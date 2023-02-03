Moody's downgrades Proximus' ratings to A2; stable outlook

Madrid, February 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to A2 from A1 the senior unsecured ratings of Proximus SA de droit public ("Proximus" or "the company"), the leading integrated telecommunications provider in Belgium. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1 the company's senior unsecured MTN programme rating and to baa1 from a3 its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"The downgrade reflects the increased business and financial risks resulting from the combination of an increasingly competitive market, the high capital spending needs to support its fiber roll out targets and its rebased financial policy that implies greater tolerance for leverage," says Carlos Winzer, a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Proximus.

"While the company has announced a dividend cut in order to mitigate the increase in leverage, this measure will only impact metrics from 2025 onwards, at a time when the company will have to face a new competitor in the market" adds Mr. Winzer.

The rebased financial policy enabling a higher leverage tolerance is a financial strategy and risk management consideration under Moody's General Principles for Assessing Environmental, Social and Governance Risks Methodology.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to A2 reflects the company's weakened financial profile following its decision to relax its financial policies and tolerate higher leverage, as announced in its Capital Markets Day on 16 January 2023 [1]. Proximus is now targeting a net leverage ratio in the range of 2.5x to 3.0x, compared to the previous target of below 2x.

As a result, the rating agency expects that Proximus' Moody's adjusted leverage will increase to around 2.4x in 2024 (including deferred consideration for spectrum but excluding any off balance sheet JVs) from 2.2x in 2022, and only reduce from 2025 onwards. The company also announced a deferred dividend cut of €0.6 per share from €1.2 that will only positively affect the company's cash flow metrics from 2025. More positively, Proximus' retained cash flow/debt ratio is expected to remain solid at or close to 30% through 2025.

Moody's expects Proximus' EBITDA to drop by around 3% in 2023 owing primarily to significant wage inflation given that salaries are indexed and energy price inflation. From 2024 onwards, EBITDA will gradually recover supported by modest revenue growth and cost-savings through rationalization of its networks, product portfolio, platforms, buildings and IT systems along with further simplification and digitalization initiatives.

However, any material improvement in profitability is highly dependent on the evolution of the competitive intensity in the Belgian market, which Moody's expects to increase following the merger of Orange Belgium and Voo SA, and the expected entry in 2024 of the fourth player in the market, a joint venture between Citymesh NV and Digi Communications N.V. (Ba3, stable).

The company is three to four years into a nationwide fiber roll out program to support increasing demand for higher speeds. The company is covering with fiber (FTTH) more than 20% of homes and businesses in Belgium by year-end 2022 and aims to add another 10% annually going forward, in order to reach 50% by 2025 and 95% by 2032. About 20% of this capex need will be funded on Proximus' balance sheet, the remaining 80% will be funded off balance sheet through different fiber JVs. The company's total on balance sheet capex will therefore peak at about €1.3 billion in 2023.

As a result, the company's analytical complexity is increasing as these JVs will be reconsolidated on Proximus' balance sheet from 2028, leading to an increase in reported leverage. In order to factor this complexity, Moody's has tightened its ratio guidance levels for the A2 category by 0.25x from the level they would otherwise be in the absence of these JVs.

Proximus' A2 rating reflects : (1) the company's medium size, with international diversification into its fast growing and strong growing cash flow international carrier services and international entreprise solutions business (BICS) unit and digital identity & communications/CPAAS solutions subsidiary (Telesign); (2) its leading domestic position, with market shares in the fixed broadband and mobile segments of around 40% to 50%; (3) its ability to mitigate and fend off competitive pressures through its convergence-based and multi-brand strategy; and (4) the future benefits associated with its investments in fiber infrastructure.

However, the rating also reflects: (1) the weak positioning of the company in the A2 category; (2) Moody's expectation of a deterioration in its margins as a result of cost inflation; (3) the company reaching its peak investment in 2023 reflecting the one time nature of the fiber network investment, after which investments are expected to come down and normalize; (4) its low margins compared with other European telecoms and its weak free cash flow (FCF) generation; and (5) the increasingly complex corporate structure, with a number of JVs set up to fund capex off balance sheet.

The rating continues to incorporate a two-notch uplift due to the strong continued support from the Government of Belgium (Aa3, stable), who owns a 53.3% stake in the company. The two-notch uplift reflects the combination of the following government-related issuer (GRI) considerations: (1) a Baseline Credit Assessment of baa1, (2) the Aa3 issuer rating of the Government of Belgium, (3) a moderate default dependence between Proximus and the Government of Belgium, and (4) the expectation of strong support from the government in case of need.

LIQUIDITY

Proximus' liquidity is supported by a €750 million undrawn credit facility due in October 2025 and around €300 million of cash on balance sheet as of end of December 2022.

Given the expected negative free cash flow generation of around €200 million in 2023, and the upcoming senior unsecured bond maturities of €100 million in May 2023 and €600 million in April 2024, Moody's expects the company to proactively address these refinancing needs in the coming months.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The company is weakly positioned in the rating category owing to the increased leverage at a time when its profitability and cash flow generation is likely to become under pressure owing to higher competition and peaking capex needs in 2023 (reducing significantly afterwards). However, the stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company's leverage will reduce in 2025 supported by the dividend cut and lower capex needs, and that its RCF/debt ratio will remain at around 30% while its adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio will stay below 2.50x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating is unlikely in light of the rebased financial policy that translates into a higher leverage tolerance. Overtime, upward rating pressure could develop if Proximus pursues a more conservative financial policy and successfully manages the competitive challenges ahead, resulting in a sustained improvement in operating performance that leads to ratios such as adjusted RCF/debt sustainably above 35% and adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.75x.

Downward pressure on Proximus' rating could develop if the company's EBITDA margin continues a gradual decline trending well below 30%, its adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio increases sustainably above 2.5x or its adjusted RCF/debt deteriorates below 25%. Negative pressure could also arise if the company's liquidity deteriorates.

In addition to the factors affecting Proximus' BCA, the company's rating could be affected by changes in the creditworthiness of the Belgian government or in Moody's assessment of the level of default dependence and support from the government.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Proximus SA de droit public

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Downgraded to (P)A2 from (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to A2 from A1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Downgraded to baa1 from a3

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Proximus SA de droit public

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Proximus SA de droit public, headquartered in Brussels, is the leading integrated telecommunications provider in Belgium. The company has a special legal status as an autonomous public law enterprise (societé anonyme de droit public). The company's largest shareholder is the Government of Belgium, with a 53.5% stake. For the 12 months that ended September 2022, the company's revenue totaled €5.8 billion and its reported EBITDA was €1.8 billion.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Source : Proximus, Capital Markets Day presentation : https://www.proximus.com/news/2023/20230116_capital_markets_day.html

