Moody's downgrades Providence St. Joseph Health (WA) to A1; outlook stable

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the ratings on Providence St. Joseph Health, WA's revenue bond debt to A1 and A1/VMIG1 from Aa3 and Aa3/VMIG1. At this time, we are also downgrading the debt of St. Joseph Health System, CA (which is a part of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH), and following a credit substitution in October 2016, has the same security as debt issued by PSJH) to A1 from Aa3. Total debt outstanding (following the disaffiliation with Hoag Hospital) is $6.3 billion. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A1 is driven by the disaffiliation with Hoag Hospital, and the expectation that weaker operating, balance sheet, and debt measures will continue for the time being. PSJH disaffiliated with Hoag effective January 31, 2022, and the result was to reduce unrestricted cash and investments by $2.9 billion (23% of PSJH's total), reduce debt by $573 million (just 8% of PSJH's total), and reduce operating cashflow (proforma 2021) by $303 million (43% of PSJH's total in 2021; in 2019 and 2020 the average was more typical at 14.5%). The disaffiliation has occurred at a time when PSJH is facing a host of other challenges, including significant and persistent operating pressures, variable utilization, and weaker liquidity (excluding Medicare advance payments and deferred payroll tax), making it more difficult for PSJH to absorb the impact at its previous rating level. Other ongoing challenges include pressure from payers, exposure to labor unions, material competition in many markets, the reliance on temporary labor, and persistent underperformance in certain markets, including the Puget Sound and Southern California.

The A1 rating and stable outlook reflects our expectation that PSJH will continue to benefit from a number of well-established and organization-defining strengths which should provide PSJH with a certain amount of stability at the A1 level. These include: a large, mostly contiguous, service area covering much of the western united states; a very large revenue base of over $25 billion; leading market share in all of its markets; diversification and continuous investment of cashflows; and an integrated care delivery platform which includes significant inpatient and outpatient services, employed physicians, and a health plan. We expect PSJH to continue to grow its operating platform, generate additional revenue growth, and generally maintain its current amount of leverage.

Affirmation of the VMIG 1 short-term ratings on debt supported by standby bond purchase agreements reflects the agreements with - and the credit quality of - the corresponding banks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating, debt, and liquidity measures will not weaken from their current proforma levels (incorporating the disaffiliation with Hoag), and that all measures will slowly improve over time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained, improved performance levels, together with improvement in debt and balance sheet measures

- Short term rating: not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to improve operating performance

- Further weakening of balance sheet and debt measures- Short-term rating: Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

All outstanding bonds (whether issued originally by Providence Health & Services (PHS), St. Joseph Health System (SJHS), or PSJH) are secured by the same obligated group and are subject to the same master trust indenture (originally associated with PHS's bonds). Bonds are joint and several, unsecured obligations of the obligated group, which include most components of the system other than the health plan. In fiscal 2021, the obligated group represented approximately 81% of total system revenues, and 82% of assets. Covenants are limited to a maximum annual debt service coverage test of 1.1 times. Failure to pass results is a consultant call-in (not an event of default).

PROFILE

PSJH is a multi-state, not-for-profit healthcare system formed on July 1, 2016, and comprised of Providence Health & Services (PHS) and St. Joseph Health System (SJHS). The organization is headquartered in Renton, Washington (the historic corporate headquarters of PHS) and has a second base of operations in Orange County (the historic corporate headquarters for SJHS). PSJH is co-sponsored by Providence Ministries and St. Joseph Health Ministry, and is active in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Montana, California, and Texas. Annual revenues (excluding Hoag) are over $25 billion.

