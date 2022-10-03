New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the senior secured bond rating and funding obligation of Provident Group – EMU Properties LLC to Caa1 from B3 and has revised the outlook to negative from ratings under review. The bonds were initially issued by Arizona Industrial Development Authority, which lent the proceeds to Provident Group – EMU Properties LLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Caa1 reflects an expected 10% enrollment decline in Fall 2022 that will undermine revenue recovery and further erode cash on hand. The project expects to be able to cover a modest shortfall for the November payment from funds in the Debt Service Reserve. But, debt service coverage is expected to remain very narrow over the next 6 months, with enrollment unlikely to increase in Winter 2023 and a higher debt service payment due in May 2023. The rating action also acknowledges the recent filing of a notice of default by the senior bond trustee against the borrower, which exposes the project to acceleration or other remedies. The notice of default alleges a technical default relating to missed payments under the Loan Agreement dating from May 2021. The borrower disputes this and represents that there is no default. The trustee's notice does not specify how or if the default can be cured. A continuing event of default that allows the trustee to pursue remedies adds incremental risk for the project during this period.

The Caa1 rating reflects the project's significant challenges as enrollment has declined 25% over the last four years and a higher share of students are taking courses online versus on-campus. This has significantly lowered cash flow and eroded liquidity. The project is increasingly reliant on a recovery in parking activity to provide revenue to meet expenses and rebuild cash balances, but we expect this will be pressured going forward by challenging in-state demographics and a hybrid/on-line offering that impacts how students and faculty use the campus and purchase parking. The financial flexibility of the project is significantly constrained and we do not anticipate any extraordinary support from the sponsor or the university.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects significant uncertainty as to the ultimate level of cash flow to support debt service as student enrollment and on-campus activity remain challenged. A resurgence of COVID or health concerns among employees and students could lead to a reduction or suspension of on-campus activities affecting parking sales over the next 12-18 months. A materially lower level of students and faculty/staff at the main campus will provide insufficient cash flow for the project to cover operating and debt service expenses, resulting in further pressure on liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Strong and sustained recovery in parking demand that restores financial metrics and liquidity to 2019 levels

• Equity injection, compensation or other actions that improve cash flow and restore reserves

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• If there is an expectation that liquidity will be significantly depleted

• Projections following Fall 2022 enrollment show an increasing likelihood that reserves will be insufficient to cover debt service requirements

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361401. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

In January 2018, Eastern Michigan University, MI (EMU) entered into a concession agreement with Preston Hollow Capital, LLC (PHC), concerning the operation, maintenance and improvement of the EMU parking system. Pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement, PHC has assigned its right, title and interest in and to the concession agreement to Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC ("Provident"), a single-member special purpose entity incorporated in Arizona.

Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC is owned by a sole member, Provident Resources Group Inc., a Georgia 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that is exempt from federal income tax. In exchange for an upfront payment of $55 million, which was paid in April 2018, the concession agreement grants Provident the exclusive and irrevocable right to collect parking fees and to operate and maintain the parking system for a term of 35 years.

The parking system consists primarily of surface lots located within a relatively compact, 1.5 square mile area at the main campus of EMU in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Provident has retained LAZ Parking Midwest, LLC, as operator pursuant to an operations and maintenance agreement and LAZ Parking Realty Investors, LLC, as asset manager pursuant to an asset management agreement.

