New York, February 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 the ratings assigned to Provident Group – EMU Properties LLC's (Provident EMU) senior secured obligations, including the senior secured revenue bonds. The bonds were initially issued by Arizona Industrial Development Authority, AZ, which lent the proceeds to Provident EMU . The outlook is negative

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Arizona Industrial Development Authority, AZ

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

..Issuer: Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Provident Group - EMU Properties LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Caa2 reflects continuing revenue shortfalls that are eroding liquidity and raising the risk of default, with the project facing a large projected shortfall for the May 1 debt service payment that will largely if not entirely deplete the remaining liquidity. We estimate debt service coverage of 0.65x-0.75x over the next 12 months, amid ongoing enrollment declines and a large share of students taking classes online. These factors limit the prospect of meaningful near-term revenue growth, and with the expected depletion of existing funds on hand, the project will be increasingly challenged to manage debt service absent new external resources or other supportive financial actions. Today's rating action reflects the view that we do not anticipate any extraordinary support from the sponsor or the university.

The Caa2 rating reflects the project's significant longer term challenges, with diminished revenue generating potential given material and ongoing enrollment declines and a high share of students taking courses online versus on-campus. The current credit profile acknowledges various ongoing disputes between project parties, including multiple claims for compensation by the concessionaire, and the growing potential for litigation between the concessionaire and the university owing to each party's interpretation of the concession agreement.

The project's ability to grow revenues to meet expenses and rebuild cash balances will be challenged by weak in-state demographics, the university's modest market position for attracting new enrollment and a more extensive hybrid course offering than existed pre-COVID. That said, enrollment declines at the university could stabilize, the project remains well positioned to serve parking demand at the campus, and the concession runs for 30 more years, all of which could support longer-term revenue prospects.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects significant uncertainty as to Provident EMU's ability to generate sufficient internal cash flow to support debt service as student enrollment and on-campus activity remain challenged, causing a strain on liquidity sources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

• Strong and sustained recovery in parking demand that enables the project to cover its annual operating expenses and debt service obligations from internal sources and over time provides liquidity to fund depleted reserve balances.

• Equity injection, compensation or other actions that improve cash flow and restore reserves.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

• If there is an expectation that liquidity will be exhausted leading to some form of debt restructuring.

• Unexpected further decline in revenues or increase in expenses causing liquidity profile to weaken further.

PROFILE

In January 2018, Eastern Michigan University, MI (EMU) entered into a concession agreement with Preston Hollow Capital, LLC (PHC), concerning the operation, maintenance and improvement of the EMU parking system. Pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement, PHC has assigned its right, title and interest in and to the concession agreement to Provident EMU , a single-member special purpose entity incorporated in Arizona.

Provident EMU is owned by a sole member, Provident Resources Group Inc., a Georgia 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that is exempt from federal income tax. In exchange for an upfront payment of $55 million, which was paid in April 2018, the concession agreement grants Provident EMU the exclusive and irrevocable right to collect parking fees and to operate and maintain the parking system for a term of 35 years.

The parking system consists primarily of surface lots located within a relatively compact, 1.5 square mile area at the main campus of EMU in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Provident has retained LAZ Parking Midwest, LLC, as operator pursuant to an operations and maintenance agreement and LAZ Parking Realty Investors, LLC, as asset manager pursuant to an asset management agreement.

