared to 2022. The stable outlook also reflects the expectation that leverage will decrease towards 8x in the next 12 to 18 months driven by higher EBITDA and that the company's Moody's Adjusted EBIT/Interest expense returns above 1.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could arise in the event there is a sustained decline in Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA ratio to comfortably below 7.5x, a track record of positive free cash flow generation and a more conservative financial policy.

Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if Prosol's profitability and free cash flow generation fails to improve, if Moody's Adjusted EBIT/Interest expense remains below 1.0x or if leverage does not decrease from current levels towards 8x over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's could also consider downgrading the rating in of the event there is a material financial underperformance of Grand Frais' partners if this leads to a disruption in footfall in Grand Frais stores.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Chaponnay, France, Prosol is the largest member of the Grand Frais group, a store network focused on fresh quality products. Each Grand Frais store is 1,000 square meters large and sells five different types of products: fruit and vegetable, fish and dairy, which are managed by Prosol and meat and grocery products, which are managed by third parties.

Prosol controls 50% of the Grand Frais group and the remainder is equally split between two private companies, Calsun and Despinasse. Prosol generated €2.3 billion revenue in fiscal 2021 and had 317 stores as of 30 June 2022.

Prosol was founded by Denis Dumont, who retains a minority stake and exerts a meaningful influence on the group's strategy. The company is managed by an experienced team led by Hervé Vallat, the CEO, who joined the company in 2014, Fabien Kermorgant, the Deputy CEO, who joined the company in 2019, and Pierre Leverger, the CFO, who joined Prosol in 2018. Prosol's majority shareholder is Ardian, a European private equity company.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

